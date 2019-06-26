HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We’re busy, you’re busy, so we’ll cut to the chase: There are a lot of Fourth of July sales going on right now that are worth your time and money. From 25% off sale items at Good American to 40% off appliances at Best Buy, it’s basically Christmas in July.

We’re talking markdowns on mattresses, savings on gadgets and discounts on home goods. Whether you’re in the market for a new couch, need to replace your worn-out cookware set, or are just looking for a new pair of inexpensive summer sandals, there are plenty of deals worth browsing this July fourth.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Fourth of July sales. Just be sure to keep checking back, as we’ll keep updating this list as the deals are announced.

FASHION

BackBeatRags: Get 40% off sale items on the Fourth of July with code SUMMERTIME19 and 25% off sitewide from 7/5 to 7/7 with code REDWHITEBLUE

Ban.do: Buy more, save more. Get 20% off $50, 25% off $75, 40% off $100 — no code needed ― from 7/3-7/7

BaubleBar: Get select pieces from the brand’s “It’s all under $20” sale from 6/21 to 6/27

Chinese Laundry: Get 50% off your second pair of shoes 7/1 to 7/4 with code SAVE50

Franco Sarto: Save up to 30% off on select styles when you use code FRANCOSANDALS from 6/28 to 7/4

Good American: Get an extra 25% off sale items from 6/27 to 7/8

Macy’s: Get 20% off during Macy’s Fourth of July sale + free shipping on orders $75+ with code FOURTH

Old Navy: Get up to 60% off everything, with styles from $4, from 6/27 to 7/7

Of A Kind: Select products across Of A Kind will be on sale for a limited time only for up to 70% off from 6/28 to 7/8 – no code needed

Plum Pretty Sugar: Get 10% off sitewide with code PRETTYJULY4 from 7/3-7/8

Richer Poorer: Get 30% off men’s and women’s favorites from 7/1-7/7

True & Co.: Get an extra 20% of sale items 7/2 to 7/7

Urban Outfitters: Flash sale, details TBD

Wrangler: Up to 50% off select styles from 7/4 - 7/8

BEAUTY

Birchbox: Get 15% off orders $35+ from 7/1 to 7/5. This deal applies to everything from Birchbox: all full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits, and subscriptions — use code AMERICA15

LookFantastic: Save 15% off your purchase with code FOURTH

SkinCareRX: Get 25% off sitewide with code JULY4 including brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Caudalie and more from 6/26 to 7/8

SkinStore: Get 22% off fan favorites like Dr. Dennis Gross, Paula’s Choice and more with code SALE22

HOME

AllModern: Get up to 65% off + an extra 25% off with code MAKEWAVES from 6/27 to 7/6 on select sales only

Allswell: Get 15% off sitewide with code FIREWORKS from 6/30 to 7/6

Birch Lane: Get an extra 25% off with code SEASIDE from 6/29 to 7/6

Dormify: Get 20% off with code SPARKLERS (with some exclusions) from 7/1 to 7/7

eBay: Get seven days of savings on stand mixers, cookware, robotic vacuums, camping gear, outdoor toys, and more up to 85% off this Fourth of July

Home Depot: Get up to 40% off furniture, up to 30% off small kitchen appliances, up to 30 percent off bedding and bath, up to 20 percent off tableware and bar and up to 20 percent off home accents through 7/7

Joss & Main: Get up to 80% and free shipping sitewide from 6/27 to 7/6

Lulu & Georgia: Get 20% off sitewide with code JULY4 from 6/27 to 7/4

Wayfair: Get up to 65% off furniture and home decor, and accent pillows from $20 from 6/27 to 7/5

MATTRESSES & BEDDING

Birch by Helix: Save $200 off Birch mattress with code FOURTH200 from 6/21 to 7/15

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide from 6/26 to 7/4 with code JULY4

Helix Sleep: Get $100 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code FOURTH100; $150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code FOURTH150; $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code FOURTH200 from 6/21 to 7/15

Leesa: Get 10% off mattresses + 2 free pillows during Leesa’s early access Fourth of July mattress sale

Nest Bedding: Get $250 off any Alexander Signature Series Flippable, Alexander Signature Hybrid, Hybrid Latex (organic and natural), all Latex (organic and natural), or Certified Organic Hybrid Latex mattress from 6/29 to 7/7 with code HAPPY4TH

APPLIANCES

Best Buy: Get up to 40% off on appliances

TECH

