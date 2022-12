14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

A pair of water-resistant fleece-lined leggings

Available in sizes XS–XL, with inseam sizes 25"–36" and two colors."AMAZING! I finally found workout pants long enough! I'm 5'10" with a 30-inch inseam. Yogipace 34-inch inseam is the best I have ever had! I can pull them all the way up, and still, they are long enough, they don't bunch up in the crouch and give you that big sag, they fit perfectly.The most amazing thing is they warm my legs up when I walk in the sun, my legs actually get warmer between sun and clouds. I feel my legs getting warmer when the sun hits my legs! I thought I was imagining it and walked in and out of the sun to test the pants and the pants started getting warmer and when I moved out of the sun they got cooler! I don't know how they do it but they are amazing!" — RED "Love love love! Pleased beyond my expectations! These fit perfect and feel great. Really like that they offer some waterproofing, the thin layer of fleece on the inside, and the zippered key/card pocket at the top of the band in the back. First pair I’ve ever had with a zip pocket for extra security. And it’s not noticeable or bulky. These fit my skinny ankles with no loose material, that makes me so happy! Don’t ride down my butt either. Wore to work today and were very comfortable and form-fitted. Did I mention great fit?? Best leggings I’ve ever purchased on Amazon and definitely a contender against the real pricey bands. Love even more than some of my pricier brands! Will absolutely be buying more, more colors pleeeaase!!" — Meredith