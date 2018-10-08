The Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Shoppers Can't Stop Reviewing

Berets, slits, wide-leg trousers and sheer socks are just a few of the fashion and style trends on our radar for 2018. But, as cute as they are, many of the year’s trendiest trends aren’t designed with real people and real life in mind. (One bad footwear day, and those sheer socks could be ripped to shreds).
Instead, we pride ourselves on recommending real products for real people. That’s why — when we discovered these Spanx (yes, Spanx) high-waist faux leather leggings had caught the eye of literally thousands of Nordstrom shoppers — we had to investigate.
These $98 faux leather leggings have an almost 5-star rating on Nordstrom that’s racked up more than 1,700 reviews loaded with words like “perfect,” “fabulous,” “comfy” and “staple.”
A HuffPost staffer swears by them, saying she encouraged seven of her girlfriends to join the leather legging revolution. Even higher-end retailers like Anthropologie and Bloomingdale’s carry them in alternative colors to the ones at Nordstrom.
With all of that love, it’s no wonder they’ve become a fall wardrobe staple. They’re made of extra stretchy material that smooths and shapes the tummy, hips, thighs and butt, and they have a higher waist to prevent tugging, rolling and slipping.
In particular, reviewers love that they have the comfort of yoga pants, the look of trendy leather pants and the versatility of jeans:
“These leggings are great! I went back and forth on if I should buy them or not and I am so glad I did. The material is super comfortable, and it holds everything in without feeling like you are being squeezed. Love them.”
“These are a new staple in my closet. I’ve worn them out on the town and as my ‘mom’ pants on the weekend. SO, SO, SO comfortable and flattering. Worth every penny. I am usually an XS but I ordered a Small at the recommendation from my bestie...glad I did, the small fits perfect.”
“I literally never give 5 stars because it has to be something spectacular and these ARE! I am obsessed with these leggings. It holds up in all the right areas and while I do not recommend trying to put these on right after a shower I believe they are totally worth the price tag!”
“Never did I think that I’d wear faux leather leggings! I’m transitioning to a capsule wardrobe and these kept coming up on capsules I looked at for inspiration. These are so cute and they suck it all in! The faux leather is more on the subtle side. I’m really excited to wear them once the weather starts to chill a bit. Ordered my normal size and they fit well. Not sure if i would wear these as normal pants as I do with some other leggings, but definitely with a few longer tops and sweaters.”
If you want to try them for yourself, they come in sizes XS to XL, but just note that many reviewers say they run a bit small, so it’s best to size up if you want a more comfortable fit.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.