Just 21 Of The Best Fall Shoes In Existence, No Big Deal

- A pair of classic and comfy mini Ugg boots that are lined with sheepskin to ensure peak coziness this fall and winter.
- A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots — they’re ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort.
- Bestselling, lightweight Adidas running shoes that’ll make you feel like you’re truly walking on a cozy cloud thanks to the memory foam sock liner, stretchy mesh upper, and Cloudfoam cushioning.
Available in sizes 5–12 and 18 colors.
“Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm.
They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" — R. Warne
Surprisingly inexpensive waterproof Chelsea rain boots
Available in sizes 4–12 and 13 colors.
"I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but Iwas able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking.
They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." — epop86
A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots
Available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide widths, and 11 colors.
"I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable.
" — Louise M.
Bestselling, lightweight Adidas running shoes
Available in sizes 5–11.
"These shoes are so comfortable and cozy, they feel as if you are wearing slippers! They are attractive and versatile can be worn for everyday casual wear or on long walks. I love them, and ended up purchasing a second pair. I highly recommend them!" — Laura M Rodriguez
"So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore!
I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" — Christina
Lightweight and waterproof rain boots
Some reviewers suggest getting an insole
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and in eight colors.Promising review:
"These boots are great! The ankle is wide enough that they slip on and off easily but are not too bulky. Super waterproof! These are great if you have a dog or kids and find yourself stomping around wet grass and puddles often. The material is a little lighter than most rain boots so my feet aren’t sweating after walking my dog in a warmer rainy day (but with fuzzy socks they’re plenty warm for cooler mornings)!" — Alys Lou
Or some super comfy Vessi sneakers
Available in whole sizes 6–11 and in black and grey.
"My very good friend insisted I give these waterproof sneakers a try because they were so light, easy to clean and most importantly, comfortable! I’m happy I finally made the purchase because they truly are as advertised and now I can save space in my shoe closet by getting rid of my clunky rain boots!" — Kim
A pair of steel-toed slip-on Dr. Martens boots
See them in action on TikTok here
Available in sizes 5–11.Promising review:
"These are the best and most comfortable pair of Docs I've had. They were a dream to break in and I have never had a blister with these. I get so many compliments on them and they are a great fall shoe!!" — christa kraftician
Or a pair of classic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5–14 and in three colors.
"I'm so glad I bought these! I bought these as I was wanting a comfortable bootie option for fall and winter outfits. I usually wear a 7.5 or an 8 in shoes, and got these in an 8 and they fit perfectly! If you own other Docs, pick the same size. That's what I did and these fit and feel great." — Staci
Or*a pair of Steve Madden Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5.5–13 and in two colors.
"These shoes are so comfy and versatile. You can wear them with jeans or a dress and they’d be so cute with either. So happy I got them!!" — Natalie Watson
Breathable and convenient slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles
Some reviewers say these shoes run big, and recommend ordering a size down. Available in sizes 5–11 and in a variety of colors and styles.Promising review:
"I love these slip-ons! They are extremely comfortable and stretchy. No need to 'break them in' and they didn't irritate my heels after long-time wear like Vans slip-ons do
— no need for bandages :). I will definitely be buying these again and again!" — MichelleAColgan
"I love these. They are great for fall, as they have a thin yet cozy lining
on the inside. Feel like an expensive shoe. Great buy." — jlavb
A pair of versatile clogs
Available in sizes 5.5–12 and in two colors.
"I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot.
Also, they look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time and continue to cradle my feet today!" — Sara E. Guterbock
"I've gotten compliments every single time I've worn them. I love the feel and how flexible they are for skirts, pants and rolled-up jeans, etc. Nice addition to the fall wardrobe
." — Kindle customer
Mid-calf lace-up boots
Available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors.
"I love these boots! My feet are always cold at work but I stand for nine hours straight every day so I have to be comfortable. These are the first boots that I have found that I am comfortable in standing all day. They have fur on the inside and are soft. The boot has a little wiggle room so I can wear thick socks without them being tight. They have good traction for walking around outside in snow or ice. I can’t say enough about how great these boots are!
You won’t be disappointed!" — MamaMoRx
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Ugg slipper shoes
Available in whole sizes 5–12 and in a variety of colors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says:
"First thing that needs to be said is that Uggs are great! They're warm, they're cozy, and you can just slide them on when you're freezing — I won't hear otherwise! They're not exactly high fashion, but they don't need to be when it's a straight-up polar vortex outside. So when I saw these Ugg slipper slides
with an elastic back, I just had to buy a pair. I don't know what it is about them I find the cutest: the slightly sporty elastic, the Michelin man-esque plush rolls on top, or the chunky bottoms that give you a little extra height. AND they have all the comfort of a slip-on slide, but without the feeling that your foot is going to fall out any second.They have a hard sole, so you can wear them as indoor slippers, half-indoor-half-outdoor take-out-the-trash-shoes, or real regular shoes (aka what I'm going to use them for).
When it's still warm-ish out, I'm going to wear them with my toes poking through, but they're also going to be so cute with socks. And they're SO SOFT AND COMFY!
I'm prepared to live in these all fall. Paired with leggings and a blazer? It's the perfect 'Ugh, I can barely make today happen' work outfit. I honestly want to get another pair in another of the cute colors...or the leopard print. Oh, and just FYI, I ended up sizing down in these!"
Plaid sneakers decked out in fall-friendly hues
BTW — These shoes are from a Black woman-owned company in Australia. They're handmade, so it takes 10–15 business days after purchase before they'll be shipped out.
Available in European sizes 36–42.
A pair of sleek, knee-high equestrian boots
A few reviewers have noted that if you have wide calves, these might not be the boots for you. So check out these riding boots
if you're looking for a wider fit. Available in sizes 5.5–10 and in five colors.Promising reviews:
"These boots are gorgeous. They're the perfect color for fall." —211912
"These boots are very comfortable. I can walk in these shoes for the entire day. I receive complements every time I wear these boots." — Erica M. Johnson
Amazingly comfortable Dr. Scholl's shoes
Available in sizes 5–11 in regular and wide widths and in 21 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"These are by far my favorite shoe. I have 3 pairs, and I’ve worn them to walk miles and miles in Europe and on vacation. I found them comfy right off the bat, but they do loosen up a bit after wear. They are warmer than other sneakers, which works great for spring/winter/fall. I have average (average width, average arch) size 10 feet, and the size 10 was a perfect fit." — Pagan45
Or some Skechers walking shoes
Available in sizes 5–13 in regular, narrow, and wide widths and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"This is my third pair (although slightly different makes). They always fit well, give me good support, and are comfy for work or play. I wear them in the spring, fall, and winter months." — Crystal Koster
Cushy lace-up loafers with over 38,000 5-star ratings
Available in sizes 2–12 and in 29 styles.
Promising review:
"G.O.A.T. These are SO cute, even more so in person. I LOVE them. I don't think you could go wrong no matter what color you buy. So easy to slip on quick, but also great for all day wear. Like a shoe and a slipper had a baby.....and SO cute dress up or down. Highly recommend." — Sommer Skrzyniarz
Or some faux fur-lined versions
Available in sizes 5–11 and also available in beige
.
Promising review:
"My husband got these for me for Christmas and I love them. They fit snug at first, but are the most comfortable slip on-type shoes I've had. They're lightweight and easy and convenient to slip on, and the faux fur lining is so soft and adds a little bit of warmth.
"
A faux fur-lined version with a foldable cuff
Available in sizes 5-11 and 11 colors.
"Love these! So cute and cozy. I find this brand to run true to size, and these fit the same as my other Dudes. Not fully fur lined, just partially. But that’s fine for me, as I am wearing these for a cozy fall shoe and not a winter snow boot
." — darkski2610
And finally, some inexpensive but dreamy low wedges
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
