29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

Cardigans, turtlenecks, sweatshirts and classic V-neck sweaters for the entire fall season.
Stephanie Hope
A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Angashion-Sweaters-Leopard-Patchwork-Pullover/dp/B07YB7XSWD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" leopard-designed knitted pullover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Angashion-Sweaters-Leopard-Patchwork-Pullover/dp/B07YB7XSWD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> leopard-designed knitted pullover</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Lightweight-Turtleneck-Sweater/dp/B07QD329F9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" lightweight turtleneck " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Lightweight-Turtleneck-Sweater/dp/B07QD329F9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> lightweight turtleneck </a>and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Simplee-Womens-Casual-Pullover-Sweater/dp/B0749KQ7N4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oversized cropped sweater with ballon sleeves" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Simplee-Womens-Casual-Pullover-Sweater/dp/B0749KQ7N4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635ae8c1e4b01c1b94e46546%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">oversized cropped sweater with ballon sleeves</a>.
Amazon
Popular items from this list include:

• A classic fisherman cable turtleneck by Amazon Essentials that reviewers say is extremely comfortable and easy to style with jeans, skirts and more.

• A custom designed sweatshirt that allows you to have a personalized pet portrait printed or embroidered on the front.

• A mock-neck pullover that features a chic grid design and is made from a comfy sweatshirt material.

1
www.amazon.com
A crewneck sweater with a built-in collar
Available in sizes XS–2XL and eight styles.

Promising review: "I love this sweater! It is super soft and drapes really nicely. I ordered an extra small, and it fits perfectly. It would look wonderful with jeans or leggings. It is super comfortable, but the collar gives it a polished look." — Joanna Alper
$33.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A oversized varsity-style sweater
Available in sizes XL–5XL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "Soooo cozy!!! This sweater was better than I expected. As a plus size woman, it can be hard to find 'oversized' sweaters but this one fit perfectly. I highly recommend. I bought a 5XL but could easily have gone down a few sizes for a more fitted look." —Stephanie Massalone
$33.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A fisherman cable turtleneck
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable turtleneck sweaters I've ever worn! It is extremely soft and very comfortable! I paired it with skinny jeans and boots and they looked great together. It is extremely well made." — Courtney L.

Promising review: "It’s so cute and warm and I’ll definitely be wearing it a lot this winter!" — Kelli Budge
$38.30+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
An eye-catching leopard-sleeved sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I have to tell you how soft this sweater is. SO SOFT! It’s not at all itchy, it fits well. I wore it tucked with a black leather-style mini and it was so cute and chic! Love love love it!" — Miss Liss
$35.98+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
An Amazon Essentials V-neck sweater
Available in sizes 3XS–6XL and 32 colors.

Promising review: "This is the perfect sweater for me and for others of us who have work to do in your winter clothes. This sweater is beautiful to look at and feels soft too. I need clothes that look like Winter but are light weight and this sweater fills the bill!" — Christine Chilcote
$22.90+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater with bat wing sleeves
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 33 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this sweater on impulse and it did not disappoint! So soft and warm. It's so freaking cute! I don't want to take it off!!" — Kathryn O.
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An oversized balloon-sleeve waffle sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and in 22 styles.

Promising review: "This is my first time reviewing a product, but I think this product deserves more! The quality feels great; it’s not itchy or anything. It’s very warm and very oversized, exactly how I want it to fit. I’m usually a L to XL, and it was still very baggy on me. There’s a slight turtleneck, which I thought was an additional plus to the sweater! Overall, I think this is a great investment if you’re looking for something warm and oversized!" — Vivian
$24.99+ at Amazon
8
Madewell
A bestselling lightweight Madewell cardigan
Available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 1X–4X, and four colors.

Promising review: "I got the sweater in green and am obsessed with how rich the color is! Some reviewers indicated it was a bit too thin, but I love that for layering purposes so things don't get too heavy! The material is super soft, the length isn't too short or cropped, and I find it to be super versatile. Would love for more colors!" — KatieK24
$74.99 at Madewell
9
Made My Days / Etsy
A custom pet portrait sweatshirt
Based in Orlando, Florida, Made My Days is a small biz making personalized printed apparel based on customer photos — they'll even embroider your favorite car or an image of you and your significant onto a sweatshirt. Just send the seller a photo to have it replicated onto a cozy crewneck. Available in hoodie, crewneck, and t-shirt options in sizes S–XXL and six colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely adore this sweatshirt!! I love that the design comes from a real photo of my dog, so it’s so personalized and so well done. It’s a fun way to showcase him but still subtle and cute. On top of that, it’s very soft and comfortable, great quality!" — jessicabogert

Promising review: "OBSESSED! That's the only word I can think of. I got this for a good friend of mine and she loves it so much. I submitted a few pictures of her dog and there was such a quick turn around and it came out perfect. I will be ordering from here again. Just buy it! You won't regret it." — Katie Barman
$17.27+ at Etsy
10
www.amazon.com
A leopard-print pullover
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 styles.

Promising review: "Hands down, my new favorite sweater. I will definitely be getting more colors! I am 5'11" and it's the perfect length to wear with leggings! Soft, great quality, very comfortable." — M in NC
$25.58+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A subtle pom-pom jumper
Available in sizes 4–16 and 21 colors.

Promising review: "My new favorite sweater. Incredibly soft. Super-cute design. Love the sleeve detail. I received so many compliments on this sweater. Fits exactly as expected." — Triple Blessed
$34.99+ at Amazon
12
Good Scout Supply / Etsy
A pumpkin embroidered sweatshirt in a gorgeous orange shade
Good Scout Supply is a North Carolina-based small biz specializing in super cute monogrammed apparel and accessories using a range of fun typefaces. Available in sizes S–3XL.

Promising review: "Super soft and warm without being too heavy — this was the perfect top for a brisk fall day!" — Emma Davidson

Promising review: "This sweatshirt is so adorable! The quality is great, it runs true to size and the embroidery is perfection. Can’t wait for fall to come so I can wear it!" — Elizabeth
$38.80 at Etsy
13
Simple Retro
A vintage-inspired polo knit sweater
Simple Retro is a woman-owned-and-designed small biz with a passion for vintage and retro clothes ranging from the '50s to the '80s. Eighty-seven percent of their workers are women and they ensure ethical factory working conditions. Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: "Out of the three tops I ordered, this was my favorite. I love the slightly boyish-boxy shape it gives and the detailing. Perfect blend of structured and soft and the collar is slightly longer than most collars which gives it a unique feminine touch. Looks good tucked in or not! Very versatile piece. " – Victoria
$49 at Simple Retro
14
Target
A versatile open-front cardigan
Available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and eight colors.

Promising review: "I needed a new cardigan and I am SO glad that I got this one. It is extremely soft and cozy. I love wearing it at work and it goes with everything!" — Marissa
$19.60 at Target
15
Eloquii
An off-the-shoulder sweater with a beautiful fold-down neckline
Available in sizes 14–28 and two colors.

Promising review: "OK OK OK Girl, now this is a keeper!Who says Curvy Women don't deserve style? Love everything about this off shoulder sweater, sexy after removing coat or no coat at all, you decide!" — Lumpasugar
$64.95+ at Eloquii
16
www.amazon.com
An Amazon Essentials lightweight turtleneck
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "I am so pleased with the quality and fit of this black turtleneck, I ordered four more! The biggest thing for me is the actual neck — it stays up and fits well. Other turtlenecks get droopy or saggy — not this one. Perfect, light sweater and the black is a nice deep rich black color that looks great on Zoom calls! The pink is lovely and I got navy and two shades of blue. Highly recommend!" — Maureen W
$24.30 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
An off-shoulder sweater
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "This sweater is so soft, especially after it’s been washed! It fits perfectly with just the right amount of extra room for that oversized look! I can tie it in a knot or do a bra tuck for the perfect look with skirts or high-waisted jeans" — Ashlyn
$39.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
An open-front cardigan in a color-block print
Available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. It’s nice and long, so it pairs perfectly with either jeans or a dress. It is medium-weight, so it keeps me warm but isn’t bulky. The quality is fantastic — nothing cheap about it." — Steph G.
$32.99+ at Amazon
19
Nordstrom
A textured balloon-sleeve sweater
Available in sizes 2XS–2XL and eight colors.

Promising review: "The balloon sleeves gives it a princess charm and the texture of the material feels good, the V-neck is not too low so its even work appropriate. I am going to pair this with my straight-leg black jeans, booties, and my long necklace for a chic holiday look." — Chinadoll76
$69 at Nordstrom
20
Amazon
A wide-knit, color-blocked sweater
Available in sizes XS–XL and 10 styles.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and fit of this sweater! Good quality, well made, fit as expected. Not too bulky and not too thin but definitely a winter sweater. And it doesn't itch like some sweaters do. After many failed clothing purchases, I finally got this one right." — Katsjewel
$35.98 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A vibrant striped pullover
Available in sizes S–XL and nine styles.

Promising review: "This sweater looks and feels great and is so soft and comfy! Quality is so good! I sized up for an oversized fit. This style runs true to size. I machine washed on the delicate cycle, tossed in the dryer for a few minutes then hung to finish drying, and the sweater still looks and feels exactly the same. Win! And the colors are so perfect for fall." — annamaynard
$18.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An asymmetrical wrap sweater with button detailing
Available in sizes XS–2XL and 33 styles.

Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but I had to about this sweater because the clothing on Amazon can be so unpredictable! It’s perfect! Came just like the picture, nice wide knits, perfect thickness! Best purchase I’ve made in a while!" — Sarah Chun
$42.99+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A mock-neck pullover featuring a grid design
Available in sizes S–XL and six styles.

Promising review: "I loved this sweater from the moment I laid my eyes on it. It's not only pretty but the quality is amazing. Thick and warm. Perfect for a sunny but cold weather." — Mme Vlt
$49.90+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A casual knit sweater with heart patches on the elbows
Available in sizes S–XL and eight colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater!! I think it's probably my favorite piece I have purchased the last few months. I wanted to have a bit of a baggy look and be able to wear this with leggings or a pair of jeans so I ordered a large. I just ordered another one in red and can't wait for it to get here. The material is really warm and comfy, not scratchy like I thought it would be." — Jessica Julum
$25.99+ at Amazon
25
Sunflower Luna / Etsy
A thrifted mystery sweater
Sunflower Luna is a small business based in Dayton, Ohio, that specializes in mystery clothing they thrift for you! You can also request a specific style if you're feeling a bit inspired and they will try their best to find something that makes your vision come true. Their thrifted sweaters come available men's sizes S–2XL.

Promising review: "I don't tend to buy mystery items, but I saw these and knew I had to take a chance! It arrived very quickly and I am beyond happy. It is so cozy, and it will definitely keep me warm this winter! I bought one so it would be oversized and it did NOT disappoint! I am so so happy with this product and will definitely be ordering again in the future!" — Grace
$35+ at Etsy
26
www.amazon.com
A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.

Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" — Laura Chaffee
$39.99+ at Amazon
27
Amazon
A turtleneck pullover with a unique color block and slight bell sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL, 0–10 and 37 styles.

Promising review: "This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid-range sweaters I have! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" — G4
$29.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
An ultra-soft Sherpa sweater
Available in sizes S–2XL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 or it looks super cute partially tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfortable is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" — Amazon customer
$33.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A bold graphic cat sweater
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 28 styles.

Promising review: "This sweater was even cuter in person than the picture and it's comfortable to wear without something underneath it because it's cotton. Sometimes sweaters with cute prints like this are acrylic and it feels terrible but this? Cute and comfortable. I ordered the cat faces one and it was a hit when I wore it to work. People stopped me to see the print. It's a nice, long, and roomy sweater, which is how I like them. I'm considering ordering the second cat sweater because it is just so cute and comfy." — Larissa
$39.99+ at Amazon
