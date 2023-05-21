ShoppingGift Guidestargetfather's day

12 Father’s Day Gifts You Can Get At Target, From Super-Affordable To Fancy

Secure your favorite-child status with one of these picks.

On Assignment For HuffPost

"Dad Jokes" by Jimmy Niro, Theragun percussive massage device and Norpro pasta maker
Target
"Dad Jokes" by Jimmy Niro, Theragun percussive massage device and Norpro pasta maker

Sometimes it feels like dads are way harder to shop for than moms.

On Mother’s Day, you can give your mom a bouquet of flowers, homemade coupon for hugs or a macaroni necklace and she’ll think it’s the best gift ever — even if you’re a full-grown adult. But what the heck do you get your dad?

God bless Target for having the answers. The retailer is full of the perfect Father’s Day gifts, no matter what your dad is into. Here are 12 ideas to get you started.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A book of dad jokes
If you’re sick of hearing your dad tell the same jokes, do everyone a favor and inspire him with some new material. At least you’ll be rolling your eyes at something new — and he’s bound to get a kick out of it.
$5.93 at Target
2
Target
Mr. Beer IPA craft brewing kit
If your dad has mentioned that he’d like to get into beer brewing but he’s never done it before, this is a great beginner kit to give him a taste—literally. It has everything he needs to make his own IPA.
$33.99 at Target
3
Target
Bevel men’s shave kit
Having the right products can turn shaving from a chore into a ritual to look forward to. All the products in this kit are free of parabens and made with ingredients that promise to prevent dryness and irritation.
$89.99 at Target
4
Target
Hanes waffle robe
Dads deserve to lounge around in something comfy and this waffle robe will become his new favorite Saturday morning attire. It sure beats going to the mailbox in old pajamas.
$39.99 at Target
5
Target
Norpro pasta maker
What makes this gift so special is that it’s something you can use together — and have something delicious to eat when you’re done. Pair it with a pasta cookbook and a nice bottle of olive oil or wine.
$52.45 at Target
6
Target
Body & Earth skincare set
Some men are hesitant to care for their skin — until they actually give it a try. Turn your dad into a beauty believer with this set, which comes with an ocean-scented bath bomb, hand soap, massage oil, candle and coffee mug.
$35.99 at Target
7
Target
Rugged & Dapper skincare set
If your dad is still washing his face in the morning with a splash of water and hand soap, he’s overdue for an upgrade. This set with facewash and moisturizer will have him hooked on a new routine.

$49.95 at Target
$49.95 at Target
8
Target
Polaroid Go camera
Gifts that evoke nostalgia really give all the feels. If your dad is the sentimental type, he’ll appreciate a Polaroid camera that he can use for capturing memories — starting with some photos of you, of course.
$99.99 at Target
9
Target
Fuel wireless charging station
If your dad already has all the tricked out Apple devices, a charging station could be a thoughtful gift. This one can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, all at the same time. There's even a USB port for wired charging as well.
$149.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
10
Target
Outdoor wood burning pizza oven
Many memories are made over a good family pizza night and this outdoor wood burning pizza oven will really take it to the next level. It’s a Father’s Day gift that’s more unexpected than the standard grilling accessories too.
$192.99 at Target
11
Target
Electrohome record player with Bluetooth capability
This record player can play vinyl records, CDs, the radio and has Bluetooth capability — so no matter how your dad likes to listen to his music, it has him covered. It also comes with a cleaning kit to keep the wood glistening.
$214 at Target
12
Target
Theragun massage device
A lot of dads need help in the self-care department. Many aren’t ones to book themself a massage, even though they may be the ones doing the heavy lifting. Your dad may not be into a spa day, but he will be into this handheld Theragun he can use at home.
$299.99 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

This weeding knife

Time To Get Gardening (With The Help Of Target)

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE