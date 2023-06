An essential T-shirt

"Since my kids were three or four, my spouse has had them select graphic tees (Star Wars, comics, etc.) for me because I would wear T-shirts until they fell apart but would never think to buy them for myself." — David Armstrong , HuffPost Parents FacebookThis 50% cotton graphic T-shirt from Target features vintage "Star Wars" imagery, is made using safe, water-based inks and comes available in sizes S-3XL.And in case your dad is not the graphic tee type, Target also is home to one of HuffPost’s most favorite men's basics: an $8 T-shirt that has an overwhelming number of positive reviews. It's made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend, making the fabric feel like a soft jersey material, and promises the perfect length and fit. They're available in five solid colors, in sizes S-XL as well as "big and tall" sizing options that go up to 5XL.