20 Things On Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Popular items from this list:
- A “Breathing Buddha” guided meditation tool
- A silicone crab utensil rest
- A bento lunch box for your foodie pal
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A liquid motion sensory toy
Promising review:
"I bought this product as a stocking stuffer thinking that it was a cheap plastic novelty item. However, upon receiving them, I was surprised about the thickness and quality feel. My four kids loved them." — Christopher
A clear floating wall shelf
Promising review:
"I bought these shelves to store my supplements and free up some counter space. They arrived quickly and to my surprise they are much thicker and sturdier than I expected for the price. My husband put three of them up on the wall next to our bathroom sink and they are just what I needed. They are the perfect size to fit all the bottles without being bulky or in the way. Once stacked they become virtually invisible, it looks like the bottles are just floating there. Very, very cool
. They came with all the screws and a handy little screwdriver." — Melinda Nap
An at-home gel nails kit
Promising review:
"I never write reviews but I was very happy with this product and decided to share my results. When I first got it, I wasn’t sure if it would work for me...I’ve never used tips before (only builder gel) and these seemed too curved for my nail. However, with practice I figured out how to apply them so now I will know for next time! The tips themselves are very sturdy and were easy to clip and file down to my desired length. The nail glue is also great and created a very sturdy bond.
I do want to note that I used a dehydrator and primer prior to application to assure they would stay. The lamp is so cute and I love that it’s motion/touch for quick flash curing.
Overall, I’m very impressed with Beetles products and support this brand. Their pricing is super affordable and have allowed me to teach myself how to do my own nails. I’ll never go back to the salon!" — Skylar
A nostalgic fuse bead craft set that'll make anyone's heart smile
Promising review:
"The nostalgia of this craft hit me hard and the fun still holds true. The colors of the beads are vibrant and I love that they are organized. I will be buying this again in the future for birthday or Christmas gifts. Thank you!" — Brandi
A cute candle warmer
Promising review:
"I love this more than I thought! I enjoy the scent of the candle without the need to burn it.
It lasts longer, the scent disburses well, and the lamp is fairly bright! Depending on the type of candle container, it looks aesthetic and beautiful as well. I’m so impressed, I’d purchase another." — ria
A 4-in-1 spiralizer
Promising review:
"I'd been using a manual mandolin to shred zucchini into noodles for my work lunches. I slipped one day and cut until my thumbnail, it was scary but not horrific. Just made me even more cautious going forward. Then I saw the price of an electric spiralizer and thought I'd give it a shot. When processing several pounds of zucchini each week this makes it a breeze. It comes apart for easy cleanup and I don't have to worry about slipping and injuring myself. Hands down, the best product for the money." — Natalie
A tabletop fire pit
Promising review:
"Love this fun little table top firepit. Just what we needed when we don’t feel like lighting a fire for s’mores!" — Stephanie
A mulberry silk sleeping mask
Promising review:
"These are the best I have used. I purchased more and gave them as gifts to family. Highly recommend!" — Matthew
Or! To take it up a notch, a Bluetooth sleep headband
Promising review:
"These were so noise-canceling it was amazing. I went on a Disney World trip with my family, and my dad snores a lot. My mom, my sister, and I all use these, and they totally blocked out the sound! They are so comfortable, and they Bluetooth connect to your phone! Would buy again!" —KKlein
A bento lunch box for your foodie pal
Promising review:
"I love this two-part container for my entree and fruit and or vegetables for lunch. It’s very well made and I get a lot of compliments on the set." — Amazon Customer
A pack of waterproof playing cards
Promising review:
"Great set of cards for summer nights and outdoor play. The waterproof feature is great … condensation from drinks leave tables wet from time to time. No worries these cards will get ruined." — Melissa
A color-changing blush oil that's a TikTok-favorite
Promising review:
"I love this blush. Easy to apply and doesn't take much. The color looks so natural, and my skin gets this beautiful glow from it!" — RDV
A hand massager
Promising review:
"This little hand massager is PERFECT for my hands.
I have rheumatoid arthritis and nerve pain in my hands pretty often, and the only thing that usually relieves it is massaging them (which is difficult to do on my own). I was super impressed with this little guy as soon as I first tried it. I love that it has multiple settings to use, depending on the kind of pain I'm having and the location on my hand. Love the two heat settings! Love that it has a 15-minute timer where it shuts off because I can fall asleep with it on my hand. It really is the only thing that's helped me with my unbearable hand pain.
Give it a try!" — CB
A 4-in-1 bedside lamp
Promising review:
"Love that it's affordable and has so many uses! Great as a gift for iPhone users. Sound machine, alarm clock, night-light, speaker, and charger all in one. This product is totally worth the money." — Amy Rose
A National Geographic geode kit
Promising review:
"Not just for kids! I’m 25, and I still love this kit! My boyfriend and I break these open together, and it’s so much fun!! We got a great variety and will be ordering another!" —Stephanie Lawson
A set of five reusable food "huggers"
These little helpers are also BPA-free and dishwasher safe!Promising review:
"These are great, got them as a gift for my mom and she absolutely loves them. No more soggy veggies in aluminum foil or Saran Wrap
, and the produce gets used a lot faster because it is more visible." — WestCoastJeepGal
A "Breathing Buddha" guided meditation tool
Promising review:
"Loooove my new mindfulness Buddha. I bought this for the students at my school and they love it! Often when we are overwhelmed, even words can be too much. This little guy uses colors to easily remind you when to breathe in and breathe out. I’m going to have to get several more!" — Jodi
An aesthetically pleasing set of 60 (!!!) dual-tip calligraphy markers
Promising review:
"Beautiful colors; many variations of colors; classy packaging. These were a gift to my creative/crafty daughter, and she LOVED them." — Cathy
A silicone crab utensil rest
Promising review:
"So this little gadget is cute and functional. I leave him out on the counter when not cooking because it makes me laugh (anything that makes me smile while cooking is considered invaluable). Get one just for giggles or to actually cook with...you won't be sorry." — Busymom1
And a fluted glassware set
Promising review:
"I love the size of these glasses and the style. They are easy to hold. I also ordered a more expensive set (different brand) that I’ve had my eyes on for a while and I think I like these as much or even more. I tend to reach for these glasses more often." — Amazon Customer