15 Of The Best Full-Length Standing Mirrors Under $200

We found them in black, gold and other colors from retailers like Ikea and Target.

Nothing pulls together a room like a full-length mirror. There’s something so satisfying (and practical) about looking at your outfit with a full view ― not to mention these floor mirrors make small spaces appear larger and are ideal for snapping flawless selfies.

Although you’ve probably paid less than $30 for one of those small, lightweight mirrors that hangs on the back of your closet door, a full-length mirror often comes with a full-length price tag. It’s not uncommon to shell out a few hundred dollars for a standing floor mirror, whether it’s leaning, hanging framed or unframed.

However, there are some affordable options out there if you know where to look, which is why we’ve round 15 full-length floor mirrors under $200 that that won’t break the bank.

Take a look below:

1
Loeffler Full-Length Mirror
AllModern
Find it for $106 at AllModern.
2
Naomi Home Mosaic-Style Mirror, Black
Amazon
Find it for $120 on Amazon.
3
Hemnes Mirror
IKEA
Find it for $99 at IKEA.
4
Simple Wood Mirror
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $200 at Urban Outfitters.
5
Northcutt Full-Length Mirror
Wayfair
Originally $200, get it on sale for $149 on Wayfair.
6
Barnyard Designs Long Decorative Wall Mirror
Amazon
Find it for $160 on Amazon.
7
Beveled Leaner In Classic Black Polywood Frame Floor Mirror, White
Target
Find it for $133 at Target.
8
Rectangle Nickel Industrial Wall Mirror
All Modern
Originally $725, get it on sale for $200 on All Modern.
9
Mongstad Mirror
IKEA
Find it for $150 at IKEA.
10
Somerton Bathroom/Vanity Mirror
Joss & Main
Originally $200, get it on sale for $162 on Joss & Main.
11
Wood Leaner Mirror By Drew Barrymore Flower Home
Walmart
Find it for $198 at Walmart.
12
Brayden Studio Leaning Mirror
Wayfair
Originally $825, get it on sale for $193 from Wayfair.
13
NeuType Full-Length Mirror Floor Mirror
Amazon
Find it for $150 on Amazon.
14
HOVET Mirror
IKEA
Find it for $130 at IKEA
15
Nissedal Mirror
IKEA
Find it for $50 at IKEA.
