The Best Flourless Dessert Recipes

Cookies, cakes, brownies and more baking projects for when grocery stores are sold out of flour during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a major at-home baking movement, producing ever-more sourdough and banana bread from American kitchens.

But you know what it’s difficult to bake without? Flour.

Flour has been sold out of some grocery stores across the country since the pandemic began, sending bakers into a tailspin. If you absolutely must bake a dessert but there’s no flour in your pantry, you have a few options: Use a boxed cake mix for the base of your recipe, make a no-bake dessert, or choose one of the 19 flourless baking recipes below.

Some are made with alternatives to all-purpose flour, such as almond flour, while others simply don’t need any type of flour whatsoever. Try these, and you won’t even know what you’re missing.

1
Fudgy Flourless Brownies
Dolly and Oatmeal
Get the Fudgy Flourless Brownies recipe from Dolly and Oatmeal
2
Flourless Chocolate Cookies
Hummingbird High
Get the Flourless Chocolate Cookies recipe from Hummingbird High
3
Flourless Chocolate And Red Wine Swedish Cake
Hummingbird High
Get the Flourless Chocolate And Red Wine Swedish Cake recipe from Hummingbird High
4
Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Completely Delicious
Get the Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
5
Flourless Chocolate Cake With Mocha Whipped Cream
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Flourless Chocolate Cake With Mocha Whipped Cream recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
6
Flourless Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Blender Muffins
Averie Cooks
Get the Flourless Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Blender Muffins recipe from Averie Cooks
7
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dolly and Oatmeal
Get the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Dolly and Oatmeal
8
Flourless Mocha Brownies
Hummingbird High
Get the Flourless Mocha Brownies recipe from Hummingbird High
9
The Best Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
Averie Cooks
Get the Best Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
10
Flourless Chocolate Almond Cakes
A Couple Cooks
Get the Flourless Chocolate Almond Cakes recipe from A Couple Cooks
11
Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
12
Lemon, Ricotta And Almond Flourless Cake
Cakelets and Doilies
Get the Lemon, Ricotta And Almond Flourless Cake recipe by Cakelets and Doilies
13
Gluten-Free Lemon Almond Cake
i am a food blog
Get the Gluten-Free Lemon Almond Cake recipe from i am a food blog
14
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Completely Delicious
Get the Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
15
Flourless Lemon Almond Cake
Simply Recipes
Get the Flourless Lemon Almond Cake recipe from Simply Recipes
16
Mini Flourless Chocolate Cakes
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Mini Flourless Chocolate Cakes recipe from Gimme Some Oven
17
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gimme Some Oven
Get the Flourless Chocolate Cake recipe from Gimme Some Oven
18
Flourless Orange Cake
A Table For Two
Get the Flourless Orange Cake recipe from A Table For Two
19
Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake
Completely Delicious
Get the Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake recipe from Completely Delicious
