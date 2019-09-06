HuffPost Finds

15 Of The Best Fall Finds From Nordstrom's Summer Sale

Natori, Sam Edelman and Something Navy have items on sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

There are a lot of fall finds hiding in Nordstrom's summer sale.
Whether you’re looking a midi dress to wear with knee-high boots or want to get your hands on another teddy coat for when it’s officially jacket season, there’s a fall fashion trend for everyone to embrace this season.

If you can’t decide where to start when it comes to styling for fall, Nordstrom is having a summer sale with up to 40% off clothing, accessories and more. You can start building your fall wardrobe, as well as stock up on summer favorites for next year. You’ll find major markdowns on men’s boots, women’s sweaters, as well as another cult-favorite Natori bra that has over 1,000 reviews.

The sale ends Sunday, though, so get a move if you’re looking for cheap fall fashion finds. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 15 things worth buying for fall that you can still get on sale.

Take a look below:

1
ASTR The Label Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $109, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
2
Raymond Grand Water Resistant Chukka Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $250, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
3
The North Face Mountain Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
4
Celia Croc Embossed Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $230, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
5
Something Navy Midi Slip Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
6
Chelsea Leather Money Clip Card Case
Nordstrom
Originally $70, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
7
Zachary Prell Abdul Regular Fit Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
8
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
Originally $70, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
9
Sam Edelman Welles Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $160, get up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
10
TopMan Trim Fit Check Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
11
Madewell Dipped Crown Felt Hat
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
12
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $72, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
13
Something Navy Print Silk Skinny Scarf
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
14
Honeycomb Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
15
Sam Edelman Leahla Slouchy Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get it for up to 40% off at Nordstrom.
Women's Plaid Blazers For Fall 2019
