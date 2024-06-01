Men Can Be Impossible To Shop For. Here Are The Gifts They Actually Want.

ShoppingGift Guidesfather's dayparent

Every year Father’s Day comes around and every year you wonder: What does that guy actually want? Whether your pop is just a man of few words or gives the kind but unhelpful “I’d be happy with anything you get me,” shopping for him can be an uphill battle.

To help, we spoke to real dudes and dads about the presents they’d be happy to receive. From enormous travel mugs and stylish coolers to a pair of dress slacks you can wear every day, we rounded up gifts for all kinds of dads, husbands, partners and dad-like people like uncles, brothers and grandpas.

1
Cameo
A personalized celebrity message from Cameo
Cameo.com is a website offering short personalized video messages from well-known celebrities. Buying one is a winning gift, according to Monika Porch, a reader of the HuffPost Women Facebook page.

"My dad is a massive fan of the show MASH," she explained. "...He just rewatches over and over again. I got him a Cameo from Jamie Farr and he was over the moon. I revealed I had been debating between Jamie and Loretta Swit and he asked if I could get him a Cameo from her as well. Both actors were very kind and Jamie even showed off some of his MASH memorabilia and now my dad has the biggest street cred in his retirement community and shows it off constantly to people."
Book a message at Cameo
2
Amazon
A classic game with a grownup twist
If the dads in your life enjoy game night, Noah Michelson, head of HuffPost Personal recommends this adult version of Telestrations. It's an interactive game that relies on miscommunication, poorly drawn sketches and hilarious guesses. "It's so fun and stupid in the best way possible," Michelson said.

Like Cards Against Humanity to Apple to Apples, Telestrations After Dark is a raunchy take on a kid's classic that will have you laughing all night.
$28.80 at Amazon$29.99 at Target$29.95 at Walmart
3
Food52
A pair of universal Glasvin wine glasses
Chris Grosso, husband of shopping managing editor Emily Ruane, recently picked up one of these Glasvin wine glasses that are sure to please an oenophile dad. “They’re as close to the feel of Zalto — some of the best wineglasses in the world — but for half the price,” he said.

Having handled one at home recently, Ruane said, she can vouch for the fact that the glass is astonishingly light and thin-rimmed, and yet somehow didn't shatter when she accidentally knocked it into the sink while doing the dishes.

The hand-blown glasses are created from lead-free crystal and promise to complement any and all vintages.
Set of two: $79 at Food52
4
Amazon
Merch from a cause you (or your dad) supports
Shopping writer Griffin Wynne's dad said he'd love some merch from Savage Sisters, the harm reduction organization that Wynne volunteers with or general "gear that supports good causes.” It's kind of the adult version of gifting a project from art class, where your dad can be proud of you and feel included. Wynne loves this shirt supporting Clinton Hill Fort Greene Mutual Aid and also love how easy it is to find great merch that supports good causes on Bonfire.
$28.49 at BonfireSavage Sisters T-shirt: $22 at TeePublic
5
Urban Outfitters
Their favorite record on vinyl
Michael Metzger, a member of the HuffPost Parents Facebook page, said he's asking for reissues of some of his favorite records on vinyl. Urban Outfitters has a solid selection of records, encompassing both modern music and classics alike.
Blue Train: $30.98 at Urban OutfittersShop records at Urban Outfitters
6
Amazon
The largest coffee thermos you can find
A friend's dad who preferred to remain anonymous asked for a coffee thermos, but explicitly wants something huge and non-fussy. Bubba cups are a time-honored classic that will hold close to the whole pot of coffee and are nearly impossible to break.
$23.45 at Amazon
7
Bombas
Bombas socks
HuffPost senior audience editor Abigail Williams says her husband likes Bombas socks made from moisture-wicking merino wool that naturally regulates temperature and keeps feet from getting funky.
$76 at Bombas
8
Framebridge
A gift card for online or in-person framing
A genius suggestion from previous coverage? A gift card to Framebridge, a startup that specializes in both mail-order and in-person framing. (There are a number of locations throughout major cities on the Eastern seaboard.) The brand’s website is overflowing with inspiration, and they also offer design services.
$25+ at Framebridge
9
New Balance
A classic and comfortable pair of sneakers for wide feet
Shopping writer Tessa Flores's father, Eliazar Flores has always loved New Balance's classic 574s, and often asks for a new pair during gifting holidays. When asked what he likes about the sneaks, Eliazar Flores said they're good for the gym, work or everyday wear, are a nod to his style in the '80s and are one of the only tennis shoes that work with his short, wide feet.

Today, 574s feature an ultra-comfortable soft foam midsole, come in a wide range of color options in men's sizes 4-18 with wide and X-wide options.
$89.99 at New Balance$89.99 at Zappos$82.95+ at Amazon
10
Sephora
A vitamin-rich beard oil
Eliazar Flores also endorses this beard oil by Jack Black, as a nice grooming gift a dad may not get for himself. This nourishing formula contains a blend of vitamin E and Kalahari melon oil to tame coarse beard strands and hydrate skin.
$28 at Sephora$28 at Target$28 at Ulta
11
Igloo
A retro-inspired Igloo standing cooler
Audience editor Abigail Williams' husband is eyeing this incredibly cool looking Igloo cooler that comes in a ton of vintage-inspired colors, can stand on its own and has a woven, adjustable easy carrying strap.
$39.99 at Igloo
12
Carhartt
A lightweight insulated rain jacket
Brandon Jenkins, a professional muralist who frequently paints outdoors says Carhartt's line of Rain Defender jackets are great for anyone who works outside or spends a lot of time outdoors. If he could, he would ask for one in every version, ranging from heavily insulated jackets to lightweight hooded windbreakers. "They are just really functional and great quality," he said.

This Gilliam insulated jacket is moderately insulated for partly cold conditions and features a water-repellent coating that will keep your guy completely dry in rain or snow. The relaxed and non-bulky fit means it's easy to move in, and it comes in six colors and sizes S-3XL as well as tall sizing.
$99.99+ at Carhartt$99.99+ at Amazon$99.99+ at Dick's Sporting Goods
13
Amazon
A Makita job site coffee maker
Per Jenkins, dads who work outside or enjoy camping may love this wireless coffee maker by Makita, that brews up to three cups of coffee on a single charge of its reusable battery. Jenkins says Makita is one of the best brands for power tools and like that, you can use the same 18V LXT batteries you use with tools for this maker. And it works either with single-use coffee bags or just ground coffee, eliminating the need for paper filters. "It's something that's not only functional but really cool and it can save money in the long run because I wouldn't have to run to a coffee shop while on a job site," Jenkins said.

Note: this machine does not come with a 18V LXT battery, so you'll need to grab one with it.
Coffee maker: $118+ at AmazonBattery: $89.95 at AmazonCoffee pods: $27.08+ at Amazon
14
Give Them Beer
A selection of craft beer
Another Eliazar Flores pick — a curated selection of craft beer. Online retailer Give Them Beer has a wide selection of brew-ful gift packs, like this 2024 IPA gift basket featuring craft cans from across the US.
IPA set: $84 at Give Them BeerShop Give Them Beer
15
Partake
Or a chic selection of non-alcoholic brews
Sober dads or fathers interested in drinking less may love a selection of craft non-alcoholic beer from the Canadian brand Partake. You can snag this discovery pack including six different non-alcoholic "brews" or even build your own box, making custom packs.
6-pack: $18 at PartakeShop Partake
