Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

As someone who has been wearing earrings since before she could walk, I’m always looking for ways to expand my repertoire. I love a stud or vintage dangle as much as the next person, but there’s something extra special about a hoop. That said, my tastes have grown a bit more minimal when it comes to jewelry, and I am gravitating more toward compelling textures and shapes as opposed to imposing sizes. And these days, I’m all about the “floop.”

Floop earrings are everywhere lately, and there’s a good chance you’ve spotted them out in the wild. As you probably guessed, they’re essentially flat hoop earrings. The shape adds a bit of heft and dimension to a standard hoop earring and gives the wearer a decidedly modern vibe.

I love the versatility of floops. They come in all sizes, so you can go the tiny huggie route (which is my personal fave) or you can go big with shoulder-skimming floops that put a trendy spin on traditional big hoop earrings. Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite flat hoop earrings of all shapes and sizes, so you can pick up the one that best matches your own personal style and jump on board this chic earrings trend.