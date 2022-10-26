“Excellent soap. This is the real deal. Just like the ones I used to get in France when I lived there. Good lather, rinses clean. Nice natural scent, no “perfume-y” smell. Long lasting I have already had over a month, barely put a dent in it.” — Krista

“Great for dishes! I bought this to replace the standard bottle of store-bought dish soap. A couple of swipes with a wet sponge and my dishes are squeaky clean.” — Ella

“The best soap around. I love this soap. My husband and I found out about this natural soap when we visited Marseille, France. It is made of olive oil and is great for your skin. My skin is so soft after I get out of the shower. I highly recommend this soap. It is worth the money. So glad I can buy it through Amazon.” — Son of Twain

“Cleans stubborn baby stains, if you know what I mean. My daughter’s father-in-law is from France and told me that this is the one thing that they used to take out baby poop stains from clothing. I laughed it off until I tried it myself, and now I’m a believer. The stuff is used for everyday cleaning in France. I highly recommend!” — SfoBuddha