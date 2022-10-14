When the opportunity presented itself to work on a story involving two of my favorite things — perfume and TikTok — I knew I had to do it justice. As every fragrance fanatic knows, scent is subjective. What one person finds to be the best thing since sliced bread, someone else may find repulsive. And that’s okay. But with fall settling in, now is the perfect time to step outside of your fragrance comfort zone and explore new scents to add to your collection.

If you’re a perfume fan and not on #PerfumeTok, I highly recommend you peruse it every now and then. And no, it’s not just another social media jumble. It’s a hashtag on TikTok that’s full of perfume enthusiasts, educators and experts giving their thoughts on various fragrances. It’s also a corner of the internet where you can learn about smaller-scale imprints that you wouldn’t necessarily read about in a mainstream fashion magazine

One thing most fragrance experts agree on is that fall is the time to break out the sweet gourmand scents, including vanilla, caramel, amber and woody notes. And Maiya Gant, a Los Angeles-based fragrance influencer and founder of Black Girls Smell Good, is one of them.

“I’m a definite gourmand lover. Something about an edible note makes me fall in love every time! The fall season is my favorite time to pull out all of my sweet, warm and spicy scents,” she told me.

To get us all on the same note (see what I did there?), I asked Gant and other passionate perfume aficionados to share their top picks for fall fragrances (plus, I included a few of my own favorites) that deserve a spot in your collection this season. Check out which ones made the cut below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.