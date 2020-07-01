HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Fireworks, grilling and lots of beer — it’s officially the start of Fourth of July weekend.

While sprinklers, swimsuits and picnic plans are probably in your forecast for this holiday, you might be hoping to unwind this weekend in another way — by looking to see what sales are worth shopping this time around.

If you’re looking for deals and discounts on home decor, furniture and appliances to spruce up your space (and since we’re all homebodies now), you’re in luck.

This weekend, you’ll find everything from Anthropologie furniture on sale to appliances at Best Buy that are marked down. Below, you’ll find our guide to all the best Fourth of July 2020 home sales.

As always, we’ll be updating this round up whenever we hear of another sale going live. So check back soon to see what new deals are happening this holiday weekend.

Check out these Fourth of July home and appliance deals:

Take an extra 15% off select clearance items in the July 4th Clearance Sale.

For a limited time, you can get 20% off select sectionals, sofas, chairs and beds.

Get up to 50% off during the 4th of July Sale.

You can get up to 40% off appliances for the Fourth of July.

Take up to 70% off during the 4th of July Home Sale.

Burrow’s having a “buy more, save more” sale and you can get up to $500 off your order with code USA.

Floyd’s offering up to $125 off your order with code SUMMERTIME.

The meal kit service is offering HuffPost readers $20 off first four boxes for a total of $80 off with code HUFFPOST4TH80.

Home Depot has an entire section on its site dedicated to “Red, White & Blue Savings” on things like appliances.

IKEA’s Summer Sale is here and you can up to 50% off.

During the July 4th Sale, you can get up to 65% off.

Until July 8, get up to 40% off appliances. Lulu & Georgia Take 20% off everything with code SUMMERTIME. Macy’s During Macy’s July 4th Sale, you can get up to 60% off select home items.

Overstock’s “4th Of July Blowout” is here and you can save up to 70% off.

Pier One’s having a Going Out Of Business Sale with everything now up to 30% off.

Rifle Paper Co. From July 2 to July 7, Rifle Paper Co. is offering 5% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more.

Society6′s offering up to 40% off everything.

From July 1 to July 6, The Sill is offering 20% off its faux plant line. HuffPost readers can get an extra 10% off on top of that with code HUFFPOST10.

Until July 7, if you spend $800 or more, you can save $150 and if you spend $1200 or more, you can save $250.