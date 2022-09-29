Shopping
The Best New And Highly Reviewed Candles For Fall

Pick up a fall favorite or treat yourself to a fancy new scented candle and get cozy.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallcandle-lourdesuribe-092922-6329bacbe4b07198f012af20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herefortheburn.com%2Fcollections%2Ffrontpage%2Fproducts%2Fmain-character-energy" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Here For The Burn candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329bacbe4b07198f012af20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallcandle-lourdesuribe-092922-6329bacbe4b07198f012af20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herefortheburn.com%2Fcollections%2Ffrontpage%2Fproducts%2Fmain-character-energy" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Here For The Burn candle</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallcandle-lourdesuribe-092922-6329bacbe4b07198f012af20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fanecdotecandles.com%2Fcollections%2Ffall-collection%2Fproducts%2Fbonfire-blaze" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Anecdote Candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329bacbe4b07198f012af20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallcandle-lourdesuribe-092922-6329bacbe4b07198f012af20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fanecdotecandles.com%2Fcollections%2Ffall-collection%2Fproducts%2Fbonfire-blaze" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Anecdote Candles</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Season-Candle-Citrus-Scented-Candles/dp/B08DTKYHKD?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6329bacbe4b07198f012af20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sweet Water Decor candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6329bacbe4b07198f012af20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Season-Candle-Citrus-Scented-Candles/dp/B08DTKYHKD?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6329bacbe4b07198f012af20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Sweet Water Decor candle</a>.
The best way to take advantage of the changing seasons is to lean hard into the cozy aspects. The crisp, cool air and crunchy leaves are best juxtaposed with soft, warm blankets, an abundance of pillows and deliciously scented candles. After a season of travels, outdoor plans and more, I’m desperate for the serene quiet evenings at home that accompany shorter days and cooler temperatures. And the best way to celebrate a comfort-filled night in is by surrounding yourself with mood-setting candles.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the very best bougie parfumees to ring in the arrival of autumn. From luxurious to affordable, this list comprises some of the year’s newest and most anticipated candle launches from brands like Boy Smells and Byredo as well as popular, highly reviewed candles from Yankee Candle, Voluspa and more. There is one for every budget, aesthetic and scent preference. Pick up one for yourself to enjoy the sweet smells and romantic flickering lighting that accompany a night spent bathed in candlelight.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy
Milky Candle Golden Leaves + Cedar candle
This soy blend candle from Etsy seller MilkyCandleShop captures those crispy, warm scents of the season. It blends alluring notes of cedar, chrysanthemum, cinnamon, apple and green leaves that have to be smelled to be believed. It's elegant, infuses the room with delectable fragrance for hours on end, and is very highly rated and reviewed.
$29 at Etsy
2
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Grace candle
Boy Smells has released a new, limited-edition candle collaboration with the legendary Grace Jones. This candle captures Jones' subversive persona, embracing both traditionally masculine and feminine notes to create a unique scent. It has top notes of bergamot and black pepper mingling with freesia, waterlily and rose then grounded with a blend of cedarwood, salted musks and wet stones. It's as mysterious, fluid and stunning as Jones herself. Grab it while you can.
$46 at Boy Smells
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Bright Idea candle
Brooklinen recently released its first Home Fragrance Collection, including its debut candle collection. One of eight different scents, Bright Idea brings serenity and freshness to the space, thanks to stress-relieving geranium and cardamom. It's the perfect addition to your WFH setup.
$35 at Brooklinen
4
Amazon
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath candle
Jump on the bandwagon with this wildly popular fall-scented Yankee Candle. It fills the room with the smell of autumn leaves and cinnamon apples and has a burn time of up to 150 hours. It's made of paraffin-grade wax and has a natural fiber wick. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars and has 46,590 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$24.59 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Sweater Weather candle
With notes of woods, warm spice and citrus, this cozy soy candle is lovely enough to gift and affordable enough to pick up a second for yourself. It has a burn time of over 40 hours, so you can enjoy it for many chilly nights to come.
$19.95 at Amazon
6
Anecdote Candle
Anecdote Candles Bonfire Blaze candle
Anecdote Candles' fall collection launched earlier this month and features five different autumn-inspired candles, including Bonfire Blaze. This particular candle has notes of whiskey, chestnut and tobacco leaf, calling to mind cozy evenings spent around a roaring fire.
$26 at Anecdote Candles
7
Here For The Burn
Here For The Burn Main Character Energy candle
Here For The Burn's new fall candles include the cheekily named Main Character Energy candle that is available in four delightful scents: mango guava, Moroccan amber, spices and evergreen, and the deliciously romantic musky amber and rose. Each candle includes a minimalist chic black glass vessel and white keepsake drawer box.
$36 at Here For The Burn
8
Birthdate Co.
Birthdate Co. Tarot candle
Birthdate Co. has recently released a single Tarot candle for those who don't want to shell out for its popular Tarot candle trio. This ethereal candle is a blend of bergamot, lemon leaf and cardamom with notes of verbena, water orchid and eucalyptus, all grounded in base notes of allspice, violet flower and amber crystal. And if that doesn't sound good enough, it has a burn time of a whopping 40 hours.
$38 at Birthdate Co. (originally $45)
9
Amazon
Yankee Candle Crisp Fall Night candle
Once again, Yankee Candle has knocked it out of the park with its Crisp Fall Night candle. It juxtaposes earthy, woody notes with dreamy lavender for an almost sensual sensory experience. It's 100% recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle, has 4.6 out of 5 stars and has 27,328 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$24.59 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall candle
This sweet fall candle has notes of apple cider, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg that will make any room feel warm and inviting. It has a burn time of over 40 hours and is pretty popular on Amazon, with 4.3 out of 5 stars and 1,287 five-star ratings.
$19.95 at Amazon
11
Nordstrom
Diptyque Feu De Bois candle
This iconic Diptyque candle is a fall staple thanks to it's tantalizing aroma. It has a woody vibe that feels elevated and sophisticated, bringing an element of luxurious hygge to the room. Don't let the season pass without getting one for yourself.
$40+ at Nordstrom
12
Amazon
La Jolie Muse Rose Noir and Oud candle
If you love floral scents no matter the season, then check out this romantic, feminine scent from La Jolie Muse. It stars notes of fresh rose, geranium, violet, musk, amber and oud for a soft, lovely atmosphere. It has a wood wick that makes a crackling fire sound and is housed in an ornate, high-quality glass vessel. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,066 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$34.99 at Amazon
13
Nordstrom
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte candle
Get those pumpkin spice vibes with this elegant hand-poured candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax and calls to mind the very best scents of the season. Cozy, warm and inviting, it's a classic for a reason.
$34 at Nordstrom
14
Amazon
A pumpkin spice odor-eliminating candle
Fill the room with the smells of the season while simultaneously ridding the space of unwanted odors with this pumpkin spice-scented candle. It has a burn time of up to 80 hours and is made with a blend of food-grade and soy waxes. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars and has 7,921 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$14.75 at Amazon
15
Nordstrom
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir scented candle
Jo Malone's candles give off that effortlessly luxe vibe. This particular scent smells of rich pomegranate, raspberry and plum mixed with pink pepper and Casablanca lily with a hint of spicy woods. It's romantic, heady and perfect for a night in.
$32.30+ at Nordstrom
16
Amazon
Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin candle
This delightful spiced pumpkin candle not only has notes of pumpkin, but also includes the richness of cinnamon, vanilla and ginger. It's made with food-grade paraffin wax and has a burn time of up to 60 hours. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and 2,241 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's great for anyone who loves an apothecary jar aesthetic.
$19.95 at Amazon
17
Bloomingdales
Byredo Bibliotheque candle
Byredo's famous Bibliotheque fragrance is a limited-edition candle celebrating 150 years of Bloomingdale's, making it a great gift or purchase for someone who loves both brands. It has sumptuous top notes of plum and cinnamon grounded with leather accord, violet, patchouli and vanilla for a transportive experience evocative of a majestic old library.
$95 at Bloomingdale's
