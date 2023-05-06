Walmart Rimmel eyebrow definer, e.l.f. brow lift, NYX brow glue

Thick, thin, bushy, arched: Eyebrow styles are constantly changing, and they rarely match whatever our natural brows are doing.

You can always go to the extreme by waxing the majority of your brow hairs for a thin, early 2000s look or microblade some brows that will last more than a year (even if you don’t like them), but we suggest just using what you have and finessing them as you can.

Whether you need to pluck a stray hair, put them in place, or need to fill in some sparse areas, Walmart has all the brow grooming products you could imagine, and they’re sold at an affordable price.

We’ve gone through them all and found the highest-rated, best-selling brow products to get you the brows of your dreams.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.