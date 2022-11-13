18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A polyester full-size comforter set with over 28,000 five-star reviews
Made from 100% polyester material and includes two pillow shams, a comforter, a fitted and flat sheet, bed skirt, and two pillow covers.Promising review:
"I love the pattern on this set. It is very soft and the sheets and pillowcases washed and dried nicely, and the bed skirt ties it all together." — Jodi Burlison
An Eddie Bauer full-size comforter set that's reversible
This comforter set was designed with 100% cotton material and comes with a reversible comforter and two shams.Promising review:
"This bed set is beautiful! I purchased for the holidays coming up and it did not disappoint. I love the fact that it is reversible so that it can have two different views. One side gives a modern farmhouse look and the other gives a 'cabin look' vibe. It includes the reversible comforter and two shams that I paired with holiday pillows. The material feels soft, and did I mention gorgeous? I love this bed set." — Clarissa
A circular-patterned full-size comforter set
This set comes with a 100% cotton comforter and two shams.Promising review:
"Marimekko patterns and textiles have been my favorite for many years, so I was very excited to this item (I had my eye on it for awhile). The pattern is eye-catching and looks great in my bedroom. It fit my bed perfectly, and it's nice and warm. I am VERY pleased with my purchase." — Anonymous
A jungle full-size comforter set plant lovers will appreciate
The set includes a comforter and two pillowcases made from a mix of cotton and polyester material.Promising review:
"To all my plant lovers, this bed set is for you! Urban always has high quality comforters (breathable yet warm), and this one is no different! Can be a great accent piece for any room and it's big! I’m a bit mad it went on sale right after I bought it at full price, but that said, get it while you can." — lberk
A boho full-size comforter set giving off all those soothing vibes
Comes with one comforter and two pillowcases made from a microfiber material.Promising review:
"I can't say enough about this comforter! It truly is the softest material and best weight I've ever experienced. Totally contours your shape, unlike other comforters that just lay on top of you. The pattern is perfect for my style and washes wonderfully. I have a double bed, but ordered a king size so I don't need a bedskirt. Love, love, love this comforter!" — Amy
A velvet full-size comforter set made with silky soft material
Uses a hypoallergenic polyester filling and includes a comforter, two pillow shams, and a decorative pillow.Promising review:
"I’ve had this bedding set for years and it is still in great condition. Velvet is soft and I constantly get compliments on it. Also, it’s fantastic if you have pets; it doesn’t show pet hair at all." — Arei
A geometric full-size comforter set
Made from 100% microfiber material and includes a comforter, two pillow shams, and a decorative pillow.Promising review:
"It's super comfy! The comforter is fluffy but light, and it still seems comfortable transitioning into spring. The gold is a little bolder than I expected, it almost looks like foil. Still very pretty." — lizmatt
A microfiber full-size comforter set reviewers say is super cozy
Includes a comforter and two pillow shams.Promising review:
"The fabric is so soft and feels amazing! It did have a bit of a smell when opening it, but I threw it straight into the washer. When I took it out of the dryer, it was perfectly fine! Soft as ever, smelled good, and fit the bed perfectly! It is on the lighter side for a comforter, but it's exactly what I wanted and hoped for. Excellent price for the product." — Alison Emerick
A tufted full-size comforter set made with 100% polyester fill
Each set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams.Promising review:
"This is hands down my favorite comforter I’ve ever owned. Such a neutral yet stunning fixture of my room and style — and it’s so fluffy. It makes getting out of bed even harder! Absolutely recommend!" — mbetz
An artsy 8-piece full-size comforter set
The set is made with 100% microfiber material that includes a comforter, two pillow shams, a decorative pillow, a flat/fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.Promising review:
"I honestly love this bedding set! it is definitely worth the price. The little throw pillow was really what sold me, it makes my bed look so neat when it’s made. Definitely recommend!" — Reagan Schmidt
A marble full-size comforter set for anyone looking to make a statement
The set uses a polyester material that's breathable and includes a comforter and two pillow shams.
A hotel-worthy reversible full-size comforter set
The 100% microfiber material comes with a comforter and two shams.Promising review:
"This comforter was bought for my preteen son who loves a soft and comfy blanket, but needed a good comforter. This comforter does not disappoint! It is super soft, fluffy yet lightweight for our warm summer evenings here in Florida. He loves this comforter just as much as I do! I purchased two and gave one to my parents for their guest room at their home! Nothing but positive remarks from everyone! Will buy another very soon." — Amazon customer
A floral full-size comforter set
It's made from breathable cotton material and comes with a comforter and two pillow shams.Promising review:
"This comforter set is so pretty! I used it for our guest bedroom which is a natural garden theme. The colors really brighten the room without being loud and the ladybugs are so sweet! It’s definitely not just for kids, it’s very versatile. Such a lovely set!" — Missbernadette
A monochromatic 7-piece full-size comforter set
This set includes a comforter, a fitted and flat sheet, and four pillowcases.Promising review:
"I was expecting some kind of crappy made set that would get me through this year of college, but the comforter is SO comfortable and the sheets were softer than the sheets I got from Target last year. For the friendly price of $50, this comfortable set is great. Not to mention the FOUR pillow covers included. Love the colors as well!" — Jasmine
A five-piece woven stripe full-size comforter set
Comes with two decorative pillow, two pillow shams, and a comforter. Promising review:
"This is one of the most comfortable AND stylish bedding sets I’ve ever purchased. WASHES WELL. The stitching has come apart slightly because of dogs nail, but any bedding set would if it had actual stitching detail, which this set does." — amongelli
A dinosaur full-size comforter set for kids
Made from a microfiber material that includes a comforter, a throw blanket, and two pillow shams.Promising review:
"This is my second time purchasing a Pillowfort bed set. I absolutely love them! They wash well, stay fluffy, and the material is soft and breathable. My toddler drags her set around the house and cuddles up on the couch with it every morning!" — Chelsea
A pinch-pleated full-size comforter set oozing elegance and simplicity
The set is made with 100% polyester material and includes a comforter and two shams.Promising review:
"This comforter is so amazingly lightweight and gives you just the right amount of warmth. It stays a comfortable temperature throughout the night too, and let's talk about the SOFTNESS! This isn't your run of the mill/inexpensive comforter that has to sacrifice material quality for price — there is almost like a satin-ish feel to it, but without the slip and slide feel of satin. I am very very impressed with this comforter, and the two pillowcases — also super soft." — Benji in AL
A color block full-size comforter set made from 100% cotton
It comes with a comforter and two matching standard pillow shams.