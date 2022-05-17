23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Popular Items From This List:
A colorful set of two pop fidget spinners to appease all popping and spinning needs.
A 4-piece set of silicone fidget balls designed with “bubbles” to keep your little buddies from squeezing and pushing down other things.
A 20-piece set of mesh fidget toys designed with a hidden marble in each sleeve that can be pushed back and forth.
A pack of three sensory snake cubes that can be folded up, stretched out and stacked
Promising review:
"I ordered these as 'fidget' toys for an active class of first graders — something quiet that they could handle during spare minutes for students who finish work a little early. My class loves them! These can be manipulated quietly so as not to disturb other classmates who are still working. They are long enough to work with creatively, but not too long for little hands.
They can be used fairly mindlessly when needed to keep hands busy, or they can pose a challenge to stretch creativity. They've been in daily use for several weeks, and they haven't broken! I'd definitely buy these again." — Jen Erlenbush
A CuberSpeed puzzle fidget ball to help hone in on your little one's problem-solving skills
Promising review:
"This toy is super fun for kids who like puzzles and enjoy the click/clack of a fidget. It isn't super easy, but not so frustrating that they give up too fast. As a play therapist, I recommend this toy for the sensory and gifted kids who can focus on a task just long enough. The ages that have liked it the best in my office are the 6-9-year-olds." — Greg or Krista Reinhardt-Ruprecht
A bucket of 24 adorable squishy fidget toys
Promising review:
"If your kid is into fidgets and things, they will love these. They are very soft, almost powdery feeling, and rubbery. They feel great and are cute. These are great for the price, they come in a cute hard plastic bucket to carry them in, and kids LOVE them right now. Your kid will love you...mine was sooo excited! 100% recommend." — Payton
This is available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered these fidget spinners with the pop things on them for my 7-year-old who struggles to focus in class. He said he loves them and that they’re better than just a normal fidget spinner 'cause you can pop the bubbles in and out. They are durable and haven’t broken after being dropped a few times. They are exactly as pictured. I recommend these fidget toys to anyone of any age!" — Haley Hartland
A pack of fidget toy bracelets to help keep your little one's mind at ease
Promising review:
"Sensory toys like this have helped my child increase his grades in school through a battle with ADHD. He can fidget at his desk without disrupting the other students, and the teachers are LOVING it.
Highly recommend" — Jennifer Shasteen
Promising review:
"I have a fidget and pop-it obsessed kiddo, and she loves, loves, loves these! She and her friends play with them constantly and not only pop the little pops, but play catch and create games with the balls!" — Kaylin
A fidget toy in the shape of a classic game controller
This is available in five colors and packs of one or two.
Promising review:
"I got this for my 3 1/2 year old grandson who loves to play with buttons on anything he sees. We attached the little loop string, and he loves it. He can move all the buttons and gadgets on it. It is durable, but he dropped it, and the top split open, and the string fell off. Just had to snap it back together, and it was OK. Fun, portable toy for him to play with." — Conscientious thinker
Promising review:
"I am a middle school math teacher, and these fidgets do what fidgets should do: provide kids with a quiet and non-disruptive way to burn energy, without being complicated enough to distract the student WITH the fidget, or their neighbor. I LOVE these. Fidget spinners and most other fidgets end up being a distraction...but even if these get passed kid-to-kid (which will happen), they don't cause any problems. Highly recommend." — JP
A 5-pack of the classic fidget spinners we all know and love
Promising review:
"I use this product during speech therapy with my students. It keeps them calm and entertained while I work with each student in group therapy sessions. These spinners are pretty heavy and make a clamorous noise if the kids drop them on the table, but they are of excellent quality! Each one came individually packaged, and the paint/colors are of great quality. They do hum a great deal depending on how fast you spin them, but overall they are a great product and worth the money." — Charli
A set of six Crayola "Globbles" which are child-friendly stress balls
Promising review:
"My son who has ADHD loves these. He is constantly playing with these when he gets anxious. They are perfect size for his little hands to squeeze!" — Anjie
A set of three rainbow push popper fidget toys
Promising review:
"I'm very pleased with this product. The colors are vibrant, as I expected from the pictures. They are also a nice size and sturdy, not flimsy. It does seem that there is a quiet side and a loud side when popping, but I wouldn't consider the loud side necessarily too loud or annoying.
These are great for kids to use while trying to manage big emotions, but also fun just to play with. Planning on buying more to use in my classroom." — 529
A best-selling magnetic fidget ring pack to help curb screen time
This is available in five styles and quantities.
Promising review:
"I am a special education teacher, and I bought three of these for my students who need fidget objects. These were an instant success with the class. They are great for spatial-relation work activities!" — Amazon customer
A set of pop tube sensory toys to bend and make a satisfying *popping* sound
These are available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"These are fun for kids of all ages. My grandbabies love them because they can hold them in their baby hands. They are brightly colored and flexible. Unlikely to hurt anything.
Older kids like them for the noise they make when they are stretched or closing. They create long chains (they attach to each other) and wild twisty things. All in all, a good toy for this grandma to have in her house." — Katy
An 8-piece set of "Wacky Track" fidget toys your kids will actually put down the tablet for
Promising review:
"My 2.5-year-old loves this! Kept him busy and quiet for a good 20 minutes. I even find myself distracted with it while on hold during a call. I love that it's hard to take the links apart for toddler so I'm not concerned with being a choking hazard. He prefers it open-ended instead of snapped together. Great buy." — Gigi1180
A 12-sided fidget toy (aka a dodecagon) with over 11,000 positive reviews
These are available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"Our soon-to-be 8-year-old son loves his fidget cube. He struggles with anxiety and mild ADHD and decided he wanted a calming box for his birthday. The fidget cube was one of the items we put in it and he plays with it all the time. He loves it." — Jennifer Moody
A super durable "Flippy Chain" fidget toy small enough for them to fiddle with without being too distracting.
These are available in four colors and in sets of two.
Promising review:
" I have personally witnessed, as a special education teacher, what a difference these made for middle school students and have since purchased seven of them for my students and one for myself! They allow students to focus and concentrate on the teacher and difficult tasks. In the past these students were looking for things to fidget with in their own belongings, punching buttons on calculators, clicking pens, you name it, all which distracted both them and others from learning. Now they use their "fidgetys" (as we call them) in their non-writing hands, out of sight, so they are not distracting and so discrete that others aren't even aware of them.
Great product, and so exciting to see students listening, learning, and not looking/acting different from their peers in the classroom! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" — Kindle customer
A two-pack of Pop Fidget llama sensory toys
These are available in multiple colors and in unicorn or elephant form.
Promising review:
"I don’t understand these. My kids begged for them so begrudgingly after some extra chores, I purchased these. Apparently, they are not ice ball makers as I suspected but rather some awkward popping toy that looks like an alpaca. Is this like the 'fortnight llama?' IDK. Anyhoo, kids love it, and that’s what matters." — AMac
A 5-pack of the highly-rated Monkey Noodle fidget toys capable of stretching up to eight feet
Promising review:
"I bought these toys for my 3-year-old who is on the spectrum. I figured these would be like every other toy we have bought him to date: he plays with them for anywhere from 1 hour to 2–3 days and then never touches it again. I took these out of the package and not only did HE go nuts about them, but so did my five other kiddos (ages 1–12)! We are one week in and so far, NONE of them have tired of playing with them. My ASD little one carries them with him everywhere he goes! They work wonders for helping him work out his extra energetic while also giving him the sensory input he so desperately needs!
I never thought I would honestly be emotionally writing a review about a thing called Monkey Noodles 😄 but I seriously love these things! And a bonus – they are a CA company so I have even more stoke supporting a Made In The USA company! FIVE STARS!!!" — GodFearinMama
A 3-pack of Monkey Ring fidget toys that boast an oddly satisfying spiky texture
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old son was recently diagnosed with ADHD. He struggles sitting still in settings like church or a restaurant. We purchased this to give him something to occupy his hands. He loves it and it seems to help him focus. Another parent saw him playing with it and asked where she could get one for her son. Her son (a two year old) enjoyed the texture and bright colors. I'd highly recommend this product for any kid." — Sara
A waterproof, easy-to-clean 27-piece jigsaw puzzle popper fidget game
It's available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve seen those bubble-popper toys everywhere but hesitated to get them because they seemed like the kind of thing your kid might play with for five minutes and then forget about. But this 'Tetris'-style puzzle I was drawn to right away — the nostalgia of the classic game morphed into a sensory experience sounded awesome to me. And it is! I love this thing. It’s so satisfying to put together and pop the little bubbles. My six- and three-year-old and I played with it for like a solid hour right away!" — Emily
A set of 10 fidget rings to give little fingers something to play with
Promising review:
"Purchased these for my son who has some Tourettes tics and generally just wiggles all the time. There are great. Made of spring steel and not plastic. Very shiny silver and gold. They fit little fingers great, a little tight on mine but I have giant fingers so take it as you may. He loves them and they make absolutely no sound in any way so they are very usable in a classroom situation and do not cause a disturbance.
Shipping was ridiculously fast. Highly recommend." — Paranoid Survivor
A durable 6-sided fidget cube complete with a protective case and a smooth silicone exterior
These are available in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this for my son who is currently doing virtual school and has such a hard time focusing. He has so much energy and is constantly distracted and struggling with this remote learning. We just got this, but in one day he's already paying attention so much better. He keeps the cube in his hands and is sitting and listening and following directions. I can't believe how much this is helping him!" — LukesMommy
Or a 50-piece fidget toy set if you can't decide on just one
Promising review:
"This turned out to be so much cooler than I expected. I assumed for the price, that half the stuff would be very poor quality. Instead, most of it was very good quality and the rest was pretty darn decent quality. I'm impressed! My kids are over the moon. My husband took the remote fidget toy. I took a fish squish and the peas. My son and daughter split the rest. Four people are happy clams!" — saiphyn