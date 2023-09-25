Reviewers Say This One Emergency Fire Item Put Their 'Mind At Ease'

Amazon Two fireproof document bags

Planning for emergencies may feel intimidating, but making sure you’re prepared can benefit you in the long run — especially when thinking about potential crises like fires, which are becoming more common in North America due to extreme weather caused by climate change.

Fires have the potential to destroy items that be difficult to replace, like passports, original deeds and insurance documents, not to mention valuables like precious photographs and heirlooms. Fires can also be understandably disorienting, so it can be helpful — and provide some peace of mind — to have a lightweight fireproof document bag already packed and prepared so your valuables are all in one place ready for you easily to grab and go. And if you don’t have time to retrieve your fireproof bag before evacuating, they can withstand fires for a limited amount of time.

We’ve selected four reviewer-recommended fireproof bags to choose from, including options with or without locking mechanisms, and even one designed by professional firefighters. In addition to purchasing for one themselves, many reviewers also purchased one for their children or grandchildren to help ensure the whole family will have their documents and important items protected.

