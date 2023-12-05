Inside the pages of books, I’ve felt entire ranges of human emotions, explored distant lands, learned incredible things and felt a kind of comfort that can’t be replicated anywhere else. And I know I’m not alone.
Reading just might the universal pastime of introverts, the shared language of empaths, the salve for escapists, sustenance for the curious and anyone else in between –– which means you most likely know a book lover or are one yourself.
With the holiday season of gift giving upon us, I’ve gathered some of the best gifts that I could find as an ardent lover of books — everything from book sets and essentials for the literary collector to book journals and glasses that help you read in the car if you experience motion sickness.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.