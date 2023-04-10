The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

If you were to ask anyone here at HuffPost which product holds the greatest importance in their skin care routine, a well-performing and all-purpose face moisturizer would rank fairly high.

Over the course of our exhaustive beauty reporting, an overwhelming selection of lotions and creams have been suggested and trialed, and now — despite how over-saturated the moisturizer market may seem — we narrowed down a list of the most tried and true expert-approved options.

Through hours upon hours of collective research, interviews with dermatologists and makeup artists and putting products to the test for ourselves, we’re proud to present the upcoming selection of facial moisturizers that cover every budget, skin type and skin concern.

