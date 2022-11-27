All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

No sweat. We already worked out the best bargains for you.
Genevieve Scarano
Renpho massage gun, Nike Air Max sneakers
Amazon
Renpho massage gun, Nike Air Max sneakers

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category. FYI — deals can move quickly on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Girlfriend Collective
40% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective
The brand’s pocket leggings were one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year. Get the ultralight leggings here, the quarter zip here, and check out everything else on sale here.
2
Adidas
Save up to 70% off sitewide at Adidas
Get the hoodie here, the Ultraboost sneakers here, and check out everything else on sale here.
3
amazon.com
68% off a Renpho percussion massager
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.


Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson


Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $249; available in three colors).
4
amazon.com
40% off a flywheel stationary bike
Promising review: "This is the only item I’ve ever reviewed on Amazon. I had to because this was such a great purchase. I was looking for a Peloton alternative that wouldn’t break the bank. This bike is perfect. Assembly was easy and the instructions were clear. The bike feels solid and is so quiet. There weren’t many reviews when I bought this bike, so I felt like I was taking a bit a risk, but it completely paid off. I’d you’re on the fence, buy it." —DogMom

Get it from Amazon for $239.99 (originally $399.99; available in two colors).
5
Ghost Golf
20% to 50% off sitewide at Ghost Golf
Get the Tour Players Bag + Head Covers Bundle here, the golf gloves here, and shop everything else here.

Deal excludes golf bags.
6
Aerie
44% off a pair of high-waisted crossover leggings that TikTok caused to sell out once
Promising review: "BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." —Lake

Get it from Aerie for $25 (originally $44.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in five colors and patterns).
7
Cubii
30% off seated ellipticals, plus get a free gift with every purchase at Cubii

Use promo code SAVE at checkout. (Note: Exclusions apply to Cubii MOVE and Total Body+.)

Get the Cubii JR2 compact elliptical here and shop everything else here.

8
amazon.com
20% off the new AirPods Pro
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Get them from Amazon for $199.99 (originally $229.99).
9
amazon.com
Or 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).
10
Alo Yoga
Up to 70% off activewear and workout gear at Alo Yoga

Get the high-rise leggings here, and check out everything else on sale here.

11
Lululemon
Markdowns on some of your favorite pieces at Lululemon's Black Friday event

Get the Align tee here, the Invigorate high-rise tight here, and shop everything marked down here.

12
amazon.com
Up to 36% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes
Watch one person sing their praises on TikTok here!

Promising review: "Bought these because I needed new sneakers and they were a good price. They ended up being one of the best pairs I've bought so far. Two weeks after I bought them I went to Cedar Point, and even after walking eleven miles around the park, my feet were fine. Good chance I'll just keep buying these when I need to replace my shoes from now on." —Brandy Hennessey

Get them from Amazon for $44.95+ (originally $70; available in sizes 5–11 and 26 styles).
13
Gaiam
25% off sitewide at Gaiam
Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2022 at checkout.

Get the foam roller here, the yoga mat here, and shop everything here.
14
amazon.com
$97 off a NordicTrack treadmill reviewers love
It also comes with a free 30-day trial of iFit, with access to live workouts.

Promising review: "After years of contemplating buying a treadmill but always deciding it wasn't worth the money since I'd rather run outside and had access to them at the gym, I started looking seriously a few weeks ago. The weather in DC is atrocious right now and at 17 weeks pregnant with 3 other little ones, I wasn't able to find the time to run. I saw this deal and HAD to take the chance. The cost was less than 4 months of gym membership when you factor in child care and would allow me to run at home anytime I wanted. I could run or walk during naptime, while the kids played, etc. I've had it a week and I've used it almost every day. I love it! I can't believe I waited so long to get it! As an avid runner, an athlete and half marathoner this treadmill is perfect. I haven't even used any of the settings yet but the basic machine itself is wonderful (Incline and speed, comfort, etc). Spacious enough to not fall off the back, a wonderful ridge to hold an iPad but still able to see the information display, etc. It's awesome! I see a lot of time spent with it this pregnancy and even in the future once baby #4 is here (running during naps, walking if he won't sleep with him in the ergo, etc). Such a great machine at a great, affordable price." —RP14


Get it from Amazon for $551.64 (originally $649).
15
Under Armour
30% off sitewide at Under Armour

Get the UA Tech Twist Half-Zip top here, and shop everything else here.

16
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors).
17
amazon.com
Or up to 43% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

Get them from Amazon for $114.95+ (originally $199.95; available in two colors).
18
New Balance
40% off clothing and accessories, plus 25% off shoes at New Balance

Get the Heatloft Athletic Jacket here, the FuelCell Shift TR training sneakers here, and check out everything else on sale here.

19
Leonisa
25% off sitewide at Leonisa
Use promo code BLACK at checkout.

Get the seamless sports bra here and check out everything else on sale here.
20
Terez
30% off everything at Terez
Use promo code THANKS22 at checkout.

Get the workout tank here and shop everything here.
21
Asics
30% off almost everything at Asics
Use promo code CYBER at checkout.

Get the Jolt 3 running sneakers here and check out everything else on sale here.
22
amazon.com
30% off fan-favorite high-waisted workout leggings reviewers call the perfect Lululemon dupes
Select colors and sizes are on sale.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. They feel like absolutely butter and soft heaven. I saw on TikTok that they where Lululemon dupes. It was accurate. So worth the money." —Stacy121

Get them from Amazon for $19.59 (originally $28; available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 39 colors).
23
Wilson Sporting Goods
30% off basketball, football, and volleyball items at Wilson Sporting Goods

Get the WNBA Rotation Tracker basketball here, the NFL MVP football here, and check out everything else on sale here.

