Best metallic: Julep's "When Pencil Met Gel"

For something new but still familiar, this eyeliner pencil has gel-like formula with a little metallic shimmer. It's made with a special wax blend that’s designed to easily slide over your eyelid so you don't have to pull or fuss and will last for over ten hours of wear."I am in love with the Julep When Pencil met gel eyeliner pencils. I have used them daily for several years. I added the Golden Olive shimmer to my collection.with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and medium skin tone.I find they sharpen best if you have the Julep pencil sharpener. They are sweatproof, waterproof and stay on until you take them off. You will need an eye makeup remover for waterproof eye makeup. I use the Julep oil cleanser to remove all my makeup. I love the cleansing oil too. I have very sensitive skin and eyes and both the eye pencil and cleansing oil do not irritate my eyes or skin. I love it and highly recommend." — Design Diva "The product is so soft and easy to apply to the eyelid. I love the forgiving line that meshes into a shadow.The colors Golden Olive Shimmer and Smokey Taupe Shimmer are perfect colors for my greying hair, hazel eyes, and winter skin. The shimmer is not metallic so it is fine for an older skin. I love these eyeliners and I have bought the sharpener and two more colors. This product has not yet hurt my sensitive eyes and it seems to last all day." — Claudine