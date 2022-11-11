The Best Gifts For Fitness And Workout Enthusiasts

From exercise gear to cool gadgets, these are the best gifts for fitness lovers this holiday season.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hydro-Flask-Insulated-Stainless-Standard/dp/B01KXHH0QG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hydro Flask water bottle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636b133de4b08163046e55d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hydro-Flask-Insulated-Stainless-Standard/dp/B01KXHH0QG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hydro Flask water bottle</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included/dp/B08DFGPTSK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fitbit Inspire 2" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636b133de4b08163046e55d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included/dp/B08DFGPTSK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Fitbit Inspire 2</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L5J3Z61?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Theragun Mini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636b133de4b08163046e55d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L5J3Z61?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Theragun Mini</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WALKINGPAD-Treadmill-Foldable-Installation-0-3-72MPH/dp/B0983LLR7Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="WalkingPad folding treadmill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636b133de4b08163046e55d4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/WALKINGPAD-Treadmill-Foldable-Installation-0-3-72MPH/dp/B0983LLR7Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=636b133de4b08163046e55d4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">WalkingPad folding treadmill</a>
Amazon
A Hydro Flask water bottle, Fitbit Inspire 2, Theragun Mini and WalkingPad folding treadmill

I have several close friends and relatives who eat, sleep and breathe exercise, and figuring out what to get them for Christmas this year is no easy task. As avid gym-goers and daily runners, they have an ever-growing pile of fitness essentials they swear by for breaking a sweat. So when it comes to buying gifts for them that they’ll actually like (and use), I have to get creative.

If you also have fitness fanatics in your life, you’re in luck. There are tons of great workout gadgets and gear options to choose from to really impress them this year. From a foldable treadmill that our readers love to a portable massage gun to relieve their post-workout soreness, there’s a gift for everyone at every price point.

Below, we rounded up the best gifts for your favorite fitness lovers and gym-goers that they’ll be singing praises for.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
WalkingPad S1 folding treadmill
The Walking Pad is perfect for those who just want a few more steps in their day and it received tons of praise from HuffPost's senior wellness and travel editor Lindsay Holmes. It's compact and can be stored folded in half when not in use. The pad is also super quiet so no one will complain during the workday and it comes with enough basic features to get the job done. (Note: This product does have a weight limit of 220 pounds, but there are other treadmill options with a higher limit.)
$449 at Amazon
2
Bombas
Bombas socks
When in doubt, socks are always a solid gift choice for the always active person in your life. These Bombas socks not only come with a bag to store them in, but they're also designed for activity with moisture-wicking, cushioning and airflow venting.
Women's: $72 at BombasMen's: $78 at Bombas
3
Amazon
Apple Pods Pro
These workout-friendly earbuds offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. They also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$234 at Amazon
4
Lululemon
Lululemon yoga mat
Your yoga friends will give you a million hugs if you choose this stylish mat for their gift this year. This 3-millimeter natural rubber mat is almost 6 feet long and comes in multiple colors, including pink, creamy mint, pastel blue, black and teal. It's also reversible, meaning they can flip between the smooth, grippy side and the cushioned natural rubber side. They don't even have to worry about the mat getting gross and yucky as it has a built-in antimicrobial substance that prevents mold and mildew. The mat also comes in a 5-millimeter option.
$88 at Lululemon
5
Saucony
Saucony solstice gloves
For the person who has to get their daily morning run even on chilly days, these touchscreen-friendly gloves will keep their hands warm. They come in sizes XS-XL and in black, blue, teal and red.
$30 at Saucony
6
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells
With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this set is definitely gift-worthy. It comes with two adjustable dumbbells, both with 5-52.5 pounds each.
$349 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Gaiam restore foam roller
This physical therapist-recommended foam roller comes in 18-inch and 36-inch lengths, making it a perfect choice for post-workout body relief. It has a medium density construction to roll out tight muscles and soothe soreness. Color options include gray, green and purple.
$23.57+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
With amazing health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, fall detection and notifications about irregular heart rhythms, this watch can just about do it all. It even has special sensors that track exactly how a person moves ― plus, each purchase comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+. Get it in blue, red, green, black or cream.
$309+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Theragun Mini
Finally, a smaller-sized massager that packs a bunch. Compact and slim, the Theragun Mini brings all the power of a Theragun in an easy-to-grip handheld design. It comes in red, black, and rose pink.
$179 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Concept2 Model D rowing machine
Your loved one may have an exercise bike at home, but do they a rowing machine? If the answer is no (and if you really love them), this big ticket item makes a great holiday gift. They can engage every major muscle group and get a full body workout with low impact.
$1,190 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds
These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so your loved on can find the right size for their ear, as well as universal wingtips. They'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as they turn their head. They're compatible with iOS and Android. Color choices include black, white, sage gray or stone purple.
$199.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2
For a fitness tracker that doesn't take up a lot of real estate on the wrist, look no further. This Fitbit offers a slim profile and comes in three colors. Most importantly, it provides every health stat a fitness-conscious person could possibly need, including steps, heart rate, sleep tracking and calories burned. The watch also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription. It comes in pink, black and white.
$55.89+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
FlexiSpot desk bike
Sometimes, it's difficult to remain active during the work day or make time for exercise throughout the week. This compactly designed bike chair can be the best answer for friends who want to improve their sedentary lifestyle.
$467.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Hydro Flask water bottle
Keep your gym-frequenting loved ones hydrated with this durable water bottle that comes in a variety of colors. It's made of professional-grade stainless steel and comes in 18-ounce, 21-ounce and 24-ounce sizes.
$29.13+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical
Give the convenience of a low impact workout without even having to get up with this under-desk elliptical machine. It's perfect for those you know who work from home or spend a lot of time at their desk.
$247.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Xterra fitness folding exercise bike
Save space with this sturdy exercise bike that can be folded up and put away when it's not in use. The LCD screen displays speed, distance, time, calories and pulse rate.
$106.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A wireless headphones beanie
This tech-infused beanie uses Bluetooth to pair with phones, tablets and other devices, giving wearers the ability to listen to music on days when daily runs or walks are done in chilly weather. It also has a built-in microphone for answering calls.
$29.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Bala Bangles
There's a good chance you've seen these kicky Bala Bangles on social media. The cult-fave ankle weights are as cute as can be and they get the job done. Choose between 1-pound or 2-pound options in eight different colors. They feature elastic, as well as hook and loop fasteners, to smoothly conform to their ankles or wrists, with recycled steel and soft silicone that won't pinch skin.
$55+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
Peloton bike
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything they need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so they'll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month). The membership includes unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.
$1,445 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Fitbit Charge 5+

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Way Cheaper Than An Apple Watch

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Breaking Down Breakouts: ‘Why Is This Part Of My Face Covered In Acne?’

Wellness

So, You Just Had A Breakthrough In Therapy. Now What?

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Parenting

How To Decide If You Should Have Another Child

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Work/Life

14 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Paxlovid May Cut Your Risk Of Long COVID, New Study Shows

Relationships

How To Turn Down A Marriage Proposal But Still Continue To Date

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Shopping

Here Are What Doctors Used Themselves To Help Them Go Through Menopause

Shopping

The Best Carry-On Travel Bags, According To Minimal Packers

Shopping

These Satin-Lined Beanies Are The Solution To Protecting Your Hair This Winter

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Food & Drink

Can (And Should) You Actually Eat The Skin On Squash? Well, It Depends.

Wellness

Need Mental Health Help But You Aren't In Crisis? Try A 'Warmline'

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Handmade Holiday Stockings At Etsy Are Worth The Splurge

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Shopping

The Best Singles' Day Sales You Need To Know About

Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Stuff Your Stockings With This Year

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Shopping

8 Mattress Pads And Toppers That Can Help You Sleep Better

Style & Beauty

This Exfoliating Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Sensitive Skin

Wellness

COVID Superspreader Events Still Exist. Here's What They Look Like Now.

Shopping

35 Bedroom Decor Upgrades To Make You Love Your Space

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week

Relationships

If You're Looking For Love Right Now, You're Probably 'Infla-Dating'

Wellness

The Most Common RSV Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

You May Need A Knee Pillow To Sleep At Night, According To A Physical Therapist

Shopping

These Genius Pants From Target Allow You To Wear Sweats To The Office

Relationships

Is 'Stress Spillover' Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Food & Drink

'Quiet Quit' Thanksgiving Cooking And Order Your Entire Meal In A Box

Style & Beauty

Storing Your Jewelry This Common Way Will Actually Ruin It