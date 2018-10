Jersey Mike's

Lee Breslouer

If you grew up on the East Coast like me, you know sub shops. I grew up near one of the first Capriotti’s , and frequented other sub shops in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The meats were always sliced fresh, the rolls were soft, and the sandwiches were so huge you could never eat them in one sitting. But I’d never been to Jersey Mike’s, which was founded in the ‘50s on the Jersey Shore. I thought it was a gimmick cooked up by a chain to make it sound like an East Coast sub shop. It’s not. This is the real deal.When I walked in to order, a huge meat slicer greeted me — not by speaking, that’d be weird. It was just hard to miss. The guy behind the counter took my order (a 5” Mini #7 Turkey and Provolone) and began slicing the turkey in front of me. Just for me. I asked for the sub to be dressed Mike’s Way, with onions, lettuce, tomato, oregano, salt and a mix of red wine vinegar and oil.I took one bite and was blown away. After that bite, the red wine vinegar and oil covered my fingers. I didn’t care to wipe them off because I was too busy eating. The roll was fresh (they bake them every day), there was plenty of fresh turkey packed into a relatively small sub, the veggies popped with flavor and the seasoning enhanced all the ingredients. It reminded me of home. I remembered how good a sub could be. That’s a dang good deal for $5.99.