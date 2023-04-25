Reviewers Say These Garment Bags Aren’t A Nightmare To Travel With

Whether you’re traveling for business or your childhood friend’s kid’s wedding, there are many times you need to bring a suit or nicer dress with you on the road. It’s preferable that, during your travels, your formalwear remains as unwrinkled as possible, allowing you to look somewhat put together when you eventually get to your final destination.
It’s doubly preferable for this anti-wrinkle luggage to be easy. You need something that can quickly get through airports or train stations, is compact enough to effortlessly fit in overhead cabins or car trunks and won’t mistakenly bump into other passengers, garnering you evil-eye glares.
In sum, you need a garment bag that’s not a nightmare to travel with. And you came to the right place. To help you stay looking sharp without increasing your stress levels, we rounded up some of the highest-rated, most beloved garment bags on Amazon.
Some are the classic fold-over style, some have wheels and some are meant to look like nice leather duffles and have hidden roll-out garment features. Yet all of them have reviews mentioning how easy they are to travel with, carry, lug around and maneuver on the go.
A compact garment bag that fits a surprising amount of stuff
Though it looks just like a basic garment bag, reviewers say this folding garment bag fits more clothes and shoes than you'd think
. It has multiple interior pockets as well as as a buckle to keep your formal wear in place during travel, plus an external organizer pocket that has spaces for your laptop, phone, pens and documents. Promising review
: "I like the suit carrier. It seems to be well constructed and a lot of thought has gone into making it easy to use.
" — Gabe
A wheeled garment bag to give your shoulder a rest
Tired of lugging your garments on your shoulder? You'll be glad to have this high-quality wheeled bag. It has a "book"-style opening design that folds out, with separate zipper pockets for your different items and a spot to carry your shoes so they don't touch your clothes. Promising review:
"This is the best garment bag! I searched all the stores, and read all the reviews on here to make my decision. This had all the compartments, hardest sides, and was able to carry 50 lbs. We had two pairs of hiking boots, two coats, two dresses, one pair of heels, a razor, phone chargers, etc. It was really easy to handle
too.” — Elizabeth Rados
A pocket-full garment bag to give everything a place
A minimalist bag that's effortless to use, this streamlined garment bag has a hanging compartment for suits and formalwear as well as internal pockets for undergarments, shoes and accessories. It's not too bulky or flashy and has a chic exterior that's easy to bring anywhere. Promising review:
"This is an awesome product for business travellers. It keeps suits creaseless and is easy to lug around.
You can carry it as hand luggage." — Vikash Duggar
A convertible garment bag that looks like an upscale leather weekender
If you like to travel with a leather duffle but need to keep your clothes hung and wrinkle-free, allow me to introduce you to this iconic, convertible garment bag. It's crafted from faux leather that's durable during travel and allows you to keep your clothes looking fresh, without using a traditional garment bag. Promising review:
"My Husband carry him wedding Tux & shoes in this bag & it was wrinkle free & very durable. Easy to use & spacious
kept everything in place." — Altereese
A versatile budget-friendly bag you can use at home or take on the go
For folks that like to keep their formalwear covered at home, this folding garment bag will be a lifesaver. Extend it fully to protect your clothes when hanging them in your closet or fold it up to carry it on the go. As it's super lightweight and breathable, this is not a bag you would check at the airport, but it's perfect for infrequent air travelers or folks traveling by car or train. Promising review:
"I use this product for travel. Easy to use
and carry. Sturdy, versatile and a perfect size for 2 suits, shirts and more with a strong zipper and casing." — Rob S.
A folding garment bag that measures 46 inches tall
Taller travelers will rejoice at this folding garment bag that extends to 46 inches high. It will protect your formalwear without causing too many wrinkles and has external pockets for other carry-on items. like a laptop or phone. Promising review:
"Used to travel on our cruise packed our formal wear. Was light and easy to carry
, kept our garment well and had a compartment for other accessories. all in all better than expected for the price." — Amazon customer
A water-resistant convertible garment bag that just looks like a duffle
Another "garment bag that doesn't look like a garment bag," this convertible tote is made from water-resistant fabric that gives it a warmer look. It unrolls to make room for your hung clothes as well as shoes and comes together as a compact carry-on. Promising review:
"This is the best weekend bag it holds up to 2 suits, And keep some wrinkle free it will also hold enough clothes for a Long weekend a extra pair of shoes it is the ultimate bag for a weekend. This bag is also super easy to travel
with it's a soft shell with lots of flexibility you can fit into small spaces. This bag also has a bunch of little pockets to store chargers and really anything else you might need for your trip." — Logan
A luxury garment bag with extra, extra storage
The Cadillac of garment bags, the Tumi Alpha 3 is an extended trip-ready rolling garment bag with four wheels, space to hold up to six hangers and a larger inner compartment for other items. This is perfect for coats, suits and other heavier items, keeping everything crisp and organized on the go. Promising review
: "This was exactly what I needed. I'm a big guy, 6'6, upper end of 200lbs, I also have big shoes, size 15. I needed something to take on a business trip that would allow my suit jackets to remain half way decent along with shoes. I was able to fit 2 pair of shoes, and clothes for 5 days in this one bag. For anyone who has smaller shoes, you could easily fit more, or if you didn't pack as much as I did. I'm one of those people who packs a little extra for the just in case. The maneuverability of this bag was just awesome, no problems rolling over anything.
The TSA locks worked, as once I got to my destination I had a little memento from when the TSA searched my bag. Going on another business trip for a few days and I expect this bag will do the job I need. Thanks" — Christopher