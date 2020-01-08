Eye creams are the Marmite of the skin care world ― many find them completely unnecessary, others swear by them. Whichever camp you’re in, one thing is for certain: The area around the eyes is the thinnest skin you have, and considering the number of times you blink daily, this thin skin moves around constantly.

Zainab Laftah, a dermatologist at sk:n in the U.K., explains that pollution, sun damage, poor sleep and general lifestyle might create a need to use an eye cream in your skin care routine. Nyla Raja, a dermatologist and the founder of U.K.-based aesthetic clinic Dr Nyla, agrees that the eye area will show the first signs of aging, so a specialized product can help with brightness, hydration and hollowness.

Sejal Shah, a dermatologist at Smarter Skin Dermatology in New York, explains that for some people, using a regular moisturizer up and around their eyes might be sufficient. “However, the benefit of eye creams is that they are specifically formulated for the thinner, more sensitive skin is this area ― the active ingredients might be the same, but may be at a lower concentration/potency in the eye cream ― and they contain ingredients to target issues specific to this area, which may not be a concern on the rest of your face.”

We asked board-certified dermatologists to share their favorite eye creams for targeting all sorts of concerns, including dark under-eyes, fine lines and more. Read on for their top suggestions.