WalkingPad S1 folding treadmill

The Walking Pad is perfect for those who just want a few more steps in their day and it received tons of praise from HuffPost's senior wellness and travel editor Lindsay Holmes. It's compact and can be stored folded in half when not in use. The pad is also super quiet so no one will complain during the workday and it comes with enough basic features to get the job done. (Note: This product does have a weight limit of 220 pounds, but there are other treadmill options with a higher limit.)