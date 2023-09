Reviewers Say This One Emergency Fire Item Put Their 'Mind At Ease'

A firefighter-designed fireproof document bag

This document bag was designed by professional firefighters, who purportedly put the bag through a house fire simulation where it was exposed to direct flames, radiant heat and water to ensure its durability through fire and water.The outside of the bag is covered with high-visibility reflective tape to help ensure that you'll be able to easily find it with a flashlight in a nighttime emergency. It comes with a top handle or a crossbody shoulder strap for hands-free carrying. (Note: It does not have a lock.)Its large internal pocket is made with the same material as the fireproof, water-resistant outer layer, giving your documents and important items double the protection. The bag comes with a Velcro-detachable wallet that's also outfitted with the same reflective tape design to help with visibility; you can either keep it attached to the front for easy access, or store it inside the inner pocket for extra security.This fireproof document bag is 17 by 12 by 5 inches."I purchased this document bag to hold all those life documents you can't lose. I like it because it is just one big bag. No little compartments or organizing features. So it holds a large binder as well as many envelopes. I hope I never have to find out if it is really waterproof and fireproof! But for now,— I can pick it up by the handle and the Velcro closure does not loosen. Highly recommend." — Sue Z. Stein