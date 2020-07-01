HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

While the Fourth of July traditionally has been a day to getaway and gather together, you might actually be looking forward to spending the holiday in a low-key way — especially after a long work week.

And for those who are wondering if there are any sales happening this weekend that they don’t have to leave the couch for, the HuffPost Finds team has been searching the internet for the best Fourth of July deals.

We’ve spotted lots of style and beauty sales that are already live, including on everything from shoes — if you’re hoping to find new slippers — to skincare — if you’re all out of your favorite foundation.

Of course, we had to round up the best sales we’ve seen so far happening this Fourth of July weekend. As always, we’ll be updating this list when we hear of new sales happening so check back soon.

These are the best Fourth of July style and beauty sales:

THE BEST FOURTH OF JULY STYLE DEALS

Get up to 60% off sale items.

Take up to 60% off everything.

You can get an additional 50% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories.

Get up to 40% off sale items.

Take an extra 50% off all sale styles and 40% off regular-priced items until July 8.

Until July 6, you can get up to 50% off select items and an extra 50% off select clearance items.

The Grand Summer Sale is here and you can get up to 75% off. DSW Take 20% off almost everything with code YAYDAYS20.

ELOQUII’s Fourth of July Sale has up to 60% off everything from July 1 to July 4 with code HAPPY.

Take up to 50% off everything, including an additional 60% off clearance items this weekend.

The brand, known for its denim, is having its Summer Sale, with 30% off sale items and 30% off select summer styles.

From July 1 to July 6, you can get 60% off sandals and free shipping with code FRANCOFOURTH.

Take up to 60% off everything.

Get up to 70% off sale items with code GOFOURTH.

Kate Spade’s sale items have an extra 40% off with code EXTRA40.

Until July 12, Levi’s has its Warehouse Sale, with styles up to 70% off. You do have to enter your email to get access.

Lucky Brand’s “Sale Into Summer” deal has tees for $10 and jeans for $30.

During Macy’s July 4th Sale, you can get up to 60% off select summer styles.

Get up to 50% off select jewelry styles.

The Clearance Sale is still going on with styles up to 60% off.

The Spring Sale now has new markdowns and is up to 70% off. Old Navy Take up to 75% off clearance items.

Shopbop just added new sale styles that are up to 70% off.

You can get up to 70% off SSENSE’s sale.

Right now, you can get up to 70% off sale shoes.

You can get up to 70% off sale items.

Take an extra 30% off sale items with code EXTRA30.

From July 2 to July 7, Universal Standard’s summer collection is 25% off. And you can get early access to the sale with code EARLYACCESS at checkout.

THE BEST FOURTH OF JULY DEALS ON MAKEUP AND SKINCARE

For a limited time, take $10 off when you spend $75 and $20 when you spend $100.

Until July 5, you can take 20% off best-selling brand EltaMD.

Originally $36, you can now get the Killawatt Highlighter for $25 until July 6.

There’s lots of beauty on sale at Macy’s now.

You’ll find plenty of eyeshadow palettes on sale.

Spotted: Lots of beauty on sale at Nordstrom.

You can get 20% off select beauty favorites with code FOURTH.

This weekend, get up to 50% off beauty favorites at Sephora.