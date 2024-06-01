Men Can Be Impossible To Shop For. Here Are The Gifts They Actually Want.

Amazon

A Makita job site coffee maker

Per Jenkins, dads who work outside or enjoy camping may love this wireless coffee maker by Makita, that brews up to three cups of coffee on a single charge of its reusable battery. Jenkins says Makita is one of the best brands for power tools and like that, you can use the same 18V LXT batteries you use with tools for this maker. And it works either with single-use coffee bags or just ground coffee, eliminating the need for paper filters. "It's something that's not only functional but really cool and it can save money in the long run because I wouldn't have to run to a coffee shop while on a job site," Jenkins said.



Note: this machine does not come with a 18V LXT battery, so you'll need to grab one with it.