23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

A 5-pack of the highly-rated Monkey Noodle fidget toys capable of stretching up to eight feet

"I bought these toys for my 3-year-old who is on the spectrum. I figured these would be like every other toy we have bought him to date: he plays with them for anywhere from 1 hour to 2–3 days and then never touches it again. I took these out of the package and not only did HE go nuts about them, but so did my five other kiddos (ages 1–12)! We are one week in and so far, NONE of them have tired of playing with them. My ASD little one carries them with him everywhere he goes!I never thought I would honestly be emotionally writing a review about a thing called Monkey Noodles 😄 but I seriously love these things! And a bonus – they are a CA company so I have even more stoke supporting a Made In The USA company! FIVE STARS!!!" — GodFearinMama