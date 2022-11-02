29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

Popular items from this list include:
• A classic fisherman cable turtleneck by Amazon Essentials that reviewers say is extremely comfortable and easy to style with jeans, skirts and more.
• A custom designed sweatshirt that allows you to have a personalized pet portrait printed or embroidered on the front.
• A mock-neck pullover that features a chic grid design and is made from a comfy sweatshirt material.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change and unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1
A crewneck sweater with a built-in collar
2
A oversized varsity-style sweater
3
A fisherman cable turtleneck
4
An eye-catching leopard-sleeved sweater
5
An Amazon Essentials V-neck sweater
6
A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater with bat wing sleeves
7
An oversized balloon-sleeve waffle sweater
8
A bestselling lightweight Madewell cardigan
9
A custom pet portrait sweatshirt
10
A leopard-print pullover
11
A subtle pom-pom jumper
12
A pumpkin embroidered sweatshirt in a gorgeous orange shade
13
A vintage-inspired polo knit sweater
14
A versatile open-front cardigan
15
An off-the-shoulder sweater with a beautiful fold-down neckline
16
An Amazon Essentials lightweight turtleneck
17
An off-shoulder sweater
18
An open-front cardigan in a color-block print
19
A textured balloon-sleeve sweater
20
A wide-knit, color-blocked sweater
21
A vibrant striped pullover
22
An asymmetrical wrap sweater with button detailing
23
A mock-neck pullover featuring a grid design
24
A casual knit sweater with heart patches on the elbows
25
A thrifted mystery sweater
26
A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater
27
A turtleneck pullover with a unique color block and slight bell sleeves
28
An ultra-soft Sherpa sweater
29
A bold graphic cat sweater