Fashion trends tend to be fleeting, but some are worthy of a little more staying power. Some styles exude timeless elegance, while others are nicely accessible while still bringing a sense of chic.

Earlier this month, HuffPost asked stylists to share their least favorite fashion trends of 2023, and they spilled the tea on all the questionable looks on the runways and streets. But we also asked them which styles they enjoyed this year and hope to see more of in 2024. Read on for their favorites.

Adidas Sambas

Gotham via Getty Images The Adidas Samba sneakers were a celebrity footwear staple this year, as seen here on Gigi Hadid.

“Adidas Sambas had the comeback of the century this year!” Kendra Sharpe, a wardrobe stylist and creative director, told HuffPost. “It-girls everywhere were scooping them up left and right.”

She believes these sneakers are the perfect casual shoe for any outfit, and clearly celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid and are inclined to agree.

Barbiecore

Getty Images/Han Myung-Gu/Lia Toby The release of the "Barbie" movie put all things pink into the spotlight, as seen here on Margot Robbie and Issa Rae.

“There is one fashion trend that stood out for me in 2023 that I absolutely loved: Barbiecore!” said stylist and image consultant Annette Harris. “With the premiere of the Barbie movie, women everywhere (and even men) understood the style assignment of channeling their inner badass Barbie alter ego by wearing pops of pink or killing it in pink from head-to-toe!”

Indeed, 2023 was a time for vibrant pink hues. Pantone’s color of the year was even Viva Magenta. Although we’re soon moving into the year of Peach Fuzz, it seems likely we’ll still see plenty of Barbie-inspired pink in the sartorial realm.

Denim Skirts

Getty Images/Jeremy Moeller/Gotham Denim skirts returned as a wardrobe staple in 2023, as seen here on Marie Danker, Taylor Swift and Juny Breeze.

“I’m a huge denim fan, so I was thrilled to see denim skirts come back around this year!” Sharpe declared. “They can be dressed up and down and are perfect for building a capsule wardrobe.”

Although some stylists have been vocal about their dislike for floor-skimming maxi skirts in denim, there was support for slightly shorter denim skirts paired with other denim pieces ― within reason.

“While I loved the denim on denim and denim everything trend in general, some took it too far back into the ’00s with denim boots and other accessories that just didn’t make sense in the fabric,” said Ashlyn Greer, a professional stylist and co-founder of Fashivly.

Quiet Luxury

Getty Images/MEGA/Marc Piasecki "Quiet luxury" is about timeless high-quality pieces, as seen here on Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham.

“In a world often dominated by fleeting trends, the concept of quiet luxury emerges as a timeless beacon of style,” said stylist Stephanie Stimmler. “Unlike transient fashion fads, quiet luxury isn’t just a trend — it’s a philosophy that embodies sophistication, quality, and meticulous craftsmanship. This aesthetic celebrates the essence of enduring elegance, emphasizing simplicity, minimalism, and exclusivity.”

She praised the “back to basics” movement, which draws inspiration from fashion brands like The Row, Jil Sander, Max Mara, Loro Piana and Akris.

“This approach focuses on foundational pieces that withstand the test of time, providing a solid foundation for a versatile and enduring wardrobe,” Stimmler explained. “Building on this trend, the incorporation of sheer fabrics introduces a modern twist, adding depth and texture to the understated elegance of quiet luxury.”

The Color Red

Getty Images/Victor Boyko/Pablo Cuadra "Tomato girl fall" was all about vibrant red hues, as seen here on Chiara Ferragni and Queen Letizia of Spain.

“In regards to trends I have enjoyed, I loved the hype around the color red this fall and winter,” said stylist and fashion director Zadrian Smith. “It’s been a year of a strong set of trends in my eyes, and most importantly these are trends people can join in with without the need to mass consume and take part in ultra fast fashion.”

Indeed, “tomato girl fall” had a big moment this year. And fortunately, there were countless ways to embrace the red trend, from vibrant sweaters to fun accessories.

Sheer Done Right

Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Many celebrities, like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Olivia Rodrigo, embraced the sheer trend while still leaving some things to the imagination.

“The see-through/sheer trend was going strong in 2023!” Sharpe said. “I don’t foresee it slowing down into 2024. From mesh paneling to completely sheer dresses, the runways and streets were full of sheer madness!”

Not all sheer moments are created equal, however.

“The key to mastering this trend lies in its execution — opting for allure over exposure,” Stimmler said. “Instead of baring it all, designers like Valentino and Lanvin showcased the art of tasteful transparency in the Spring ’23 runway shows.”

She is a fan of sheer tops over textured tanks, full-coverage bras or bralettes and fitted nude camisoles or sleeveless tops.

“It’s about leaving a little to the imagination, creating an alluring allure that sparks curiosity without sacrificing sophistication,” Stimmler explained.

Metallic Accessories

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Metallic shoes and purses, as seen here on Jamie Chung, can jazz up an outfit.

“I loved the metallic movement that was everywhere this year!” Sharpe said. “A pop of metallic in your shoe or your bag elevates any look.”

You don’t have to wear head-to-toe gladiator chic to embrace the metallic trend. Just focus on the accessories.

Above all, however, try to make choices that feel authentic to you and your personal preferences.

“I think fashion and style can be such a fun and experimental thing and Get Z is showing us how to have fun with fashion and not care about ‘trends’ per se,” Sharpe said. “Fashion is an expression of who you are as an individual and to show your personality, so having a style of your own is very trendy in itself.”