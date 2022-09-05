Shopping

The Best Mini Face Sprays To Refresh Weary Skin On The Go

Whether you’re commuting from work or taking a long-haul flight, these mood-lifting mists will you do your skin some good.



Whether your skin care routine has three steps or 70, you likely love a facial mist. That’s mainly because almost everybody loves a face mist. They’re an undeniably delightful, fuss-free product that’s super easy to put on and makes your skin dewy in seconds, even if you’re just getting off a long flight.

Best of all, face sprays can be reapplied all day long. When rushing between meetings, leaving Pilates or simply in the middle of a hard work day, one little spritz is sure to get you feeling fresh and rejuvenated, even if you’re due for a shower.

The best part of a face spray is taking it on the go so you can spruce up and chill out in the middle of a hot mess moment, but you can’t do that if it’s in a giant bottle that’s easily confiscated by TSA. That’s why we’ve gathered the internet’s most loved mini-spritzes. They’re all under 3.4 ounces, so they can be packed in your carry-on. And they have rave reviews if you need even more convincing to try one (or five).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Kinlo hydrating golden mist
Founded by professional tennis player and racial justice activist Naomi Osaka, Kinlo makes nourishing sun protection and skin care products, centering black and brown skin tones (though all products work for all bodies). While the Hydrating Golden mist doesn't contain SPF, it's a restoring and cooling face spray with calendula and aloe vera. Spritz it on after a long day in the sun, post-working out or when you just need a little chill. The coconut and orange zest scent is so luxurious, you can even use it as a room spray.

Size: 1 fluid ounce

Promising review: "Excellent I love it so much I have been using at morning after I have been some time out in the sun to hydrate me and help me refresh myself it really works it makes my skin feel hydrated fresh and makes it shiny without feeling oily excellent aroma and excellent product." — Yareli39
$9.97 at Walmart
2
Amazon
Heritage Store rosewater refreshing facial mist
My personal favorite, the Heritage Store rosewater facial mist is a super light and airy spray that gives you instant hydration. It makes my skin feel smooth and isn't sticky or heavy, and the smell is pretty subtle and plays nice with other scented products. I keep a bigger bottle at home, but bring the tiny one with me on the go.

Size: 2 fluid ounces

Promising review: "I love it! I carry it in my lunch bag to work as well. Great way to refresh after lunch and set the tone for the second half of the work day. My skin really appreciates the love and attention." — robardssl
$4.69+ at Amazon
3
Glossier
Glossier soothing face mist
Soothing and hydrating, the Glossier face mist combines rosewater, aloe and glycerin in a pretty pink bottle. It's the perfect first step in your facial routine, setting the stage for your serums and moisturizers. Use it to refresh during a busy day.

Size: 3.2 fluid ounces

Promising review: "I ordered this little over a year ago and I really enjoy this. When my skin is feeling dull, broken out or anytime I need a refresh, I spray 3 pumps and BOOM calm skin with a subtle rose scent. I didn't think this was anything special at first, but it is magic for my skin!" — Sara
$15 at Glossier
4
Cocokind
Cocokind glow essence with sea grape caviar
If you're in the market for a vegan hydrating spray that's not overly floral or fruity, you found it. The natural formula helps keep your skin glowy, supple and hydrated. Best of all, the company says it can also help your skin absorb your serums and creams.

Size: 2 fluid ounces

Promising review: “i'm not kidding when say this one of best skincare products i've ever used it instantly hydrate's my skin no matter how dry (i'm especially dry during winter) if you suffer from dehydration or dryness i completely recommend.” — Harlie W.
$18 at Cocokind
5
Ulta
Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater
You can't fight a classic. And with this one, you don't want to. A cult favorite, the Mario Badescu facial spray can be refreshing and hydrating wherever you are. You can use it before or after putting on makeup or during the day for a little boost.

Size: 2 fluid ounces

Promising review: "Saw this for $5 and have fallen in love. I didn't think I'd find a toner better than the one I used for the same or cheaper price and I have. The rose scent is strong but I LOVE rose so it's a relaxing scent to me. The rose is softening/reduces redness and great for sensitive skin as it calms. The aloe is hydrating and softening and slumps the skin. Rosemary in this is great for oil control even for those who are dry. I've been using it morning before my moisturizer and primer for makeup and at night after I cleanse and follow up with derma e overnight peel or serum then moisturizer. When I'm out I'm stocking up and buying the larger size." — Ulta customer
$5 at Ulta
6
Beauty Pie
Beauty Pie hydra plump dewy skin mist
The all-day spray version of the brand's triple hyaluronic acid and lipopeptide serum, hydra plump dewy skin mist is a luscious and hydrating super fine mist meant to plump and moisturize skin.

Size: 3.2 fluid ounces.

Promising review: "Gives a lovely glow to the skin and feels plumper and fresh, cute bottle too." — KM
$18+ at Beauty Pie
7
Amazon
Thayer's alcohol-free rose petal witch hazel facial mist toner
With rosewater, witch hazel extract and aloe vera, Thayer's facial mist toner can help reduce irritation, balance skin and help clear your skin. It tones and hydrates, while keeping your skin fresh and dewy.

Size: 3 fluid ounces

Promising review: "I absolutely love this mist! I am a first timer with this product and I am very satisfied so far with the results it gives my face a glow and i really don’t have to use a moisturizer after I spray! And I have sensitive skin and this product really works well on my skin!! Must buy I think i may try the cucumber must next!Helpful." — Shirl
$4.29 at Amazon
8
Peach & Lily
Peach & Lily glass skin veil mist
A worthy splurge, the Peach & Lily glass skin veil mist is the much-awaited counterpart to the Peach & Lily glass skin refining serum. It aims to leave your face smooth and bright, giving you the glass skin look with long-wear dewiness.

Size: 3.38 fluid ounces

Promising review: "This stuff is honestly a godsend. I have really sensitive skin which causes my skin to breakout, and this product really helped. It also minimized the look of my pores and fine lines. Would def buy again!" — Kate H
$29 at Peach & Lily
