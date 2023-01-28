8 Home Goods From Etsy That Could Be From A High-End Design Store

The start of a new year seems to come preloaded with the desire to refresh. New year, new beginnings. For some folks that may spur a new workout regime or a new hobby. For some it might mean a change of career or relationships. For us, it’s all about refreshing your home decor — out with the old and in with the new.



Bringing in unique pieces that spark joy — as a certain famous Japanese lifestyle guru once said — is a sure way to start your year off right. Rather than looking to big box stores or chains for your refresh, why not turn to independent designers and artists?