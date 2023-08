These Highly-Rated Gear Wagons Will Make Your Beach Days A Lot Easier

A reliable wagon that’s safe for kids

4.7 out of 5 starsThe famous and iconic Radio Flyer is known for sleek and kid-friendly wagons. The Radio Flyer Discovery wagon is an updated and premium version of the classic. While you can also haul things like groceries, laundry, and other things inside of it, this wagon is specifically designed to haul children as young as 12 months old. It’s also designed with safety in mind with two five-point safety harnesses and a rear brake, while dual UV canopies will protect your little ones from the sun’s harmful rays.“If you don't have a wagon, you better get you one! They carry children, laundry, groceries, picnic at the river or park items. I LOVE it! This one is the sweet spot between the smaller compact one and the large, tall, expensive one. Folds up and down very easily and is the size of a stroller. We are very happy with this purchase.” — Keysha