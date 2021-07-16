Parenting

22 Face Masks Kids Actually Like To Wear, According To Their Parents

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, here's how to keep your children protected and comfortable.
By now, we’ve all been wearing masks for more than a year. And for kids ― especially unvaccinated kids ― who have been in school and now summer camp, masks are still very much an every day accessory.

As we stare down another school year of mask-wearing, it’s probably past time to take stock of what the “best” masks are for kids. HuffPost Parents asked our Facebook audience for their kids’ tried and true favorites: the ones that fit, stayed put and didn’t annoy them too much.

See their top picks below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy accordion style with the adjustable ears are the most comfortable for my kids. Also comfortable with glasses.”―Julie Minder Maher

Get them starting at $2.97 for a pack of 3.
Norwex
Norwex
“We love Norwex face masks, so comfortable, breathable and soft.” ―Amanda Lange


Get one for $13.99.
REI
REI
“My 14 year old son had a hard time. Kids was too small. Adults were too big. Tried so many. The one that fit from Bed Bath & Beyond they stopped making. Finally found ones he loves at REI!” ―Francine Silver

Get them for $15.95 for a pack of two.
EZ Breezy
Amazon
“The disposable ones I got on Amazon: EZ Breezy Kids Disposable Face Masks.”―Claudia Celina

Get them for $14.99 for a pack of 50.
Joah Love
Joah Love
Joah Love, especially the ones with the strap around the neck so they don’t lose them when the take them off.” ―Erin Natter

Get one for $22 .
Vida
Vida
Vida Protective Masks . I bought them for myself, but they are adjustable. My kids prefer them to all the kid masks I bought. Just provide a really good fit (don’t have to worry about your nose popping out), and they come in a nice variety of colors. They hold up well in the washer. I prefer to hang dry for less wrinkles, but you can put them in the dryer too.” ―Jill Gosselink [Editor’s Note: They also make kids-sized masks.]

Get one for $9.
Bloch
Bloch
Bloch ! It’s a dancewear and dance shoe brand!” ―Sally Amos

Get one for $7.50.
Carter's
Carter's
Carters fit all my boys well (ages 8, 6 and 4).” ―Maria Castle

Get some for $3 for a pack of three.
Costco
Costco
Costco masks are amazing. Our daughter forgets she’s even wearing them. We also have the adult version we use.” ―Melissa Kennedy

Get them for $19.99 for pack of eight.
BeauTies of Vermont
Beauties
BeauTies of Vermont have different sizes and allow for filters. Plus easy to clean and hang dry.” ―Elizabeth Bentley-Smith Dunagan

Get one for $12.
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley mask are a win in our house. They don’t sit on their ears which they like.” ―Alisa Zvalaren-nordt

Get them starting from $2 for pack of two.
Well Before
Well Before
“My kids loved the ones from Target, but lately we’ve only been wearing KN95 masks and Well Before makes kid-sized ones.” ―Monica Be

Get one for $1.49.
Cubcoats
Cubcoats
Cubcoats face masks. They transform into wristbands so when she’s in the car she can safely carry it on her wrist.” ―Jamie Walls

Get one for $6.75.
Electric Styles
Electric Styles
Electric Styles. Comfortable. Durable. Fun patterns. Easy to wash and they have pockets for a filter if you want to use one.” ―Natalie Pepe White

Get one for $9.07 (also comes with four filters).
vista print
Vista Print
“We use vista print. Fit well, very comfortable, have a pocket for a filter and worked great with my kiddo’s glasses.” ―Rebecca Costain Hout

Get one for $13.
Happy Masks
Happy Masks
Happy Masks, unquestionably. No contest. They are very breathable but with a nanofilter, the shape sticks out from your face and feels much more open. Every person I personally know who has tried them won’t wear anything else after that.” ―Theresa Zucchero Scocca

Get one for $24.
PVTL Motions
PVTL Motions
“I love the PVTL Motions kids masks, wash well and have adjustable ear loops!” ―Mandy McGuffie Eller

Get some for $14.97 for a pack of five.
Primary
Primary
“We love the ones from Primary. They are a soft comfortable material that are easily adjustable. The adult ones were the only ones that fit me properly.” ―Tracy Anne

Get some for $8 for a pack of three.
Jaanuu
Jaanuu
Jaanuu by a mile. My kids and I both found them the most comfortable.” ―Rebecca Goddard

Get some for $25 for a pack of five.
Athleta
Athleta
Athleta masks were a favorite in our house” ―Shelly Conrad Horne

Get some starting at $3.99 for a pack of three.
Kohl's Bespoke line
Kohl's
“The kids love the ones from Kohl’s Bespoke brand .” ―Rochelle Rashid-Nebel

Get one for $1.69.
Gap's Disney line
Gap
“My girls LOVE the adjustable ones from Old Navy, the Disney ones from Gap and their personalized school ones. They love matching them with their outfits like a fashion statement!” ―Cherie Baker Vann

Get the Disney masks for $4 for a pack of three.

Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.

