Shopping

The Best Foam Rollers, According To Physical Therapists

Alleviate post-workout soreness with these expert-recommended tools.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Adytronic-Galaxy-AXIS-Foam-Roller/dp/B001UI0C36?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OPTP&#x27;s Silver Axis foam roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Adytronic-Galaxy-AXIS-Foam-Roller/dp/B001UI0C36?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">OPTP's Silver Axis foam roller</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/IntelliRoll-Textured-Density-Physical-Exercise/dp/B01MTMZFX3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Intelliroll foam roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/IntelliRoll-Textured-Density-Physical-Exercise/dp/B01MTMZFX3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ac9e89e4b0c77098adc137%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Intelliroll foam roller</a>
Amazon
OPTP's Silver Axis foam roller and the Intelliroll foam roller

Though working out can be exhilarating and provides a slew of health benefits, there’s nothing fun about the inevitable post-workout soreness we experience after an intense session. Whether you just recently started going for morning jogs or tried hiking for the first time, you’re definitely familiar with the pain that permeates your limbs the day after. And though it’s unpleasant, having achy muscles is a normal occurrence after working out.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the official term for this pain is called “delayed onset muscle soreness,” and you’ll usually start to experience it several hours after working out, especially if you haven’t done so in a long time or if you’re trying a new routine.

One way to alleviate this pain is to use a foam roller, a cylindrical device that provides relief through pressurized application, and of course, is made of foam. These rollers can help loosen up tight muscles, get rid of knots and reduce muscle soreness after a workout when rolled against the areas where you feel pain or discomfort (like your calf muscles, hamstrings and back). They also come in different lengths and densities, so you can fully customize your level of relief.

We reached out to physical therapists to get their expert-backed recommendations on which foam rollers are the best. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Gaiam Restore Total Body foam roller
"I like the Gaiam Restore Total Body foam roller for my patients because it is full length and semi-firm, allowing for patients to lay on it comfortably to open up their posture, as well as complete a full body foam rolling routine with ease!" said Miranda Robles, founder of Wildflower Physical Therapy and Wellness in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This foam roller is 36 inches long, making it ideal for full body relief. It has a medium density construction to roll out tight muscles and soothe soreness. The roller also comes in an 18-inch length in gray, green and purple.
$34.98 at Amazon
2
Amazon
OPTP Silver Axis foam roller
Lisa Mitro, a Virginia-based physical therapist who specializes in helping runners, likes using a foam roller because it doesn't take up too much space and relieves muscle soreness. Her favorite foam roller is this one from OPTP, a brand that specializes in physical therapy products. It's 36 inches long and is a bit softer than a typical foam roller, but firm enough to help with post-workout recovery and muscle soreness.
$39.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Melt Method soft foam roller
This 36-inch soft roller is recommended by Kristin Sapienza, founder of FemFirstHealth, a New York City-based practice that specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy for women who suffer from pelvic pain, pain with sex or recovering from childbirth.

"At FemFirstHealth we see patients for pelvic floor physical therapy and breast cancer rehabilitation. Some of the foam rollers on the market may be a little too painful to bear weight on, especially during this delicate time in a woman's life. We highly recommend the Melt roller developed by the Melt Method. This roller is a bit softer and much more tolerable," Sapienza said.
$79.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Intelliroll foam roller
Nidhi Sharma, a New York City-based physical therapist, recommended this anatomically designed foam roller because of its unique design.

"Its shape is ideal to be used on a spine. It has a groove that fits the spine perfectly and the curves on the side hug the muscles of the back very well. I think patients tolerate it better and don’t need to put as much pressure," Sharma said.

The Intelliroll is 20 inches long and has curves to fit the build of your body. The black version of the roller offers a firm density, ideal for those who prefer a deep tissue massage, and the blue version is better for those who prefer a roller with less pressure.
$69.95 at Amazon
5
Therabody
Editor's Pick: Therabody Wave Roller
For a fancier foam roller, look no further than Therabody's Wave Roller, which combines vibration therapy with its distinct wave texture to give a full body massage. You can connect it via Bluetooth to the Therabody app to get personalized recovery routines so it feels like you have your own physical therapist wherever you take it.

Reviewers find relief in the added vibration properties of this 4.5-star device. “Far stronger than I thought it would be,” wrote a verified reviewer named Caroline T. “Works great for the back, for tight hamstrings and calves, as well as a great overall massager. Great purchase!"
$149 at Therabody
Knee-length bike shorts that run from XXS-6XL

Workout Clothes That Don't Show A Lot Of Skin

Popular in the Community

HealthshoppingfitnessWellnessFitness and Exercise

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Does Caffeine Make You Jittery? Here Are 7 Coffee Alternatives To Try Instead.

Wellness

4 Sneaky Things That May Be Causing Your Nightmares

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid’s Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here’s Why.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

When Will It Be Time For Another Booster? Here’s What Experts Think.

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Shopping

It's Time To Buy A Portable Generator

Shopping

Office-Friendly Clothes You Can Also Wear On The Weekend

Shopping

Your Body Needs Anti-Aging Skin Care, Too. Here's What To Look For

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

14 Must-Haves From Target If Want To Actually Relax At The Beach

Shopping

16 Beauty Products With SPF For Some Extra Sun Protection This Summer

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Shopping

Smart Home Items That Are So Cheap, You Can Afford For Your House To Be A Genius

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You're Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here's How To Do It Right

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Score Up To 78% Off At REI's Giant Summer Sale

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

22 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'