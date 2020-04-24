The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a major at-home baking movement, producing ever-more sourdough and banana bread from American kitchens.
But you know what it’s difficult to bake without? Flour.
Flour has been sold out of some grocery stores across the country since the pandemic began, sending bakers into a tailspin. If you absolutely must bake a dessert but there’s no flour in your pantry, you have a few options: Use a boxed cake mix for the base of your recipe, make a no-bake dessert, or choose one of the 19 flourless baking recipes below.
Some are made with alternatives to all-purpose flour, such as almond flour, while others simply don’t need any type of flour whatsoever. Try these, and you won’t even know what you’re missing.