Reviewers Say These Garment Bags Aren’t A Nightmare To Travel With

A luxury garment bag with extra, extra storage

The Cadillac of garment bags, the Tumi Alpha 3 is an extended trip-ready rolling garment bag with four wheels, space to hold up to six hangers and a larger inner compartment for other items. This is perfect for coats, suits and other heavier items, keeping everything crisp and organized on the go.: "This was exactly what I needed. I'm a big guy, 6'6, upper end of 200lbs, I also have big shoes, size 15. I needed something to take on a business trip that would allow my suit jackets to remain half way decent along with shoes. I was able to fit 2 pair of shoes, and clothes for 5 days in this one bag. For anyone who has smaller shoes, you could easily fit more, or if you didn't pack as much as I did. I'm one of those people who packs a little extra for the just in case.The TSA locks worked, as once I got to my destination I had a little memento from when the TSA searched my bag. Going on another business trip for a few days and I expect this bag will do the job I need. Thanks" — Christopher