Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Unlike other food gifts such as fruit baskets or baked goods, elevated pantry staples have a long shelf life, allowing a recipient to enjoy them at their leisure. They’re influential in the kitchen without taking up too much space, and giving a loved one cool pantry items encourages them to get creative at mealtime and try new recipes or styles of cooking.

In addition to being delicious, an elevated pantry item is one of the most versatile gifts you can give. For foodies and home chefs who go through ingredients quickly, it’s practical. For new homeowners or someone that just moved and is re-stocking their kitchen, it’s helpful. For minimalists who don’t like extra non-consumable stuff, it’s functional. And for in-laws, office Secret Santas, and anyone else you’re stumped shopping for, it’s an original present that isn’t too personal or assuming. No one is going to be weird about you giving them some fancy salt. (And if they are, I can assure you, they are the problem.)