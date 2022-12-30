14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of thick fleece-lined leggings
These only come in one size, but according to reviewers, they fit up to a size 18. Aavailable in eight colors, as well as footed versions
and packs of two.Promising review:
"The reviewer who says 'it's like wearing kittens on your legs' is spot on. Kittens, small teddy bears, whatever you want to call it. But you don't look like you gained 20 lbs. when you wear them. I went out to a concert on a miserably cold and windy February evening, with these leggings under a skirt. I'm terribly cold-blooded, and even I felt like, 'COME ON, WIND, BRING IT ON.'
There's one potential negative: the seams around the crotch and butt are obvious. " — Amazon customer
A pair of water-resistant fleece-lined leggings
Available in sizes XS–XL, with inseam sizes 25"–36" and two colors.
Promising reviews:
"AMAZING! I finally found workout pants long enough! I'm 5'10" with a 30-inch inseam. Yogipace 34-inch inseam is the best I have ever had! I can pull them all the way up, and still, they are long enough, they don't bunch up in the crouch and give you that big sag, they fit perfectly. They keep my legs warm when I'm walking early in the morning at 28 degrees and sometimes raining!
The most amazing thing is they warm my legs up when I walk in the sun, my legs actually get warmer between sun and clouds. I feel my legs getting warmer when the sun hits my legs! I thought I was imagining it and walked in and out of the sun to test the pants and the pants started getting warmer and when I moved out of the sun they got cooler! I don't know how they do it but they are amazing!" —RED
"Love love love! Pleased beyond my expectations! These fit perfect and feel great. Really like that they offer some waterproofing, the thin layer of fleece on the inside, and the zippered key/card pocket at the top of the band in the back. First pair I’ve ever had with a zip pocket for extra security. And it’s not noticeable or bulky. These fit my skinny ankles with no loose material, that makes me so happy! Don’t ride down my butt either. Wore to work today and were very comfortable and form-fitted. Did I mention great fit?? Best leggings I’ve ever purchased on Amazon and definitely a contender against the real pricey bands. Love even more than some of my pricier brands! Will absolutely be buying more, more colors pleeeaase!!" — Meredith
A Uniqlo HeatTech pile-lined legging
Available in sizes S–L and two colors.
A Torrid fleece-lined legging
This also comes in a ruched pocket
version and a print
version also! Available in sizes 10–30.Promising review:
"These leggings are great. They are just heavy enough for winter here in Indiana. There are light enough that you don't overheat indoors, but heavy enough that I feel like I have jeans on outdoors. I wear them under jeans when I have to be out in extreme weather and they are perfect." — JodiO
A pair of fleece lined leggings with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"First of all let me say I have about 40 different pairs of leggings, most not living up to their description. I ordered two pairs and prayed they weren’t see through! OMG these are worth every freaking penny.
They are silky soft, brushed fleece inside (not thick thermal) but enough to ward off the cold. You absolutely can’t see through them 🙌🏻 And they compress in all the right places. They feel like a second skin.
Perfect fit description and hits right at the ankle. Two pockets are either side but not large enough for an iPhone 12 and one zipper pocket at the lower back. Easy wash and dry too. Would absolutely recommend to anyone and will be purchasing more in the future." — Gina Kepner
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
Available in sizes XS–XL and four colors.
Promising review:
"The inner fleece is warm and cozy — but not too warm for indoor wear. The stretch feels amazing and doesn’t inhibit movement in any way. Could take a yoga class in these if I had to. They have back pockets and look as polished as any other nice pair of dark wash jeans." — Suzanne Saturday
An Athleta legging made for cold-weather workouts
Available in sizes XXS–3X, as well as Tall and Petite sizing, and seven colors.
Promising review:
"These leggings are amazing for chilly weather! Use them for walking/running in the chilly fall. Keeps me warm and I am thrilled they don't roll or fall down for me! Already have in two colors and will be ordering more!" — SarahW
"I have at least eight pairs of these leggings! Once I found them, it's hard to find something else that compares. They are perfect for cooler mornings and my go-to for high impact workouts because I know I'm not going to be having to adjust the waistband." — Kim Z
A high-waisted fleece lined legging
Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors and in two-packs.
Promising review:
"These are so super comfortable! The fleece on the inside is soft and the smoother material on the outside is so soft as well! The color is a gorgeous teal! They are nice and thick so I’m not worried about them being see-through at all, and the fit is great! They come up high waisted, nice and stretchy and if anything might run slightly bigger, so they are crazy comfortable! Love them!" — Alyssa Kulik
A high-waisted brushed fleece legging
Available in sizes XS–3X and 42 colors, with or without pockets.
Promising review:
"These leggings are THE BEST for active days in cold weather. They flatter my figure with the fitted waist, and are long enough (I’m 5’9”). The fleece lining is subtle, but enough to make a huge difference in cold weather. Paired with winter socks, boots, and a heavy jacket I’m ready to go. The pockets are an added bonus. It’s large enough to fit my iPhone snugly... it never falls out. I have tried to order other fleece-lined leggings in packs of three or five and the quality doesn’t compare. I will only order these from now on. 100% worth paying a tad extra." — Janie Pope
A pair of knit fleece lined tights featuring built-in briefs
Available in sizes S–1X and three colors.
Promising review:
"Perfect for winter! It allows me to wear skirts and dresses in the colder months. Even use them under looser jeans and my snow pants. Super comfy and true to size. I got the black color and it's great!" — Jen
A fleece-lined pocket legging with a slightly thicker fit
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I walk my dog three times per day — and it is cold in them thar hills, windy etc. I was wearing regular yoga pants and the wind went right through them. These fixed all that! They are just supportive enough too — I wear a size 14, I bought the XL (but truth be told I could have gotten the L). They are not bulky AT ALL — just great, in fact I think I'm gonna buy another pair. You won't be sorry, get them." — Cynthia H.
A pair of sherpa fleece lined leggings
Available in sizes XS–XL and five colors.
Promising review:
"These are going to save me this winter! I'm in an area where the average ambient temp in winter is in the 50s but the place I'm staying has no heat, so it doesn't get any warmer than 60 in the house and that's only when it's sunny. And I'ma freezing baby! I read a review on here that recommended sizing up — not necessarily because they run small (I think they're pretty true to size), but because the sherpa is so thick and heavy that if the leggings are as fitted as your normal leggings are, they'd be uncomfortably restrictive. So I ordered a large and they are perfect and soooo comfortable. They're super warm and high-waisted but I still have full range of motion. The crotch is *slightly* more roomy than desired, but not overly so. I've been wearing them day in and day out for the last week and it's going to stay that way until spring!" — Rachelle
A simple fleece lined legging
These also come in faux transparent, "nude" tones for a pantyhose look—but unfortunately, they're currently only available in lighter skin tones. Available in sizes XS–XL and six colors.Promising review:
"These are freaking great! I love how comfortable they are! At first when I opened them, I was like…'How in the h*ll are these going to fit me??' But they stretch really well. I’ve tried them out in Texas 'cold' (60 degree weather) and I swear, I couldn’t even feel the 'cold' breeze hitting my legs. I could feel the piercing 'cold' breeze through my Columbia fleece jacket. We are having to purchase actual winter gear because we are going to Minnesota/Fargo/Canada for our family vacation in December. But, I truly think these are the bees knees leggings. I can’t stress how comfortable these leggings are. I could live in them, no lie. It’s got some great stretch to it!" — Jennie Spray
A super soft L.L.Bean fleece-lined legging
Available sizes XS–3X, as well as Petite sizing, two different inseam lengths, and in five colors
Promising review:
"This is the second pair of these leggings that I have ordered. I still have the first pair, but wear them often, so they are often in the wash. So — a second pair was in order and they have not disappointed. They are perfect on a chilly day when we go out birdwatching. And, I have a tough time buying leggings because I am short and these come in petite sizes." — Birdwatcher
"I bought a pair of these tights 10 years ago and they are my go-to cold weather walking pants. I live in Salt Lake City and they keep me warm and are super comfortable. They have worn well so I purchased another pair. I love them!" — Kathy Newton