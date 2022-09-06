Shopping

You Can Still Shop These Labor Day 2022 Sales

If you were too busy enjoying your weekend to shop, extended deals are still going strong at Target, Walmart, Wayfair and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkeurig-k-mini-single-serve-k-cup-pod-coffee-maker%2F-%2FA-53788870" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig K-mini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkeurig-k-mini-single-serve-k-cup-pod-coffee-maker%2F-%2FA-53788870" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Keurig K-mini</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=88336&afftrack=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&urllink=amerisleep.com%2Fas3.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amerisleep AS3 mattress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=88336&afftrack=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&urllink=amerisleep.com%2Fas3.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Amerisleep AS3 mattress</a>, <a href="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/2706071/1263803/15554?subId1=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fpages%2Fbundle%3Fbundle%3DClassic%2BBedding%2BBundle" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy Earth bedding bundle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/2706071/1263803/15554?subId1=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fpages%2Fbundle%3Fbundle%3DClassic%2BBedding%2BBundle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cozy Earth bedding bundle</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tocca.com%2Fcollections%2Flimited-offers%2Fproducts%2Fhair-fragrance-stella" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tocca hair fragrance" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=afterlaborday-kristenadaway-090622-63174aa7e4b0ed021deb7261&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tocca.com%2Fcollections%2Flimited-offers%2Fproducts%2Fhair-fragrance-stella" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Tocca hair fragrance</a>
Target, Amerisleep, Cozy Earth, Tocca
A Keurig K-mini, Amerisleep AS3 mattress, Cozy Earth bedding bundle and Tocca hair fragrance

Even though Labor Day is over, plenty of brands are still offering extended sales and discounts across multiple categories, including home goods, kitchen appliances, tech, beauty and style.

Amerisleep, Tocca, Target, Vionic, Our Place, Brooklinen and more still have tons of discounted items that you can still snag, even if you spent your long weekend at the beach and not hunting down the best deals online, like we did. Consider today (and for some brands, the next few days) the last chance to take advantage of these amazing deals.

Below, we rounded up the Labor Day sales that are still going strong — but not for much longer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart's savings are still in full swing even though Labor Day is behind us. Hundreds of brands are a part of the megastore's famous “rollbacks," including 20% off select kitchen items from PowerXL, Ninja, Keurig, Farberware, George Foreman and Cuisinart.
AIR FRYER: $54.55 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $69)GET THE DEALS AT WALMART
2
Molekule
Molekule
Now through Sept. 8, Molekule is offering 20% off their entire selection of award-winning air purifiers.
AIR PRO: $799.99 AT MOLEKULE (ORIGINALLY $999.99)Get 20% off at Molekule
3
Our Place
Our Place
Right now, take part in Our Place's "goodbye summer sale," where you can get 25% off on almost all items site-wide, including the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, plates and glasses.
ALWAYS PAN: $108 AT OUR PLACE (ORIGINALLY $145)Get 25% off at Our Place
4
Target
Target
Included in Target's rotating deals on home goods is an array of kitchen appliances, such as Keurig coffee makers, Whirlpool mini fridges, Brita water filters and toasters.
KEURIG: $79.99 AT TARGET (ORIGINALLY $99.99)Get the deals at Target
5
Sheertex
Sheertex
Sheertex, the resilient tights and pantyhose line that resists snags, tears and runs, is currently offering up to 50% off select designs.
CONTROL-TOP SHEER TIGHTS: $49 AT SHEERTEX (ORIGINALLY $79)GET UP TO 50% OFF AT SHEERTEX
6
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
Through Sept. 8, you can get 30% off sitewide on all of the trending shoe styles from Chinese Laundry. Find Western-inspired boots for fall, chunky platforms and eye-catching heels.
Bootie: $89.99 at Chinese Laundry (originally $119.95)GET 30% OFF AT CHINESE LAUNDRY
7
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma
Take advantage of Williams Sonoma's limited time offers, which include up to $50 off De'Longhi espresso machines, up to $80 off Philips appliances and up to 40% off Staub cookware.
COFFEE MAKER: $279.95 (ORIGINALLY $319.95)GET THE DEALS AT WILLIAMS-SONOMA
8
Le Creuset
Le Creuset
Up your cookware game by getting in on Le Creuset's deals, which include 34% off the deep Dutch oven and other major discounts on skillets, griddles, baking dishes, cooking sets and more, going on now.
DUTCH OVEN: $250 AT LE CREUSET (ORIGINALLY $380)GET THE DEALS AT LE CREUSET
9
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair offers way more than just furniture, and their kitchen appliance and dining deals during Labor Day deserve some major attention. From KitchenAid mixers as low as $328 to discounted mini fridges, kettles, toaster ovens, coffee makers and more, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade your kitchen.
OVEN: $229.95 AT WAYFAIR (ORIGINALLY $425)Get the deals at Wayfair
10
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Now's the chance to stock on ceramic cookware and more in Sur La Table's clearance offerings. Currently, you can get up to 60% off items like ceramic skillet sets, utensils, stoneware casserole, a veggie slicer and ceramic saucepans.
SKILLET SET: $159.99 AT SUR LA TABLE (ORIGINALLY $239.95)GET UP TO 60% OFF AT SUR LA TABLE
11
Purple
Purple
If you have always wanted to try out the innovative pressure point-relieving and comfort-enhancing design of a Purple mattress, now is a great time to start. Now through Sept. 14 you can save up to $300 on select mattresses, like their latest hybrid series, plus $500 off an adjustable base. The brand is even offering discounts on cooling comfort pillows and sheets.
Hybrid mattress: $2,199+ at Purple (originally $2,499+)GET UP TO $800 OFF AT PURPLE
12
Casper
Casper
Casper, the mattress company with a focus on cooling designs for hot sleepers, is offering up to $600 off right now on their selection of mattresses, plus 50% off on select items.
WAVE HYBRID SNOW MATTRESS: $2,035+ AT CASPER (ORIGINALLY $2,395+)Get up to $600 off at Casper
13
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
Now until Sept. 13, use code AS450 to get $450 off any Amerisleep mattress, including their luxury options and bestsellers.
AS3 mattress: $1,099+ AT AMERISLEEP (ORIGINALLY $1,549+)GET $450 OFF AT AMERISLEEP
14
Tushy
Tushy
Until Sept. 9, you save 53% on Tushy's Classic 3.0 bidet model when you purchase two. Normally, they're $129 each, but when you use code NINESIX, you can get them for $69 each instead.
TWO CLASSIC BIDETS: $138 AT TUSHY (ORIGINALLY $258)GET 53% OFF AT TUSHY
15
Vionic
Vionic
Vionic, a shoe brand that specializes in supportive and podiatrist-approved footwear, is currently offering 40% off select styles of women’s shoes. This late summer sale is only while supplies last.
WEDGES: $76.99 AT VIONIC (ORIGINALLY $129.95)GET 40% OFF AT VIONIC
16
Dyson
Dyson
Through Sept. 10, get up to $200 off on select Dyson products, including the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan and the Dyson V8 Absolute.
PURIFYING FAN: $299.99 AT DYSON (ORIGINALLY $419.99)Get up to $200 off at Dyson
17
Tocca
Tocca
Get up to 35% off select rollerballs, travel fragrance sprays, hair fragrance, body lotions and body washes during Tocca's limited-time sale ending today.
Hair fragrance: $28 at Tocca (originally $38)Get up to 35% off at Tocca
18
Society6
Society6
Add vibrant colors, designs and prints to your home with Society6's Labor Day Sale. Get 30% off everything. No code needed.
ART CANVAS: $77 AT SOCIETY6 (ORIGINALLY $110)GET 30% OFF AT SOCIETY6
19
HP
HP
Through Sept. 10, you can get an extra 5% off select products that are $599+ when you use code LABORDAY5HP and an extra 10% off on select products that are $1,099+ with code LABORDAY10HP.
Laptop: $329.99+ at HP (originally $489.99+)Get up to 75% off at HP
20
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Going on now, Pottery Barn is offering up to 70% off furniture, decor and home basics as part of their Labor Day warehouse sale.
DINING TABLE: $559 AT POTTERY BARN (ORIGINALLY $799)GET UP TO 70% OFF AT POTTERY BARN
21
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
If luxury bedding is on your list, Cozy Earth's bamboo options will be right up your alley. Get up to 25% sitewide during the extended Labor Day sale.
BEDDING SET: $530.25+ AT COZY EARTH (ORIGINALLY $707+)Get up to 25% off at Cozy Earth
22
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil
For a limited time, you can stock up on the hydrating argan oil-infused shampoos and conditioners from Moroccanoil. Liter sizes are 20% off when you use code LITERS22.
GET 20% OFF AT MOROCCANOIL
23
Burrow
Burrow
Ending today, Burrow is offering up to $1,000 off its line of furniture and home decor, depending on your purchase amount. Make sure to use the code LDS22 at checkout.
SECTIONAL SOFA: $1,920 AT BURROW (ORIGINALLY $2,200)GET UP TO $1,000 OFF AT BURROW
24
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Through Sept. 8 you can get 15% off Brooklinen's entire collection of trendy bedding and other home essentials.
TWIN SHEET SET: $126.65+ AT BROOKLINEN (ORIGINALLY $149+)GET 15% OFF AT BROOKLINEN
25
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs
Save up to 80% on eye-catching rugs, plus an additional 10% off when you use code LABOR10 during Boutique Rugs' extended Labor Day sale.
RUG: $39+ AT BOUTIQUE RUGS (ORIGINALLY $97)GET UP TO 90% OFF AT BOUTIQUE RUGS
26
Aricove
Aricove
Now through Sept. 15, you can get an additional 20% off Aricove's entire site of premium weighted blankets made from cooling and breathable bamboo fabric. Just use code LABORDAY2022.
10-POUND BLANKET: $111.96 AT ARICOVE (ORIGINALLY $165.95)GET 20% OFF AT ARICOVE
27
Apt2B
Apt2B
With modern designs made to last, Apt2B will make you want to re-do your entire apartment. Snag up to 30% site-wide through Sept. 6.
MEDIA STAND: $1,341.30 AT APT2BGET UP TO 30% OFF AT APT2B
28
Annie Selke
Annie Selke
Now through Sept. 7, when you use code BYESUMMER20 you can get 20% off Annie Selke's entire site, which includes everything from luxury home decor to furniture, window treatments and wallpaper.
Bench: $878.40+ at Annie Selke (originally $1,098+)GET 20% OFF AT ANNIE SELKE
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An unstuffed leather ottoman you can use as secret storage in your studio

37 Things That'll Basically Make Your Home Look Like It's Straight Out Of A Magazine

shoppinghomesaleslabor daylabor day 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Surprising Way A Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Life

Travel

10 Of The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall

Food & Drink

‘Dirty Soda’ Is The TikTok Trend Of Your Dentist’s Nightmares

Home & Living

Should You Make The Switch To Kindle From Books?

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 25 Years Ago

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Survive Suicidal Thoughts, From People Who Have Been There

Shopping

The Best Gym Shoes For Every Workout, According To Fitness Experts

Shopping

Target’s Boho-Chic Rugs Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Shopping

Genius Options For When Your Pet Won’t Come Near A Toothbrush

Wellness

The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

Shopping

The Best Low-Maintenance Facial Sprays To Keep You Fresh When You're Absolutely Not

Shopping

Just 30 Genius Beauty Products That Deserve To Be In Your Cabinet

Shopping

These Target Products Will Eliminate Kitchen Clutter For Good

Shopping

Affordable Entertaining Essentials From Walmart

Shopping

These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Bold Home Decor You Won't See In Anyone Else's Place

Relationships

Is It Ever Too Late To Send A Thank-You Note?

Wellness

5 Monkeypox Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Shopping

Professional Writers Share The Notebooks They Can't Live Without

Wellness

New Study Gives You A Whole New Reason To Hop Into A Sauna

Parenting

It's Possible To Freeze-Dry Breast Milk. Should You?

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Actually The Jerk At Work

Shopping

Pickleball Is So Big Right Now. Here's What You Need To Play.

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Beach

Wellness

6 Expert-Backed Ways To Make Your Weekends Feel Longer

Food & Drink

How You Eat A Hot Dog Can Say A Lot About Where You're From

Shopping

This $18 Lip Balm Is So Hydrating, It’s Worth The Price Tag

Shopping

Just 28 Travel Products That'll Make The Journey Almost As Pleasant As The Destination

Style & Beauty

How Safe Are Lash Lifts? Here's What Experts Want You To Know

Shopping

37 Kitchen Products With Huge Cult Followings

Shopping

I Am Obsessed With My Propane Stove (And So Is The Rest Of The Internet)

Food & Drink

Instagram's Top 11 Recipes From August (Including A Pie For The Laziest Bakers)

Home & Living

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Increase Your Domestic Bliss With These Labor Day Home Sales

Shopping

33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Infected With BA.5 After An Exposure

Style & Beauty

Do You Really Have To Cut Out Dairy If You Want Clear Skin? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

32 Things That You'll Regret Not Bringing To Your Next Beach Day