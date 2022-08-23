Work From Home With This Small Space-Friendly Folding Desk

This WFH essential is the easiest piece of furniture I've ever assembled and folds up when I'm done working.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Writing-Computer-Industrial-Folding-Notebook/dp/B06XZV3F8F?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ff8be0e4b077bb77ab1984%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Coavas folding desk" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ff8be0e4b077bb77ab1984" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Writing-Computer-Industrial-Folding-Notebook/dp/B06XZV3F8F?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62ff8be0e4b077bb77ab1984%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Coavas folding desk</a> is a work-from-home or back-to-school necessity.
Like many people who started working remotely at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve spent over a year upgrading my home office (aka my room in my tiny apartment). But out of all of my novel and necessary room additions, including cutesy planners and low-maintenance plants to bring in some greenery, the best purchase I ever made for improving my work space was a foldable desk. The Coavas folding desk, to be exact.

There are many reasons I love this desk, but the main one is that it took me literally less than five minutes to put it together without having to use a single tool. It comes with only two parts — the wooden desk top and the metal fram with legs — so it’s almost impossible to incorrectly assemble it.

All you have to do is unfold the metal frame with legs, snap the desktop on the built-in brackets and place it wherever you’re going to be working. Since the legs fold inward and lay flat, you can even take it on the go if you so please, and set up your remote work station wherever you are. Or if you’re really short on space, you can fold it up and put it in a corner or closet to maximize your area when it’s not in use.

It comes in three colorways: dark brown with black legs, oak with white legs and vintage brown with black legs. The size and sturdiness of the desk is perfect for holding laptops, desktop computers, supplies and table lamps. It measures 39.4 inches wide and 28.3 inches tall. I am able to comfortably fit my work computer, personal computer, desk lamp, organizer and, during winter time, a mini heater, without the desk feeling cramped.

Since I’ve had it for almost three years and have had virtually no problems with it, I’m always trying to convert my friends and coworkers into believers of this desk. But if you still need a little more convincing to buy this home office must-have, let these very promising reviews from Amazon persuade you:

“This is by far the easiest desk I have ever assembled because, um, there was no assembly needed! I opened the box, flipped open the two metal sides, placed the wooden board on top, and applied some pressure to snugly snap the board into place. No screws, no nails, no weird tools, and barely any strength required. Best of all, the desk feels incredibly STURDY and does ***NOT*** wobble at all. Love it.” — Kat

“My actual desk has my computer and other things on it, so when I need to do a lot of paperwork, I need more room. This desk just the right size and actually matches my desk. I used to set up a folding table, but this permanent solution is so much better. There is practically no assembly.” — Happy Retiree

“This is the easiest piece of furniture to put together that I have ever bought. It took longer to get the table parts out of the box than it did for assembly. The leg room is great and no space is wasted in terms of square footage used vs actual desk space. If I end up needing another desk to make my workspace larger I’ll absolutely be buying a second one.” — Katherine Merz

