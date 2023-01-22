Shoppingtargetkitchen gadgetsEspresso machine

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

It’s time to level up your at-home coffee experience.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Espresso machines from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fde-39-longhi-15-bar-pump-espresso-machine-ecp3630%2F-%2FA-86409277%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="De&#x27;Longhi" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fde-39-longhi-15-bar-pump-espresso-machine-ecp3630%2F-%2FA-86409277%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">De'Longhi</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Finstant-pot-dual-pod-plus-3-in-1-coffee-maker-with-espresso-machine-pod-coffee-maker-and-ground-coffee-nespresso-capsules-compatible-black%2F-%2FA-84797718%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Instant Pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63cc958ee4b0c2b49ad5ecb4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Finstant-pot-dual-pod-plus-3-in-1-coffee-maker-with-espresso-machine-pod-coffee-maker-and-ground-coffee-nespresso-capsules-compatible-black%2F-%2FA-84797718%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Instant Pot</a>
Target
Espresso machines from De'Longhi and Instant Pot

Coffee is great, but I prefer the extra oomph of flavor and smooth texture of espresso (which isn’t the same as “regular” coffee, by the way). If you’re also partial to espresso or espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, and think that making it at home is too difficult or expensive, think again.

While you can spend hundreds, even thousands of dollars, on a fancy espresso machine, there are more affordable options on the market that also get the job done. And Target is a great place to find them. Here are eight top-rated Target espresso machines to check out, several of which cost less than $100.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This Nespresso coffee and espresso machine
If you like the convenience and ease of coffee capsules, this Nespresso machine is a solid option backed by a 4.7-star rating. This automatic coffee maker brews both coffee and espresso, and uses Centrifusion technology to make a delicious cup of coffee. It takes just 15 seconds for the machine to heat up, and the single-use pods are made of recyclable aluminum.
$199.99 at Target
2
This Stilosa espresso machine
This sleek 4-star Stilosa espresso machine by De'Longhi lets you bring the coffeehouse experience home. It can be used to make lattes, cappuccinos and espressos with just a few simple steps. The 15 bar pump creates the pressure needed to extract espresso, and the milk frother makes thick, silky foam.
$119.99 at Target
3
This IMUSA electric espresso and cappuccino machine
This 4-star electric espresso maker from IMUSA can brew up to four servings of espresso at once. It has a steam nozzle that can froth up milk for cappuccinos, macchiatos and lattes, and a removable drip tray for easy cleanup. Plus, it’s compact enough to be stored in a kitchen cabinet when not in use.
$39.99 at Target
4
This Instant Pot pod espresso machine
In true Instant Pot form, this versatile machine can brew coffee using K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and regular ol’ ground coffee (using the included reusable pod). Boasting a 4.6-star rating, this coffee maker lets you program the brew strength and can fit up to a 7-inch tall travel mug.
$199.99 at Target
5
This Bialetti stovetop espresso maker
With a 4.4-star rating and a patented design that dates back to 1933, this Bialetti stovetop espresso maker is an enduring classic. Made in Italy, this Moka coffee pot can brew three 2-ounce cups of rich, velvety espresso at a time. I have one at home and can attest to the fact that it brews great espresso and makes your house smell incredible.
$29.99 at Target
6
This Mr. Coffee espresso, cappuccino and latte maker
Make delicious cups of espresso, cappuccinos and lattes with this 4-star Mr. Coffee machine. It’s equipped with an extra large portafilter, so you can brew up to four shots of espresso at once. It also has a frothing wand, a pitcher for milk, plus a measuring scoop for coffee grounds.
$54.99 at Target
7
This De’Longhi espresso machine
Last but not least, this De’Longhi espresso machine has an impressive 4.6-star rating. It has a 15 bar pump for optimal extraction, plus adjustable controls so that you can make your espresso to match your taste preferences. Whether you’re making a single or double espresso, cappuccino or a latte, this machine has you covered.
$199.99 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Is A Lesson For Anyone Who Has Burnout At Work

Food & Drink

Everyone’s Freaking Out About This Discontinued Pasta Shape. Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal.

Wellness

How Long Are You Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant? Here’s What To Know.

Wellness

Instead Of A Hot Or Cold Shower, Consider A Contrast Shower

Relationships

The Advice Therapists Give People Considering Severing Ties With Family Over Politics

Wellness

These Quick Hacks Can Snap You Out Of A Bad Mood

Work/Life

People Are Using ChatGPT To Write Their Job Applications. Should You?

Wellness

Here's How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Shopping

28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings

Shopping

26 Waterproof Shoes Under $100 That’ll Survive Rain, Snow, And Everything In Between This Winter

Shopping

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products So Helpful For A Bunch Of Small Problems

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

FYI: Lifestraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

Parenting

These Care Options For New Parents Around The World Will Make You Consider Moving

Shopping

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Everything You Need From J.Crew's End-Of-Season Cashmere Sale

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Extra-Long Charging Cords Will Make Doomscrolling So Much Easier

Shopping

These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Style & Beauty

This Type Of 'Cycling' Does Wonders For Your Body, But It's Not Exercise

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Shopping

Step Up Your Shoe Game With Dressy Footwear Handpicked By Men's Style Experts

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now