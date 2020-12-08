Face masks are like opinions ― everyone’s got one.

Several months into the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s also got an opinion about which mask is best. While our worlds were turned upside down, one constant for many people was trying to find the perfect face covering: one that is comfortable, effective and yes, fashionable.

As guidance continues to state that face coverings are the best way to protect ourselves and others from the virus, we took a poll of co-workers, readers and friends to find out if any mask emerged as a favorite. And we found one: Athleta’s everyday nonmedical masks.

Readers praised them for their shape, style and texture. And at $30 for a five-pack, they’re also budget-friendly.