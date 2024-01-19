60 Best Friend Quotes

These best friend quotes will remind you of the importance of friendship, especially when life gets tough. After all, there’s a reason why some of the world’s most famous thinkers, inventors, writers, politicians, musicians and more have spent so much time talking about human relationships: Friendships make the world go around.
While you’re at it, why not take the time to remind your friends that you love them? Consider sending flowers, buying a little gift or simply calling them to tell them that they are important to you. If you really want to impress them, we suggest including some of these best friend quotes to your declarations of love: They certainly get the message across.
- “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” - Woodrow Wilson
- “Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends.” - Virginia Woolf
- “Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.” - Khalil Gibran
- “And what is a friend? More than a father, more than a brother: a traveling companion, with him, you can conquer the impossible, even if you must lose it later. Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” - Elie Wiesel
- “Friends are relatives you make for yourself.” - Eustache Deschamps
- “’Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected.” - Charles Lamb
- “One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” - Euripides
- “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” - Walter Winchell
- “There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” - Sylvia Plath
- “If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky.” - S.E. Hinton
- “If you have good friends, no matter how much life is sucking , they can make you laugh.” - P. C. Cast
- “Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.” - Albert Camus
- “The best mirror is an old friend.” - George Herbert
- “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” - Bill Watterson
- “Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend.” - Sarah Dessen
- “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” - Muhammad Ali
- “Friendship is a pretty full-time occupation if you really are friendly with somebody. You can’t have too many friends because then you’re just not really friends.”- Truman Capote
- “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” - Jim Henson
- “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” - C.S. Lewis
- “Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.” - Anna Deavere Smith
- “There are three things that grow more precious with age; old wood to burn, old books to read, and old friends to enjoy.” - Henry Ford
- “Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends.” - H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
- “The real test of friendship is: can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?” - Eugene Kennedy
- “Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare — and precious as a pearl.” - Tahar Ben Jelloun
- “Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend’s success.” - Oscar Wilde
- “The only way to have a friend is to be one.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Friendship is the wine of life.” - Edward Young
- “One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about.” - Mindy Kaling
- “Friendship is a strong and habitual inclination in two persons to promote the good and happiness of one another.” - Eustace Budgell
- “A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies.” - Aristotle
- “One’s friends are that part of the human race with which one can be human.” - George Santayana
- “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than walk alone in the light.” - Helen Keller
- “Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over.” - Octavia Butler
- “Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.” - Richard Bach
- “Friendship is the source of the greatest pleasures, and without friends even the most agreeable pursuits become tedious.” - Thomas Aquinas
- “You find out who your real friends are when you’re involved in a scandal.” - Elizabeth Taylor
- “You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” - Laurence J. Peter
- “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” - William Shakespeare
- “Since there is nothing so well worth having as friends, never lose a chance to make them.” - Francesco Guicciardini
- “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” - Marlene Dietrich
- “Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” - Samuel Butler
- “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” - Bernard Meltzer
- “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” - Anais Nin
- “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” - Linda Grayson
- “There is a magnet in your heart that will attract true friends. That magnet is unselfishness, thinking of others first; when you learn to live for others, they will live for you.” - Paramahansa Yogananda
- “The friend who holds your hand and says the wrong thing is made of dearer stuff than the one who stays away.” - Barbara Kingsolver
- “I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar.” - Robert Brault
- “No friendship is an accident. ” - O. Henry
- “The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” - Jay McInerney
- “Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses... swapped back and forth and over again.” - Michelle Obama
- “Real friends are the ones you can count on no matter what. The ones who go into the forest to find you and bring you home. And real friends never have to tell you that they’re your friends.” - Morgan Matson
- “True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” - David Tyson
- “Two things you will never have to chase: True friends and true love.” - Mandy Hale
- “The ornament of a house is the friends who frequent it.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” - Kahlil Gibran
- “A friend can tell you things you don’t want to tell yourself.” - Frances Ward Weller
- “Friendship improves happiness, and abates misery, by doubling our joys, and dividing our grief.” - Marcus Tullius Cicero
- “Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation.” - Tennessee Williams
- “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elisabeth Foley
- “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” - Dr. Seuss