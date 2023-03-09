Personally, I wouldn’t even know where to begin in scouting for the kinds of decor and furniture pieces that seasoned interior designers use to create beautiful rooms and curated homes.

After corresponding with a few interiors experts, however, I discovered that professional-approved home decor isn’t as inaccessible as I thought — especially since they’re shopping at an online storefront that I frequent, too: Etsy.

Etsy is best known as an internet marketplace of homemade goods and crafts, but for Kim Gordon of Los Angeles-based Kim Gordon Designs, it’s an interior design “obsession” that, for her, developed when the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic forced her company to look beyond traditional trade retailers for supplies.

“Etsy offers an exciting shopping experience. You will be perusing unique, handmade and even cool vintage pieces [and] you are exposed to a worldwide network of artisans,” Gordon said.

She also loves the customization aspect of many Etsy shops, something that sets it apart from a standard retailer — so much so that she continues to utilize many customized Etsy pieces in her designs today.

Natalie Rebuck of Re: Design in New York is a fellow Etsy lover who said that she appreciates the opportunity to support small and often local businesses that are just starting out.

Her tips for scoring the best finds for your home include taking advantage of the search function.

“I usually spend a lot of time looking at the editor picks in the home decor section and collectibles section,” Rebuck said. ”[And] when searching for a certain item I add ‘unique’ or ‘distinctive’ to the end of the search function.”

You can also use filter variables like cost and location for an even greater customized search.

If you want to find out exactly what has already made it (or most likely will make it) into Gordon’s and Rebuck’s shopping carts, plus see some of their favorite Etsy shops, just keep reading.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.