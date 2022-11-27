All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category. FYI — deals can move quickly on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Girlfriend Collective
40% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective
2
Adidas
Save up to 70% off sitewide at Adidas
3
68% off a Renpho percussion massager
4
40% off a flywheel stationary bike
5
Ghost Golf
20% to 50% off sitewide at Ghost Golf
6
Aerie
44% off a pair of high-waisted crossover leggings that TikTok caused to sell out once
7
Cubii
30% off seated ellipticals, plus get a free gift with every purchase at Cubii
8
20% off the new AirPods Pro
9
Or 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
10
Alo Yoga
Up to 70% off activewear and workout gear at Alo Yoga
11
Lululemon
Markdowns on some of your favorite pieces at Lululemon's Black Friday event
12
Up to 36% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes
13
Gaiam
25% off sitewide at Gaiam
14
$97 off a NordicTrack treadmill reviewers love
15
Under Armour
30% off sitewide at Under Armour
16
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
17
Or up to 43% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
18
New Balance
40% off clothing and accessories, plus 25% off shoes at New Balance
19
Leonisa
25% off sitewide at Leonisa
20
Terez
30% off everything at Terez
21
Asics
30% off almost everything at Asics
22
30% off fan-favorite high-waisted workout leggings reviewers call the perfect Lululemon dupes
23
Wilson Sporting Goods
30% off basketball, football, and volleyball items at Wilson Sporting Goods