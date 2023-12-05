ShoppingbooksGift Guidesreading

The Best Gifts For Book Lovers, According To A Dedicated Reader

Monthly book club subscriptions, classic novel sets, perfect lighting options for bedtime readers and more gifts for the bookworm in your life.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rotating-Stackable-Shelves-Bookshelf-Organizer/dp/B0B2GPP897?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rotating bedside bookshelf" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rotating-Stackable-Shelves-Bookshelf-Organizer/dp/B0B2GPP897?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">rotating bedside bookshelf</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F659235841%2Fold-books-soy-candle-book-lover-gift%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-e-home_and_living-home_decor-candles_and_holders-candles-container_candles%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQiA1ZGcBhCoARIsAGQ0kkoyleQBAur_SkbwfY-77PMl2KDnuVDneTjdk2h597sJekFM38koajoaAgu5EALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12567675501_120800550658_507300279035_pla-336271753804_c__659235841_129058934%26utm_custom2%3D12567675501%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA1ZGcBhCoARIsAGQ0kkoyleQBAur_SkbwfY-77PMl2KDnuVDneTjdk2h597sJekFM38koajoaAgu5EALw_wcB&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hand-poured soy candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F659235841%2Fold-books-soy-candle-book-lover-gift%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-e-home_and_living-home_decor-candles_and_holders-candles-container_candles%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQiA1ZGcBhCoARIsAGQ0kkoyleQBAur_SkbwfY-77PMl2KDnuVDneTjdk2h597sJekFM38koajoaAgu5EALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12567675501_120800550658_507300279035_pla-336271753804_c__659235841_129058934%26utm_custom2%3D12567675501%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA1ZGcBhCoARIsAGQ0kkoyleQBAur_SkbwfY-77PMl2KDnuVDneTjdk2h597sJekFM38koajoaAgu5EALw_wcB&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hand-poured soy candle</a> that's scented like old books and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kindle-Paperwhite-adjustable-Ad-Supported/dp/B08KTZ8249?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kindle Paperwhite e-reader" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kindle-Paperwhite-adjustable-Ad-Supported/dp/B08KTZ8249?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6567ac66e4b028b0f3cef4b1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Kindle Paperwhite e-reader</a>.
Inside the pages of books, I’ve felt entire ranges of human emotions, explored distant lands, learned incredible things and felt a kind of comfort that can’t be replicated anywhere else. And I know I’m not alone.

Reading just might the universal pastime of introverts, the shared language of empaths, the salve for escapists, sustenance for the curious and anyone else in between –– which means you most likely know a book lover or are one yourself.

With the holiday season of gift giving upon us, I’ve gathered some of the best gifts that I could find as an ardent lover of books — everything from book sets and essentials for the literary collector to book journals and glasses that help you read in the car if you experience motion sickness.

1
Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader
Before any book purists turn up their noses at this gift, hear me out: I was like you once. But then I experienced the undeniable convenience of a Kindle for myself and I quickly changed my tune. Just imagine having an entire library in the palm of your hand and never needing an external light source to read. The Paperwhite — one of the more recent iterations of Amazon‘s Kindle e-reader – is thinner and lighter than other e-readers, has a larger display and an adjustable warm light that is perfect for nighttime reading. Plus, the flush-front design and near 7-inch face reads just like real paper. Now, I know this can truly never replace the tangible joy of a real book, but it's a great option to have, especially if your book lover is a frequent traveler or carries multiple reads with them at once.
$139 at Amazon
2
Uncommon Goods
A book nook
Uncommon Good's ingenious stand is the perfect place to park a book between reading sessions — plus it keeps your beverage and other accoutrements handy. The soft scratch-free feet on the bottom keeps the nook from sliding on surfaces.
$48 at Uncommon Goods
3
Amazon
A book set of American classic novels
This displayable set of clothbound classics, complete with gilded pages and ribbon book markers, features iconic works of fiction like F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Beautiful and the Damned" and Edith Wharton's "The House of Mirth."
$42.42 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Motion sickness glasses for reading in the car
As someone who has experienced extreme motion sickness their whole life, I've always regretted not being able to read in the car. Thankfully these bizarre-looking glasses have managed to change that and I never have to miss out on valuable reading time ever again. Designed to alleviate nausea, headaches and discomfort associated with motion sickness, these flexible soft glasses create an artificial horizon in order to resynchronize the body’s internal balance system. I've put these to the in-car reading test and I'm telling you, they really work.
$13.99 at Amazon
5
Urban Outfitters
A pair of vase bookends
These terracotta vase bookends could be a welcome addition to any reader's bookshelf, which is likely boasting spines upon spines of books. The boho design is perfect for displaying dried flowers, pampas grass arrangements, pencils and more.
$49 at Urban Outfitters
6
Etsy/ByMilkyMoon
A customizable page holder
This nifty little tool allows you to hold a book open with one hand, saving you from an inevitable cramp after a long bout of gripping. The device is made with resin and is completely customizable. Message the Etsy seller to request anything from glitter to dried flowers to gold leaf in your ring.
$14.76 at Etsy
7
Amazon
A rechargeable LED book light
This small but mighty clip-on light is essential for reading sessions that go on well into the night. It features a posable head, up to 60 hours of light per charge and several brightness settings, including two warm light functions.
$26.39 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A reader's journal
Inside the pastel-colored cover of this journal is a place for readers to thoughtfully analyze the books they are reading, explore writing prompts, list memorable quotes and reflect upon their reading experiences for years to come.
$24.95 at Amazon$29.95 at Etsy
9
Amazon
"Bibliophile," an illustrated collection of must reads
A book lover's encyclopedia of sorts, Jane Mount's "Bibliophile" features a richly illustrated overview of some of the most iconic books throughout history, across multiple genres. Inside there are book excerpts, glimpses of the workspaces of well-known authors and more.
$25.04 at Barnes & Noble$15.19 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Penguin modern box set
This ultimate collector's set features 50 modern books from Penguin, a publishing house with a long history of bringing nonfiction and fiction to the masses. In this mini library, you’ll find written works from authors like George Orwell, Shirley Jackson and Allen Ginsberg, along with diverse selections of poetry, avant-garde essays and pieces of fiction.
$71.57 at Amazon
11
Book of the Month
Book of the Month
Each month, your loved one can pick a book from Book of the Month's curated selection and read to their heart's content. Book of the Month features everything from early release books, debut authors and even classics that date back to 1926. Plus, the company promises a no-strings-attached relationship that makes it easy to cancel a subscription at any time and pick it back up whenever you want.
$16.99 at month at Book of the Month
12
Uncommon Goods
A 100 essential novels scratch-off chart
An interactive display of all the essential novels that should be on every bibliophile’s list, this 16 x 12 scratch-off chart features some of literature's greats, like Kerouac's "On The Road," McCarthy's "Blood Meridian" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451."
$25 at Uncommon Goods
13
Etsy/SMELLSLIKEBOOKS
A soy candle scented like old books
One of my favorite smells since childhood is old books. I think most literary addicts would agree that there's something about the harmonious blend of ink, aged paper and the adhesive binding it all together that elicits great comfort. This hand-poured soy candle is supposed to replicate those olfactory notes along with hints of leather, vanilla and sandalwood.
$9+ at Etsy
14
Amazon
A pack of 50 book-tracking bookmarks
An avid reader can never have too many bookmarks. These double as a place to track and rate reads and resemble the nostalgic checkout slips in the back of library books.
$12.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A rotating bedside bookshelf
If your book lover is anything like me, they are constantly hunting for space to accommodate their ever-growing personal library. This 360-degree spinning bookshelf feels like it came right out of the book store. Perfect as a nightstand or a living room addition, it features two rows of stackable shelves, eight compartments and built-in bookends to keep collections as organized as possible.
$88.49 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A supportive reading pillow
This plush and supportive memory foam reading pillow is meant to put an end to compressed spines and hunched shoulders, especially while reading in bed. It features a detachable head pillow and an adjustable loft that allows you to remove or add filling based on your personal comfort.
$79.95 at Amazon
17
The Cambridge Satchel Co.
A messenger-style book bag
Collegiate-looking, functional and outfitted in a beautiful forest green, this messenger-style satchel holds daily essentials (including books, of course) inside its double-compartment interior. It's worn backpack-style rather than over the shoulder, which can get exhausting after a while.
$305 at The Cambridge Satchel Co.
18
CB2
A no-hardwiring swivel reading sconce
This brass swivel lamp can rotate 360 degrees in order to accommodate whatever position your book lover happens to read in. And don't let the sleek midcentury modern design fool you — this sconce plugs in directly to an outlet so it doesn't require any complicated hardwiring to operate.
$149 at CB2
19
Etsy/InkPopCo
A mug that says what you can't
The number of times I wanted to say these very words to an extroverted onlooker that couldn't take a hint is alarming. If you know a reader who feels the same way, they will be eternally grateful to receive this high-gloss ceramic mug that's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
$16.99+ at Etsy
20
Barnes & Noble
A banned books jigsaw puzzle
Some of the best books are books that have been banned or challenged at one point in time and this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle celebrates several of them. Once assembled, the puzzle features a colorful collage of book covers like "The Color Purple," "1984" and "Maus." Plus, this deluxe box features a matching hangable poster.
$19.99 at Barnes & Noble

