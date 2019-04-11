in4mal via Getty Images

Nothing pulls together a room like a full-length mirror. There’s something so satisfying (and practical) about looking at your outfit with a full view ― not to mention these floor mirrors make small spaces appear larger and are ideal for snapping flawless selfies.

Although you’ve probably paid less than $30 for one of those small, lightweight mirrors that hangs on the back of your closet door, a full-length mirror often comes with a full-length price tag. It’s not uncommon to shell out a few hundred dollars for a standing floor mirror, whether it’s leaning, hanging framed or unframed.

However, there are some affordable options out there if you know where to look, which is why we’ve round 15 full-length floor mirrors under $200 that that won’t break the bank.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.