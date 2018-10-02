Firehouse Subs

Lee Breslouer

This chain was founded by firemen. You know how I figured that out? Other than that it was written on the door? And the tables had a Dalmation print on them? And there was a hose affixed to a wall? And fire engine red chairs? And firefighter gear everywhere? OK, you get it. They lean so hard into the firefighter thing it’s kind of charming. It feels like a Disney-fied fire station that doubles as a sub shop.



The small is only 3”, but it’s also only $3.99. I could’ve ordered the plain turkey sub, but the Hook & Ladder is its signature. That sub includes Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack and is served "fully involved" (lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, mustard, deli pickle). Because including a sub with ham is unfair, I swapped it out for more turkey (for free!). But I’m glad I went with a toasted sub. The melted cheese and distinct freshness of the veggies, combined with an expert mix of condiments and the perfectly toasted bun resulted in a top-notch sandwich. And you get a pickle, too!