If your family is anything like mine, you love to get together and hash out your differences over a friendly game. Allegiances are made, voices are raised, and true colors are revealed. Hopefully all in good fun.

But, take a spin through Target’s game section or Walmart’s lineup of board games, and the choice is overwhelming. Which games are appropriate for younger kiddos? What games are ideal for taking up a full afternoon cooped -up indoors? What are the best two-player board games?

If you’re looking for some game inspiration to keep your kiddos and your family entertained this holiday season and beyond, we’ve pulled together some of our favorites. Below are the best games to take to your family holiday parties that will be remembered for years to come. Take a look:

Games That Can Be Played In A Short Amount Of Time:

These games are all quick plays with easy-to-follow directions, and you can decide at the end of a 15- to 20-minute round to keep going or to call it a night. Most of these can be played with kids who are old enough to read.

Strategy Board Games That Take Longer To Play:

What about the crowd that likes to settle in around the table for games of strategy for 45 minutes to an hour? Settlers of Catan is a popular favorite, but maybe you want to switch it up. Below are a few recos that help pass the time.

Board Games You Can Play With Kids:

It’s hard to find games that are entertaining for adults without being too over-the-head for kids. These two games fit the bill and are sure to entertain parents and kiddos alike.

Board Games For Younger Kids:

These games are great for the 4 to 6 year olds who want to be part of the game hysteria but aren’t ready for reading games and aren’t quite ready to throw down with the big dogs yet.

Two-Player Board Games:

If you’re planning a smaller holiday get-together, or just a few of your family members are into games, check out these options.