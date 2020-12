Night 100% Silk Nonmedical Face Masks

"I love these masks because the silk helps avoid excessive sweating and pimples, plus it looks super chic. They had a good deal on Black Friday, so I even invested in another color. If we're going to be in this for another few months or so, I feel it's worth the investment!" — Alexandra Widrick, a senior manager of client management in New York City"Night masks feel wonderful against my skin and they aren't gargantuan like some of the other masks I've bought. The MVP of the mask is the nose clippy thing that prevents your glasses from fogging up. Actually, the other MVP are the ear straps that are adjustable — ADJUSTABLE — which is just legendary." — Chanel Parks, writer in New York City