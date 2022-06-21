The Best Foam Rollers, According To Physical Therapists

Though working out can be exhilarating and provides a slew of health benefits, there’s nothing fun about the inevitable post-workout soreness we experience after an intense session. Whether you just recently started going for morning jogs or tried hiking for the first time, you’re definitely familiar with the pain that permeates your limbs the day after. And though it’s unpleasant, having achy muscles is a normal occurrence after working out.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the official term for this pain is called “delayed onset muscle soreness,” and you’ll usually start to experience it several hours after working out, especially if you haven’t done so in a long time or if you’re trying a new routine.

One way to alleviate this pain is to use a foam roller, a cylindrical device that provides relief through pressurized application, and of course, is made of foam. These rollers can help loosen up tight muscles, get rid of knots and reduce muscle soreness after a workout when rolled against the areas where you feel pain or discomfort (like your calf muscles, hamstrings and back). They also come in different lengths and densities, so you can fully customize your level of relief.

We reached out to physical therapists to get their expert-backed recommendations on which foam rollers are the best. Check them out below.

1 Amazon Gaiam Restore Total Body foam roller



$34.98 at Amazon 2 Amazon OPTP Silver Axis foam roller Lisa Mitro , a Virginia-based physical therapist who specializes in helping runners, likes using a foam roller because it doesn't take up too much space and relieves muscle soreness. Her favorite foam roller is this one from OPTP, a brand that specializes in physical therapy products. It's 36 inches long and is a bit softer than a typical foam roller, but firm enough to help with post-workout recovery and muscle soreness. $39.95 at Amazon 3 Amazon Melt Method soft foam roller



This 36-inch soft roller is recommended by Kristin Sapienza, founder of FemFirstHealth , a New York City-based practice that specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy for women who suffer from pelvic pain, pain with sex or recovering from childbirth."At FemFirstHealth we see patients for pelvic floor physical therapy and breast cancer rehabilitation. Some of the foam rollers on the market may be a little too painful to bear weight on, especially during this delicate time in a woman's life. We highly recommend the Melt roller developed by the Melt Method. This roller is a bit softer and much more tolerable," Sapienza said. $79.99 at Amazon 4 Amazon Intelliroll foam roller



"Its shape is ideal to be used on a spine. It has a groove that fits the spine perfectly and the curves on the side hug the muscles of the back very well. I think patients tolerate it better and don’t need to put as much pressure," Sharma said.



Nidhi Sharma , a New York City-based physical therapist, recommended this anatomically designed foam roller because of its unique design."Its shape is ideal to be used on a spine. It has a groove that fits the spine perfectly and the curves on the side hug the muscles of the back very well. I think patients tolerate it better and don't need to put as much pressure," Sharma said.The Intelliroll is 20 inches long and has curves to fit the build of your body. The black version of the roller offers a firm density, ideal for those who prefer a deep tissue massage, and the blue version is better for those who prefer a roller with less pressure. $69.95 at Amazon 5 Therabody Editor's Pick: Therabody Wave Roller



For a fancier foam roller, look no further than Therabody's Wave Roller, which combines vibration therapy with its distinct wave texture to give a full body massage. You can connect it via Bluetooth to the Therabody app to get personalized recovery routines so it feels like you have your own physical therapist wherever you take it.Reviewers find relief in the added vibration properties of this 4.5-star device. "Far stronger than I thought it would be," wrote a verified reviewer named Caroline T. "Works great for the back, for tight hamstrings and calves, as well as a great overall massager. Great purchase!" $149 at Therabody