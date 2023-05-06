Thick, thin, bushy, arched: Eyebrow styles are constantly changing, and they rarely match whatever our natural brows are doing.
You can always go to the extreme by waxing the majority of your brow hairs for a thin, early 2000s look or microblade some brows that will last more than a year (even if you don’t like them), but we suggest just using what you have and finessing them as you can.
Whether you need to pluck a stray hair, put them in place, or need to fill in some sparse areas, Walmart has all the brow grooming products you could imagine, and they’re sold at an affordable price.
We’ve gone through them all and found the highest-rated, best-selling brow products to get you the brows of your dreams.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
e.l.f. Cosmetics brow lift
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
One of Walmart’s best-selling products, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift is super budget friendly at only $6. All you have to do is dip a spoolie into this brow gel and shape your brows into your desired shape with the flick of your wrist. Promising review:
“Love this brow product!! I've repurchased several times. Never any flaking or residue, just brow hold that lasts all day. I will say I wish I knew that it it has a similar consistency to vaseline, and that it does not ‘dry down' like brow GEL does. However, I love that it doesn't, because I can fix my brows without any flaking!” — kad3nce
NYX Professional Makeup Lift and Snatch eyebrow tint pen
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Patchy brow areas are no match for this brow pen from NYX that comes in a variety of tints. The fine applicator allows you to brush on realistic-looking brows.Promising review:
“My eyebrows have never looked better. I use this before my foundation and it looks so natural. I use shade Espresso, and a little spoolie brush to help blend it a little bit. My eyebrows don't need a lot of work but this makes them perfection.” — Em MaeAnne
Revlon expert slant tip tweezer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
All tweezers are not created equal. If you’re going to maintain your brows at home, you want tweezers that will grip the hair and pull it out on the first tug, like these highly rated ones from Revlon.Promising review:
“I've used these Revlon tweezers for over 60 years! I started using these as a young teen because it's what my mom used. I've occasionally tried other brands but always go back to the basic Revlon ones. If it aint broke, dont fix it!” — Bigmouth225
Maybelline Tattoo Studio eyebrow pomade
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Shape brows, fill them in, and blend the pigment out to a natural look with the Maybelline brow pomade. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula can last up to 24 hours. Promising review:
“I absolutely love it. I’ve been using Anastasia promade for the longest time but maybelline promade works just as well and only a fraction of the price plus it come with a brush. Great everyday product. And it is so easy to apply it!” — J2TheAmy
No Mo-Unibrow brow waxing kit
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars
These brow strips are designed to be used on the go and while traveling, but based on the reviews, you’ll want to use them no matter where you are. You’ll get 12 double-sided waxing strips that are safe but still tough enough to get rid of those unwanted hairs.Promising review:
“Love how this kit has tweezers included! I've used Sally Hansen strips before and other generic ones - I definitely noticed a huge difference with these. They get all the small fine hairs around my eyebrows and it's super mess-free. Also, this is so convenient for when I travel!” — Beth
L'Oreal Paris waterproof eyebrow pencil
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Shape your brows with one end and draw on brows or fill in gaps with the other end using this brow pencil from L’Oreal Paris. The mechanical retractable pen is waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about it budging throughout the day.Promising review:
“I bought 20 of these because this pencil is the best color and texture I've ever experienced. I was a bit apprehensive about a pencil because I'm used to creams and powders but was so surprised with the results.” — Sell
Rimmel London eyebrow defining tool
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Another popular brow pencil is the Rimmel London Brow This Way pencil. It has a transfer-proof and fade-proof application for up to 12 hours, but the triangle shape of the pencil definitely sets this option apart.Promising review:
“Perfect color for blonde eyebrows! The slanted pencil works great and the brow brush on the other end is so convenient. I used to have the hardest time with making my eyebrows look natural until I found this brow pencil so I stocked up!” — Cathy
NYX Professional Makeup brow glue
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
While The Brow Glue from NYX holds your brows in place like glue, you don’t have to worry about any flakes often associated with the adhesive. Another advantage it has compared to real glue is that it comes in a variety of colors to match your brows. Promising review:
“Works great, comes of easily with make up remover. I have sparse brows, but they're pretty long and unmanageable. This really works wonders and keeps them locked in place all day. It's very sticky and tacky, don't put a lot on at once. Works better when you build it up, let dry between coats.” — Denise R
Japonesque stainless steel beauty scissors
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Occasionally you may notice a brow hair or two (or several) that grows longer than we’d like. To trim those hairs down, you’ll want a miniature pair of scissors that are sharp and easy to use, like this option from Japonesque. Promising review:
“This scissor can cut as close to the skin as a razor blade. Easy to hold and guide.” — Kenn
Docolor eyebrow brush
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars
Many brow gels don’t come with their own spoolie, plus they’re nice to have around in case your brows have a mind of their own. Offered in a sleek white and gold, this spoolie comes with an angled brush on the other end.Promising review:
“Worth every penny! Love the overall clean packaging and presentation and the firmness of the angled brush. Give me perfect strokes” — Julie