8 Home Goods From Etsy That Could Be From A High-End Design Store

The start of a new year seems to come preloaded with the desire to refresh. New year, new beginnings. For some folks that may spur a new workout regime or a new hobby. For some it might mean a change of career or relationships. For us, it’s all about refreshing your home decor — out with the old and in with the new.
Bringing in unique pieces that spark joy — as a certain famous Japanese lifestyle guru once said — is a sure way to start your year off right. Rather than looking to big box stores or chains for your refresh, why not turn to independent designers and artists?
Etsy has been a go-to for emerging design since its inception in 2005. The platform makes it easy to give your home an air of cool, so we’ve rounded up our favorite unique decor pieces from the platform to jumpstart your new home look.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.