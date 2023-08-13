Shoppingsummercampingbeach

These Highly-Rated Gear Wagons Will Make Your Beach Days A Lot Easier

Walmart shoppers are calling these trusty and reliable wagons “a godsend.”
Rudie Obias
Wagons from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMac-Sports-Xtender-52-Extra-Long-Collapsible-Utility-Storage-Wagon-Cart-Black%2F756205733&subId1=64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="MacSports" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMac-Sports-Xtender-52-Extra-Long-Collapsible-Utility-Storage-Wagon-Cart-Black%2F756205733&subId1=64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">MacSports</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRadio-Flyer-Discovery-Stroll-N-Wagon-with-Canopies-Folding-Wagon-Gray-and-Red%2F943210001&subId1=64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Radio Flyer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRadio-Flyer-Discovery-Stroll-N-Wagon-with-Canopies-Folding-Wagon-Gray-and-Red%2F943210001&subId1=64d59e65e4b0b8690b83c588" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Radio Flyer</a>
Walmart
Wagons from MacSports and Radio Flyer

A day at the beach isn’t always a day at the beach. Although it’s great to soak up some sun and gnarly waves, it’s often a hassle to get your beach essentials — including coolers, beach chairs, backpacks, and other things — from your car to the shoreline. Nobody likes to navigate through a gravelly parking lot and annoying sand with arms full of goodies for the beach.

However, it really doesn’t have to a schlep, especially with a foldable and collapsible wagon. A good and reliable wagon can make hauling things around a joy, especially if you’re looking to brighten up a beach day.

Ahead, you’ll find all sorts of top-rated wagons and carts from Walmart for the beach, a camping trip, gardening, outdoor music festivals, and even for transporting kids. Scroll down and check out our picks, below.

1
Walmart
A collapsible utility wagon
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Mac Sports utility wagon is called “utility” for a few very good reasons. It’s a foldable cart that’s lightweight and durable and ideal for hauling things like backpacks, tents, camping gear, coolers, water bottles, and other supplies from point A to point B. It’s made from a steel frame and has the capacity to haul up to 150 pounds of gear.

Promising review: “It's perfect! Big and sturdy and sure to help for the long haul. It opens up easy and stores well when not in use. The big wheels make rolling a breeze. Glad I invested in this wagon.” — beth2u
$101.99+ at Walmart
2
Walmart
A rugged wagon for the beach
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The MacSports all-terrain utility wagon is designed for navigating through tough areas like sandy beaches or uneven grassy lawns, thanks to its heavy-duty frame and extra-large thick wheels. When unfolded, it stretches out to 36 inches long to accommodate all sorts of beach gear.

Promising review: “We go to the beach a lot. And this is the best beach cart I've ever found. Easy to clean Glides through loose sand like nothing. It's awesome if you take stuff to the beach coolers etc. sunshade, boogie board. This is what you need. Built-well” — Ron
$155.99+ at Walmart
3
Walmart
An affordable all-purpose cart
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

On a budget? The Ozark Trail beach cart is a wallet-friendly pull cart that’s great at hauling coolers, beach chairs and umbrellas, backpacks, and more, while its steel tube frame is durable and tough for beach days, camping, outdoor concerts, and more. It’s foldable too, so it doesn’t take up much space when stored and not in use.

Promising review: “This was super easy to put together, only having to put the back wheels on after taking it out of the box. It's huge!” — Shelley
$79 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A longer wagon for more gear
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Ideal for families and large groups of friends, the MacSports Xtender wagon is an extra-long wagon when you want to haul more things. It’s 52 inches long, which is 30 percent longer than the standard-sized model listed above, while its strong steel frame is durable and 600-denier polyester fabric material is mildew and UV-resistant. It’s also great for city-dwellers to haul a lot of things like groceries without a car.

Promising review: “Amazing Wagon. This very heavy duty wagon fits everything. We carry out tents and all baseball gear in it to games. Love it.” — Jeffery
$113 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A cart with canopy and storage basket
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Made from a reinforced and sturdy steel frame, the VEVORbrand Foldable Cart is a multi-purpose cart with large storage compartments, a waterproof canopy to block out rain or sunlight, and an extra basket at its front for additional storage. It even has two adjustable and telescoping handles; either one for pulling and one for pushing the cart.

Promising review: “Keeping us all happy! You can pull from both sides. I take my grandson and my puppy in the cart to shop. People love the idea. My grandson and my puppy love the ride. keep everyone happy as I shop in the department stores and grocery [stores].” — Linda
$100.76 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A green cart for gardening
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Kumix Garden Cart is ideal for hauling potted plants, large bags of soil, lumber, and gardening and landscaping tools from site-to-site. It’s made from a tough mesh metal frame that will safely and securely keep your gardening equipment in place, while its metal sides are foldable and removable to make it easier to load your goods into the cart. Additionally, this cart has a total capacity of up to a whopping 650 pounds.

Promising review: “This unboxing purchase was a godsend. I need a sturdy wheelbarrow for my yard and this is a perfect fit. It's a breeze to assemble and easy to maneuver even over rough terrain. It has become my go-to for hauling firewood and other heavy loads around my property.” — Isaiah
$109+ at Walmart
7
Walmart
A reliable wagon that’s safe for kids
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The famous and iconic Radio Flyer is known for sleek and kid-friendly wagons. The Radio Flyer Discovery wagon is an updated and premium version of the classic. While you can also haul things like groceries, laundry, and other things inside of it, this wagon is specifically designed to haul children as young as 12 months old. It’s also designed with safety in mind with two five-point safety harnesses and a rear brake, while dual UV canopies will protect your little ones from the sun’s harmful rays.

Promising review: “If you don't have a wagon, you better get you one! They carry children, laundry, groceries, picnic at the river or park items. I LOVE it! This one is the sweet spot between the smaller compact one and the large, tall, expensive one. Folds up and down very easily and is the size of a stroller. We are very happy with this purchase.” — Keysha
$178 at Walmart
