Amazon

A popular set of collapsible walking sticks

If your dad is anything like mine, he loves being outdoors. Mine lives in the Pacific Northwest, where there's no shortage of hiking trails and nature walks to explore. However, after 55 years and one knee surgery, it's not as easy for him to traverse rough terrain as it once was. Outdoor walking sticks have definitely been on my father's radar for a while now and I recently found these incredibly well-rated trekking poles to get him. They're collapsible, claim to be super lightweight and are crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum so I know they will be durable enough to help support him. They also come with four different pairs of interchangeable pole attachments to accommodate a number of landscapes from snow to rock.