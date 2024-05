Vornado 460 whole room air circulator

Make space on your nightstand or dresser for this Vornado air circulator that's specifically designed to move air up to 70 feet around your whole room. It has a three-speed manual control so you can customize how much air you want while you sleep. It's surprisingly small — only about 11 inches in height — given how powerful it is."Ive been looking for the bed fan that blows my hair back when I am sleeping, this is it. Since i was a kid I have always needed a fan to sleep, but always felt the wind speed was never enough. I have been through countless fans to try and meet my fan speed needs, all have failed. I have finally found the bed fan that makes me sleep faster and better. If your looking for that powerful fan to help you sleep, this is it. I have now bought two more for living room and kitchen, just for air flow. Trust me, this is the fan your looking for." — Michael