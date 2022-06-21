The Best Foam Rollers, According To Physical Therapists

Though working out can be exhilarating and provides a slew of health benefits, there’s nothing fun about the inevitable post-workout soreness we experience after an intense session. Whether you just recently started going for morning jogs or tried hiking for the first time, you’re definitely familiar with the pain that permeates your limbs the day after. And though it’s unpleasant, having achy muscles is a normal occurrence after working out.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, the official term for this pain is called “delayed onset muscle soreness,” and you’ll usually start to experience it several hours after working out, especially if you haven’t done so in a long time or if you’re trying a new routine.
One way to alleviate this pain is to use a foam roller, a cylindrical device that provides relief through pressurized application, and of course, is made of foam. These rollers can help loosen up tight muscles, get rid of knots and reduce muscle soreness after a workout when rolled against the areas where you feel pain or discomfort (like your calf muscles, hamstrings and back). They also come in different lengths and densities, so you can fully customize your level of relief.
We reached out to physical therapists to get their expert-backed recommendations on which foam rollers are the best. Check them out below.
