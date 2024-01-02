″I live in these! I saw these out because I was looking for a fleece lined legging. It’s harder to find than you would think. I absolutely love these and keep coming back and buying more. I got the three pocket kind recently which is perfect for my phone. I wear them for all my winter sports and even around the house too. There’s enough spandex to keep it flexible but not too stretchy plenty to keep warm. I highly recommend these. Sometimes this brand feels cheap to me but not in the case of these leggings.” — Melissa

“I l love the Beleaf clothing. I am a senior citizen and I get a lot of compliments. I have the Bermuda shorts, fleece leggings, sport tops and they are fabulous. Fit perfectly.” — Amazon customer

“Keep you warm! I bought 2 pairs of these for a trip to Iceland. I literally wore them everywhere!! They were so cozy, comfortable and looked great.” — Amazon customer

“So cozy! I ordered these leggings after seeing then advertized on TV. I am wearing them right now as it has cooled off today in NC. They are so comfortable, fit so great. They have a cozy, light weight fleece lining and have two pockets for a cell phone. I am 5′8′ and 180# and ordered an XL as I don’t like spandex leggings too too tight. These fit perfect. I know I will wear them alot this fall and witner for walking, running errands or just relaxing at home. Don’t hesitate to buy these. A great purchase!!!!” — LM Smith

“Get them and be invincible. I hate the cold, like I medically have a cold aversion. But I just went on a walk in 50 degrees F on a RAINY day and felt amazing! The water kind of beaded on the [water resistant] pants but didn’t soak in. I washed before wearing and don’t see any change in quality… yet. I’m 5’5, 140lb, athletic and pear shaped and the M is a fantastic fit, hitting my ankle with a functional waist tie. I feel like I can actually be inspired to go outside in winter and fall now? I dunno, just get them.” — Ziroinka

″Bought two pair of these and wore them while on vacation in October in Ireland. These kept me warm in windy weather. They fit great and have a pocket on each leg big enough to hold my cell phone. Highly recommend.” — Charlotte E. Carver