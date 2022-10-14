When the opportunity presented itself to work on a story involving two of my favorite things — perfume and TikTok — I knew I had to do it justice. As every fragrance fanatic knows, scent is subjective. What one person finds to be the best thing since sliced bread, someone else may find repulsive. And that’s okay. But with fall settling in, now is the perfect time to step outside of your fragrance comfort zone and explore new scents to add to your collection.
If you’re a perfume fan and not on #PerfumeTok, I highly recommend you peruse it every now and then. And no, it’s not just another social media jumble. It’s a hashtag on TikTok that’s full of perfume enthusiasts, educators and experts giving their thoughts on various fragrances. It’s also a corner of the internet where you can learn about smaller-scale imprints that you wouldn’t necessarily read about in a mainstream fashion magazine
One thing most fragrance experts agree on is that fall is the time to break out the sweet gourmand scents, including vanilla, caramel, amber and woody notes. And Maiya Gant, a Los Angeles-based fragrance influencer and founder of Black Girls Smell Good, is one of them.
“I’m a definite gourmand lover. Something about an edible note makes me fall in love every time! The fall season is my favorite time to pull out all of my sweet, warm and spicy scents,” she told me.
To get us all on the same note (see what I did there?), I asked Gant and other passionate perfume aficionados to share their top picks for fall fragrances (plus, I included a few of my own favorites) that deserve a spot in your collection this season. Check out which ones made the cut below.
Snif Sweet Ash
First up on our list is one of Snif's bestselling scents, Sweet Ash, which comes at the recommendation of Apollonia Moriarty, aka @moneygobyebye on TikTok
and Instagram
.
"It’s got notes of juniper, fir balsam, black vanilla bean and moss. It’s woody, amber-y, slightly sweet and earthy. I always say it smells as if [Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s] Baccarat Rouge 540 and Grand Soir [fragrances] had a baby. It’s smooth and sexy, perfect for date night or running errands (and everything in between)" she told me. (To read more about Maison Francis Kurkdjian, see slide no. 3.)
Guerlain Mon Guerlain
Perfume enthusiast Destiny Cyrus, aka @dessyxm on TikTok
, chose this layerable spicy scent as one of her fall picks, describing it as "the epitome of fall embodying a beautiful smell of lavender heaven, giving a calm and relaxing experience."
It has classic notes of jasmine, lavender and vanilla.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir
Though Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccrat Rouge 540
gets a lot of attention in the fragrance world, there's another scent from the brand that you should know about this fall. Perfect for amber lovers, this fragrance recommended by Cyrus will be an essential in your scent collection with its notes of rose, honey, incense and sandalwood.
Cyrus described it as "a sweet opulent amber scent that smells like liquid gold, has great longevity and sillage, and is perfect for any black tie event."
Frédéric Malle Lipstick Rose
Just because the leaves are turning doesn't mean you have to put away all of your spring-leaning rosy scents. This elegant perfume is another of Cyrus's recommendations and has notes like grapefruit, violet rose, ambrette and raspberry.
"This is a fragrance of vintage Hollywood glamour, for the most fabulous of women," she said.
BDK Gris Charnel Extrait
Ije Simon
, a Dallas-based content creator with an emphasis on perfume, beauty and fashion, told me this rich, woody fragrance is her most anticipated fall scent. It has top, middle and base notes that include black tea extract, bourbon vetiver, vanilla absolute and cedar essence,
"I got it in the summer and I’ve been waiting for fall so I can wear it. It is the most beautiful warm spicy woody scent and it lasts all day. It’s such a unique and interesting scent and it’s been getting me quite a few compliments lately!" she said.
Kayali Vanilla 28
Maiya Gant, the founder ofBlack Girls Smell Good,
named this popular Kayali perfume as a must-have for fall. It has mellow notes of vanilla orchids, tonka absolute and amber woods.
"I reach for this on days that I want to feel extra cozy. It’s starts off sugary sweet, and then balances into notes of amber and musk. It's very versatile and appropriate for every occasion," she said.
Goutal Folie D’Un Soir
This unique bottle definitely takes the crown as the most eye-catching fragrance on our list, and Gant said wearing it "feels like wearing a chic leather jacket with velvet interior." With standout notes of pink pepper, Turkish rose, leather, cocoa and incense, it just screams "autumn."
Montale Montale Sensual Instinct
"An olfactory masterpiece, there’s nothing else on the market that resembles this," Gant said about this warm fragrance. "Sensual Instinct has been my signature scent for the past year and I can’t seem to get enough of its magic. It reminds me of Ma’amoul, a middle eastern shortbread cookie filled with dates."
It contains notes of bergamot, mandarin, amberwood, jasmine, tiramisu, cacao and vanilla.
Commodity Milk Expressive
Inside this sleek black bottle, you'll find a nostalgic, warm scent that has notes of cold milk, mahogany wood and tonka bean. "Milk has the slightest bit of smoke that lingers over a background of musk. Perfect for sweater weather!" Gant said.
Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry 48
Kayali makes another appearance on our list, thanks to Jade Bodley
, a Washington, D.C.-based fragrance content creator who recommended this sweet gourmand scent for fall. It combines fresh cherries, raspberries with caramelized praline and woody patchouli to create a truly electrifying layerable scent.
"Lovefest is sexy and perfect for a date night. This juicy cherry fragrance turns sweet and woody with the praline and palo santo. It’s mouthwatering and released just in time for fall!" Bodley said.
By Rosie Jane Dulce
My first editor's pick is none other than By Rosie Jane's newest perfume, named Dulce. I am not exaggerating when I say I've worn it every day since I got it and have frequently gotten compliments from friends (and sometimes strangers!). To me, it's the perfect fall scent, and I would describe it as a "clean vanilla." Even though it has notes of vanilla, chocolate and Hinoki wood, it's not overly sweet smelling. I also love to layer it with Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush mist in the scent Cheirosa ’62
.
Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent
I like to include as many Black-owned beauty brands as I can in my collection of goodies, and this fragrance from Moodeaux is definitely part of my fall scent rotation and worthy of being an editor's pick. It's designed to be used as a moisturizing dry oil as it contains several beneficial skincare ingredients like apricot kernel, grape seed and meadowfoam seed oils, but my favorite aspect is that it also works as a perfume. You'll smell notes of orange blossom, lavender, vanilla woods and amber.
Dossier Floral Marshmallow
If you've ever wanted the Kilian Paris fragrance Love, Don't Be Shy
, but didn't want to shell out $265, let me introduce you to the significantly less expensive Dossier Floral Marshmallow perfume that's inspired by the scent. It's one of my most reached-for perfumes during the chilly months, as wearing it feels like receiving a warm, snuggly hug. It has notes of marshmallow (of course), orange blossom, jasmine, amber, vanilla and musk.
Le Monde Gourmand Paradis Tropique
My final editor's pick is another budget-friendly staple in my perfume collection, and I always bring it out to play when the temperatures drop. Paradis Tropique is a warm, cozy fragrance with notes like blood orange, muguet, tiare flower and creamy sandalwood. It's bold enough to stand on its own but can definitely be paired with lighter, less intense mists or sprays.