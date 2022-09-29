The best way to take advantage of the changing seasons is to lean hard into the cozy aspects. The crisp, cool air and crunchy leaves are best juxtaposed with soft, warm blankets, an abundance of pillows and deliciously scented candles. After a season of travels, outdoor plans and more, I’m desperate for the serene quiet evenings at home that accompany shorter days and cooler temperatures. And the best way to celebrate a comfort-filled night in is by surrounding yourself with mood-setting candles.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the very best bougie parfumees to ring in the arrival of autumn. From luxurious to affordable, this list comprises some of the year’s newest and most anticipated candle launches from brands like Boy Smells and Byredo as well as popular, highly reviewed candles from Yankee Candle, Voluspa and more. There is one for every budget, aesthetic and scent preference. Pick up one for yourself to enjoy the sweet smells and romantic flickering lighting that accompany a night spent bathed in candlelight.

Advertisement