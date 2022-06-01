Shopping

The Best (Non-Boring) Father's Day Gift Ideas In 2022

Whether it's new sneakers, grilling tools or coffee accessories, these gifts from Amazon, Etsy, Williams Sonoma and more are sure to put a smile on Dad's face.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, making this the perfect time to start brainstorming on the perfect gift idea for dear old pops. This year, take a bit of time to consider your Dad’s interests and plan ahead to show your love and appreciation for all that he has done for you over the years, instead of falling back on that go-to ho-hum gift. (We suspect his sock collection is at capacity.)

Whether your father is a sports buff, green thumb, beach-goer or coffee snob, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for our definitive list of the very best Father’s Day gifts around. They’re thoughtful, fun and practical, making them a great option for the dad (or father figure) in your life. We’ve included gifts at a range of price points and interests, so you can tailor your gift to your budget and loved one’s needs and style.

Check out the goods from some of his favorite retailers and brands like Amazon, J.Crew, Williams Sonoma, Food52 and much more.

1
Nisolo
A pair of sustainably made sneakers
Nisolo's sporty knit sneakers are lightweight, soft and comfortable with a sock-like fit that makes them easy to slip on. They're also eco-friendly and sustainably made with sugar-cane-based soles and a recycled knit fabric that repurposes plastic water bottles.
$130 at Nisolo
2
Lucky Brand
A pair of swim trunks
Pool and beach season is here, and there's a good chance your dad hasn't bought a new set of swim trunks since the 90s. Give him a reason to plan a vacation with these simple stretch swim shorts from Lucky Brand. They're comfortable both in and out of the water and feature a flattering above-the-knee length with multiple pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist.
$41.70 at Lucky Brand
3
Bulova
A classic watch
Elegant and timeless, this Bulova watch has a sleek, sporty design made of polished silver-tone stainless steel. It features a black sunray dial, a calendar and a fold-over buckle closure. It's also water-resistant for up to an impressive 100 meters.
$316 at Bulova (originally $395)
4
Gillette
A grooming kit
Give the gift of a luxurious facial hair with King C. Gillette's three best beard care products in one box. It includes a beard balm made with cocoa butter, argan oil and shea butter; a non-foam shave gel made with white tea and argan oil and a beard oil infused with argan, jojoba, avocado, macadamia seed and almond oils.
$34 at Gillette
5
Therabody
A mini Theragun
Aches and pains aside, having a Theragun on hand is always a convenient way to soothe the body after a long day. The mini version is great because it's much more compact and easy to hold on to, but packs the same, um, punch as a regular-sized Theragun. Both the Mini and the full-fledged Pro model offer up to 2400 PPM (that's "percussions per minute").
$199 at Therabody
6
Citizen
A "Star Wars"-themed watch
If your dad is a "Star Wars" fan, then he'll recognize the image of C-3PO on this watch's face. With two analog “eye” dials and a shiny gold-color finish, it also boasts an alarm along with digital time and temperature display. It's a show stopper for any fan of the Force.
$300 at Citizen (originally $375)
7
Ergatta
A rowing machine
If your dad is the fitness type, then an Ergatta rower will make an exciting addition to his home gym. It gives full-body, low-impact rowing workouts that are specially calibrated to the user's fitness level and goals. It's a popular water rower that looks good, is easily moved and can be stored handily.
$2,199 at Ergatta
8
Amazon
A polaroid camera
This Polaroid Go bundle includes a camera and a double pack of Go color film that produces 16 photos. It'll make him nostalgic for his youth and will provide endless entertainment for his kids and grandchildren.
$104.93 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A wide-mouth reusable water bottle
Keep your dad hydrated in style with his very own Hydroflask. This popular insulated water bottle is made of stainless steel and BPA-free plastic that can keep drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. It's durable, portable and will last for many years to come.
$31.71 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A grilling set
These non-stick grilling baskets and kebab skewers are as functional as they are good-looking. Easy to clean and portable, they're a must for anyone who loves to grill. They're made with heavy-gauge steel and wooden handles. The entire set comes with four stylish grill baskets and two metal skewers.
$24.99+ at Amazon
11
Etsy
A customizable ceramic mug
These elegant and personalized ceramic mugs from Etsy seller SQLifestyleBoutique look like a high-end boutique find. They're microwave and dishwasher safe, are available in four different colors and can be personalized with a custom message. The mug comes with a coaster and a spoon and has a lovely rustic vibe.
$25.68 at Etsy
12
Amazon
A pack of delicious hot sauces
Get two of Truff's classic hot sauces in varying degrees of heat. These delectable condiments are made from ripe red chili peppers, black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices that round them out to give them a complex, rich flavor.
$18.75 at Amazon
13
Food52
A vintage-style beach chair
Available in four different colors, this gorgeous beach chair from Food52 would look just as fabulous on the beach as it would a patio or backyard. Best of all, it has a pair of handy straps so it can be worn as backpack, freeing up hands for other beach must-haves.
$299 at Food52
14
J.Crew
A pair of pajama shorts
Everyone loves a brand new pair of cozy sleep shorts. These J.Crew shorts come six different colors and patterns and are made of soft, broken-in organic cotton oxford fabric.
$55 at J.Crew
15
West Elm
A wine or whiskey decanter
If your dad loves to stock his bar cart, then these beautiful glass decanters from West Elm will make for some eye-catching accessories. They're available in wine or whiskey vessels and come with round wood stoppers, and they're both made in a Fair Trade certified factory in India.
$31.50+ at West Elm
16
Amazon
A pair of supportive slide sandals
Available in a range of colors, Birkenstock's Arizona EVA sandal is a popular option that is as comfortable and supportive as it is cool. They may have become required footwear for cool kids across the globe, but the beauty of Birks is that they're practically the original "dad" shoe.
$39.95 at Amazon (originally $44.95)
17
Amazon
A wine tumbler
Upgrade his travel mug to this this vacuum-insulated stainless steel Yeti tumbler, complete with the brand's durable spill-proof lid. It has a double-wall insulation that keeps cold drinks chilly and warm drinks piping hot. It comes in a wide variety of colors and sets the standard for on-the-go drinking vessels.
$25 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A French press coffee maker
This durable, stainless steel French press by Bodum brews delicious coffee in just four minutes, and is a classic, time-tested gift for any coffee snob. It has a three piece stainless steel plunger and mesh filter that helps to extract the coffee's aromatic oils and flavors without the grit. Your dad will appreciate that it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
$33.99 at Amazon (originally $55)
19
Amazon
A grill top pizza oven
This is just about the easiest way to turn a grill into a pizza oven. This Cuisinart is a stainless-steel oven box with a cordierite baking stone that sits directly on the grill's cooking surface. It comes with an aluminum peel (pizzaiolo parlance for an oversized paddle) that makes it easy to transfer pizzas in and out of the oven.
$179.95 at Williams Sonoma
20
Amazon
A meat thermometer
Upgrade your dad's meat thermometer just in time for BBQ season. This digital reader is great for cooking, baking, making candy, grilling, barbecuing and more. It works almost instantly, taking a food's temperature in three seconds with reliable accuracy.
$15.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A carbon steel wok
This popular pre-seasoned wok is perfect for delicious stir frys and pan-seared meals. It works on electric stoves, induction stoves and gas ranges and includes a lid and spatula.
$43.49 at Amazon
22
The Sill
A pair of gardening gloves
Made with a bamboo fabric and waterproof nitrile, these machine-washable gardening gloves are as durable as they are stylish. They're perfect for outdoor gardening or repotting houseplants and feature a seamless nylon liner design that allows for flexibility and a natural-feeling grip.
$19 at The Sill
23
Artifact Uprising
A personalized baby board book
This just might be the sweetest gift for a new dad. Customize an Artifact Uprising board book that he can read with his baby and cherish for years to come. It pairs familiar photos with associated words, so it's as educational as it is entertaining and heartwarming.
$45+ at Artifact Uprising
24
Williams Sonoma
A cast iron stovetop griddle
Give your dad the gift of an iconic Le Creuset enameled cast iron skinny grill. Available in 12 colors, it's perfect for grilling vegetables, steak, seafood and more, both indoors or out. Help him achieve those beautiful sear marks with ease.
$109.95 at Williams Sonoma
25
Amazon
A mini projector
Give a movie-buff dad the gift of a home theater with this portable mini projector. It can be used on any white wall (or even a hanging sheet) and connects to external speakers via Bluetooth. It's durable and quiet, so you don't have to worry about weird white noise, and the device can be paired with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and X-Box One. Your dad will appreciate the entertainment center upgrade along with the projector’s 4.3-star customer rating.
$84.99 at Amazon
