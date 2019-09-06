There are a lot of fall finds hiding in Nordstrom's summer sale.

Whether you’re looking a midi dress to wear with knee-high boots or want to get your hands on another teddy coat for when it’s officially jacket season, there’s a fall fashion trend for everyone to embrace this season.

If you can’t decide where to start when it comes to styling for fall, Nordstrom is having a summer sale with up to 40% off clothing, accessories and more. You can start building your fall wardrobe, as well as stock up on summer favorites for next year. You’ll find major markdowns on men’s boots, women’s sweaters, as well as another cult-favorite Natori bra that has over 1,000 reviews.

The sale ends Sunday, though, so get a move if you’re looking for cheap fall fashion finds. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 15 things worth buying for fall that you can still get on sale.