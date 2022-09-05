Whether your skin care routine has three steps or 70, you likely love a facial mist. That’s mainly because almost everybody loves a face mist. They’re an undeniably delightful, fuss-free product that’s super easy to put on and makes your skin dewy in seconds, even if you’re just getting off a long flight.

Best of all, face sprays can be reapplied all day long. When rushing between meetings, leaving Pilates or simply in the middle of a hard work day, one little spritz is sure to get you feeling fresh and rejuvenated, even if you’re due for a shower.

The best part of a face spray is taking it on the go so you can spruce up and chill out in the middle of a hot mess moment, but you can’t do that if it’s in a giant bottle that’s easily confiscated by TSA. That’s why we’ve gathered the internet’s most loved mini-spritzes. They’re all under 3.4 ounces, so they can be packed in your carry-on. And they have rave reviews if you need even more convincing to try one (or five).

