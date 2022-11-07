Best Furniture and Home Good Sales Going On Right Now

These home sales will help you stock up on seating and last-minute decor before the holidays hit.

Staff Writer

Wayfair, Target, Grandin Road
There are some serious pros to hosting during the holidays: no travel, every comfy pair of sweatpants you own remains in arm’s reach and of course, complete control of the menu and music. However, if you’re taking on the pleasure this holiday season, you need to be able to comfortably accommodate all your guests. You may even need to host some of them overnight — or for a couple of nights. Gulp.

Whether you’re planning a big party or getting ready to host your first Thanksgiving, preparing for guests often means hectic scrambling in the days before the holidays. Not only do you need enough tables and chairs for everyone that’s coming over, you also need enough plates and plate settings.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best home good sales going on right now to help you prepare for your guests without spending all of your holiday shopping budget. The sales range from furniture to kitchenware to adorable pieces of decor, all to help you be the hostess with the mostess while spending a little less-less.

1
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs
Extra house guests means extra foot traffic in the house. Protect your floors and keep your toes warm in colder weather with the wide selection of rugs from BoutiqueRugs. They make door mats, runners and area rugs, as well as lighting and home decor items. They even have a huge selection of rugs you can throw in the washing machine, like this Turkish-style option with a worn-in look that comes as a runner and area rug.
Arncliffe rug: $59+ at BoutiqueRugsShop BoutiqueRugs
2
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Spruce up your place with totally unique artisan items from around the world at The Citizenry. They're currently running an archive sale, offering up to 25% off limited-edition designs in their final run. Grab throw pillows, rugs and gorgeous blankets like this yummy, super soft brushed wool throw blanket made in Colombia.
Tolima blanket: $116 at The Citizenry (originally $145)Shop The Citizenry
3
Target
Target
Target is the GOAT, and for a good reason. They started their Black Friday deals early and are now offering up to 50% off home furnishing and furniture. Grab everything you need this winter season, including plates, napkins, wine glasses and even extra tables for your holiday festivities, like this drop-leaf mixed material dining table with chic metal legs.
$304.99 at Target (originally $609.99)Shop Target
4
Apt2b
Apt2b
Started in 2010, Apt2B makes high-quality home furnishings that don't have astronomical price tags. Their sectional builder lets you totally design your new favorite couch and their selection of ready-to-ship furniture ranges from modern to boho to vintage-inspired. From now until Nov. 8, enjoy 25% off sitewide and free shipping, with an extra 15% off selected items. Grab some eye-catching dining sets, like this Archer dining that seats up to six people and is made from reclaimed pine with natural texture detailing.
Archer dining table: $1,358.30 at Apt2B (originally $1,598)Shop APT2B
5
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Elevate your food storage, upgrade your table settings and find the perfect utensil for every side dish with the Sur La Table semi-annual cookware sale. They're offering up to 60% off pots, pans, pie dishes, casserole dishes and more, including this 5.25-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven that comes in 12 colors.
Le Creuset Dutch oven: $249.96 at Sur La Table (originally $379.95)Shop Sur La Table
6
Gir
Gir
Entice little ones to help in the kitchen, and make preparing 10 gallons of gravy a little easier with an upgraded set of kitchen tools from GIR. Originally founded with a Kickstarter to launch a single spatula, GIR offers sharp but colorful cook gear you'll never stop talking about. They're offering some great deals across the site now, with an extra 30% off until Nov. 29 with code HOLIDAY22. Spruce up your kitchen with this 10-piece set that contains everything you need.
$90.95 at GIR (originally $113.50)Shop GIR
7
Frontgate
Frontgate
From subtly good-looking to straight-up ornate, Frontgate is your one-stop shop for long-lasting home decor and furniture, in addition to whimsical accessories like faux fur wine bags and pool floaties. They're currently offering up to 30% all holiday decor and entertaining items and 50% off in-stock upholstery, like this gorgeous and easy-to-style Gramercy stool.
Gramercy stool: $309+ at Frontgate (originally $629)Shop Frontgate
8
Albany Park
Albany Park
Say goodbye to pull-out couches and semi-broken futons that don't really recline, and say hello to the luxurious, chic and comfortable sleeper sofa from POC-owned Albany Park. The brand makes sofas, loveseats, armchairs and ottomans in sleek neutral and eye-catching colors, perfect for your home and all your out-of-town guests. Currently they're offering deals across the site, as well as $100 off your first purchase when you sign up for their email.
$1,425 at Albany Park (originally $1,699)Shop Albany Park
9
Wayfair
Wayfair
If you're looking for extra seating and tables with fast delivery and nice prices, Wayfair has you covered. They started their Black Friday sales already, offering up to 70% off site-wide, boasting great deals like on this set of two lightweight faux leather side chairs that come in six colors and are perfect for company.
Chairs: $254.99 at Wayfair (originally 44% Off)Shop Wayfair
10
All Modern
AllModern
AllModern is like Wayfair's stylish, wordly little sibling who studied abroad in Europe. They offer the same easy delivery and competitive prices as Wayfair but have a huge selection of midcentury modern-style pieces. They've already started their Black Friday sales, offering up to 40% off furniture and home furnishings, like this extendable dining table that can be used for a weeknight dinner for two or a party of up to eight.
Dining table: $1,050 at AllModern (originally $1,430)Shop AllModern
11
Grandin Road
Grandin Road
Timeless, classic pieces you'll use this year and for all holidays to come? Yes, please. Grandin Road is currently offering 20% off sitewide until Nov. 13 and up to 70% in their sale section. Snag a set of these Julien stools boasting easy-to-clean leather, antique brass-finished nailheads and sleek tapered legs. They're totally customizable in height, finish and upholstery. And their sleek shape makes them easy to hide under a table or counter and to pull out in a jiff when your out-of-state cousins who didn't RSVP show up to the party.
Julien stool: $119+ at Grandin Road (originally $149+)Shop Grandin Road
12
West Elm
West Elm
You can't buy good taste, but you surely can buy some of the most stylish pieces around on West Elm. High quality, gorgeous and timeless, the furniture speaks for itself. The retailer is currently offering up to 30% their bestselling furniture and up to 70% off their clearance items. Snag pieces your guests will love and that you'll use for years and years like this set of two modern style dining chairs with natural detailing and a sleek shape.
Onni chairs: $479.99 at West Elm (originally $799)Shop West Elm
