Every bride wants a “Say Yes To The Dress” moment, but schlepping your bride tribe around to every local wedding shop in search of the perfect dress might sound like a headache waiting to happen.

That’s especially true if you’re trying to find something unique that shows off your personal style, flatters your figure and fits in your budget. What’s a bride to do if she’s looking for bridesmaid and wedding dress shops other than David’s Bridal?

Many brides and grooms already head to Etsy for other wedding needs — like eco-friendly wedding decor, unique bridesmaid proposal gifts and veil alternatives — but the popular online marketplace is also a one-of-a-kind destination for wedding dresses.

Before you start sweating at the thought of ordering your wedding dress online, hear us out. If your biggest concern is being able to try on the dress before ordering, consider this: Many brick-and-mortar bridal shops only carry a select few sample sizes of each dress in store, so you’re usually just slipping on a sample that’s close to your size, not your actual size. Instead, an associate fits the dress to your body so you can see what it would look like after a proper fitting. Basically, even in store you’re not really getting a good sense of how your dress will look and fit before you order it.

If you’re not sold on Etsy’s wedding dress shops just yet, you can also message vendors with questions and requests if you want a more customized experience. You can even brainstorm dress ideas with some designers across the world, if that’s what you’re looking for.

That said, if you’re a bride who still really wants that hands-on experience of feeling the fabric and getting silhouette suggestions in person, you can filter your search results on Etsy to local vendors. This creates an opportunity for you to potentially meet your dress designer in person and maybe even set up a few fittings to tailor your custom creation.

When you order from an artisan on Etsy, you’re getting a custom, handmade wedding dress — for a lot less than the bridal boutique markup — that is unique to your personal style, whether you order it from a vendor a few miles away or across the world.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of Etsy’s best wedding dress shops, so all you have to worry about is whether you want a lacy bohemian gown or a chic wedding jumpsuit.

Take a look below at our six favorites:

