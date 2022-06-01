Ariel Skelley via Getty Images

Father’s Day is just around the corner, making this the perfect time to start brainstorming on the perfect gift idea for dear old pops. This year, take a bit of time to consider your Dad’s interests and plan ahead to show your love and appreciation for all that he has done for you over the years, instead of falling back on that go-to ho-hum gift. (We suspect his sock collection is at capacity.)

Whether your father is a sports buff, green thumb, beach-goer or coffee snob, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for our definitive list of the very best Father’s Day gifts around. They’re thoughtful, fun and practical, making them a great option for the dad (or father figure) in your life. We’ve included gifts at a range of price points and interests, so you can tailor your gift to your budget and loved one’s needs and style.

Check out the goods from some of his favorite retailers and brands like Amazon, J.Crew, Williams Sonoma, Food52 and much more.