These Highly-Rated Gear Wagons Will Make Your Beach Days A Lot Easier

Walmart Wagons from MacSports and Radio Flyer

A day at the beach isn’t always a day at the beach. Although it’s great to soak up some sun and gnarly waves, it’s often a hassle to get your beach essentials — including coolers, beach chairs, backpacks, and other things — from your car to the shoreline. Nobody likes to navigate through a gravelly parking lot and annoying sand with arms full of goodies for the beach.

However, it really doesn’t have to a schlep, especially with a foldable and collapsible wagon. A good and reliable wagon can make hauling things around a joy, especially if you’re looking to brighten up a beach day.

Advertisement

Ahead, you’ll find all sorts of top-rated wagons and carts from Walmart for the beach, a camping trip, gardening, outdoor music festivals, and even for transporting kids. Scroll down and check out our picks, below.