“This is by far the easiest desk I have ever assembled because, um, there was no assembly needed! I opened the box, flipped open the two metal sides, placed the wooden board on top, and applied some pressure to snugly snap the board into place. No screws, no nails, no weird tools, and barely any strength required. Best of all, the desk feels incredibly STURDY and does ***NOT*** wobble at all. Love it.” — Kat

“My actual desk has my computer and other things on it, so when I need to do a lot of paperwork, I need more room. This desk just the right size and actually matches my desk. I used to set up a folding table, but this permanent solution is so much better. There is practically no assembly.” — Happy Retiree

“This is the easiest piece of furniture to put together that I have ever bought. It took longer to get the table parts out of the box than it did for assembly. The leg room is great and no space is wasted in terms of square footage used vs actual desk space. If I end up needing another desk to make my workspace larger I’ll absolutely be buying a second one.” — Katherine Merz