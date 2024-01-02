HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When I planned a long trip to the snowy north last winter, this Miami girl had a slight panic: What could I wear on my legs if went outside to exercise? My ski pants seemed excessive, so I went on a search and discovered Baleaf’s fleece-lined leggings. They’re available with multiple pockets and even in a water-resistant option I knew would serve me well if it began to snow while I was on a walk. And I loved them.
Turns out I’m not alone: These have rave reviews from shoppers who say the leggings keep them warm without limiting movement or looking bulky, are flattering, don’t feel cheap, are comfortable, are good for both winter sports and wearing around the house, fit well and keep them coming back to buy more.
Best of all, they’re up to 36% off right now at Amazon, in one-pocket, three-pocket and water-resistant styles, each in many colors and sizes XS-6XL. To my shock, these are even cheaper right now than they were for Amazon’s huge Prime Big Deal Days sale.
The fleece lining isn’t ultra-thick, but I did find it made a huge difference in how warm I was (Baleaf says they can keep wearers warm even in temperatures under 50 degrees, which tracked with my experience). They were also great to wear as pajamas and sitting around in the house, which means fall is the perfect time to buy and begin enjoying them.
Because they’re a wee smidge thicker than regular leggings, I found they were just a bit tight in my usual leggings size, though I still wore them comfortably without exchanging. Baleaf provides a chart on the listing page so you can find the perfect fit.
Check out some promising reviews from Amazon:
″I live in these! I saw these out because I was looking for a fleece lined legging. It’s harder to find than you would think. I absolutely love these and keep coming back and buying more. I got the three pocket kind recently which is perfect for my phone. I wear them for all my winter sports and even around the house too. There’s enough spandex to keep it flexible but not too stretchy plenty to keep warm. I highly recommend these. Sometimes this brand feels cheap to me but not in the case of these leggings.” — Melissa
“I l love the Beleaf clothing. I am a senior citizen and I get a lot of compliments. I have the Bermuda shorts, fleece leggings, sport tops and they are fabulous. Fit perfectly.” — Amazon customer
“Keep you warm! I bought 2 pairs of these for a trip to Iceland. I literally wore them everywhere!! They were so cozy, comfortable and looked great.” — Amazon customer
“So cozy! I ordered these leggings after seeing then advertized on TV. I am wearing them right now as it has cooled off today in NC. They are so comfortable, fit so great. They have a cozy, light weight fleece lining and have two pockets for a cell phone. I am 5′8′ and 180# and ordered an XL as I don’t like spandex leggings too too tight. These fit perfect. I know I will wear them alot this fall and witner for walking, running errands or just relaxing at home. Don’t hesitate to buy these. A great purchase!!!!” — LM Smith
“Get them and be invincible. I hate the cold, like I medically have a cold aversion. But I just went on a walk in 50 degrees F on a RAINY day and felt amazing! The water kind of beaded on the [water resistant] pants but didn’t soak in. I washed before wearing and don’t see any change in quality… yet. I’m 5’5, 140lb, athletic and pear shaped and the M is a fantastic fit, hitting my ankle with a functional waist tie. I feel like I can actually be inspired to go outside in winter and fall now? I dunno, just get them.” — Ziroinka
″Bought two pair of these and wore them while on vacation in October in Ireland. These kept me warm in windy weather. They fit great and have a pocket on each leg big enough to hold my cell phone. Highly recommend.” — Charlotte E. Carver