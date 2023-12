If You Want To Be The Best Gift-Giver In Your Friend Group, These 53 Ideas Are A Good Place To Start

A version of Clue that packs away into a vintage-style book

It's for three to six players and ages 8 and up — and if you don't know the rules to Clue already (as if!), it's a mystery game where players work to solve who killed the victim, where, and with what weapon, asking other players specific questions and using the process of elimination based on what cards everyone has."I gave this as a Christmas gift to my son. The pieces are so amazing! They have upgraded both the playing pieces and the weapons in this game. My son loved the way the game fits into a book-like container. He will be putting it on his bookshelf! He has been wanting this very one for a few years now and is in love with it! Everything about the game was very well made." — DRH